LPGA Amateurs - Columbus OH Chapter Silent Auction (Members Only)

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Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Kinsale Golf and Fitness Club in Powell. Reservations can be made through the pro shop. Certificate is valid through December 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at York Golf Club in Columbus. Reservations can be made through the director of club operations. Tee times should be made a week in advance and can be made for Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays after 2. Certificate is valid through October 10, 2026
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Scioto Reserve Country Club in Powell. Reservations can be made through the golf shop. Certificate is valid through December 1, 2026
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Jefferson Country Club in Blacklick. Reservations can be made by contacting the golf pro. Can be used Tuesday-Thursday or Saturday after 2 pm. Certificate is valid through December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at The Golf Club at Little Turtle. Reservations can be made through the pro shop. Tee times available Tuesday through Thursday and Saturday and Sunday after 1 pm. Certificate is valid through October 1, 2026.
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Hickory Hills Golf Club in Grove City. Reservations can be made through the pro shop for tee times after 1 pm. Certificate is valid through December 15, 2026
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at The Medallion Club in Westerville. Reservations can be made through the pro shop. Tee times are available Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. Certificate is valid through October 31, 2026
Starting bid
3 rounds at Pinnacle Golf Club located at 1500 Pinnacle Club Dr., Grove City, OH 43123. Confirm your tee-time with Chris Frey, General Manager.
Starting bid
Includes a $75 gift card at The Refectory and a Cooper's Hawk 16th Anniversary magnum bottle of wine.
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Worthington Hills Country Club. Reservations can be made through the pro shop for a Wednesday or Thursday tee time. Certificate is valid through December 31, 2026
Starting bid
Certificate is valid for foursome round of golf with carts at Columbus Country Club. Reservations can be made through the director of golf. Certificate is valid from April 21 through October 25, 2026.
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