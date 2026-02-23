LPGA Amateurs - Columbus Chapter
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LPGA Amateurs - Columbus Chapter

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LPGA Amateurs - Columbus Chapter

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LPGA Amateurs - Columbus OH Chapter Silent Auction (Members Only)

Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club item
Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club
$200

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell. Reservations can be made through the pro shop. Certificate is valid through December 1, 2026.

York Golf Club item
York Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at York Golf Club in Columbus. Reservations can be made through the director of club operations. Tee times should be made a week in advance and can be made for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays after 2. Certificate is valid through October 10, 2026

Scioto Reserve Country Club item
Scioto Reserve Country Club
$200

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Scioto Reserve Country Club in Powell. Reservations can be made through the golf shop. Certificate is valid through December 1, 2026

Jefferson Country Club item
Jefferson Country Club
$200

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Jefferson Country Club in Blacklick. Reservations can be made by contacting the golf pro. Can be used Tuesday-Thursday or Saturday after 2 pm. Certificate is valid through December 31, 2026

The Golf Club at Little Turtle item
The Golf Club at Little Turtle
$150

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at The Golf Club at Little Turtle. Reservations can be made through the pro shop. Tee times available Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday after 1 pm. Certificate is valid through October 1, 2026.

Hickory Hills Golf Club item
Hickory Hills Golf Club
$150

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Hickory Hills Golf Club in Grove City. Reservations can be made through the pro shop for tee times after 1 pm. Certificate is valid through December 15, 2026

The Medallion Club item
The Medallion Club
$200

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at The Medallion Club in Westerville. Reservations can be made through the pro shop. Tee times are available Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Certificate is valid through October 31, 2026

Pinnacle item
Pinnacle
$150

Starting bid

3 rounds at Pinnacle Golf Club located at 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. Confirm your tee-time with Chris Frey, General Manager.

Refectory and Magnum Bottle of Wine item
Refectory and Magnum Bottle of Wine item
Refectory and Magnum Bottle of Wine
$50

Starting bid

Includes a $75 gift card at The Refectory and a Cooper's Hawk 16th Anniversary magnum bottle of wine.

Worthington Hills - ADD item
Worthington Hills - ADD
$200

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Worthington Hills Country Club. Reservations can be made through the pro shop for a Wednesday or Thursday tee time. Certificate is valid through December 31, 2026

Columbus Country Club - ADD item
Columbus Country Club - ADD
$250

Starting bid

Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Columbus Country Club. Reservations can be made through the director of golf. Certificate is valid from April 21 through October 25, 2026.

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