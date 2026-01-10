Lassiter Pope Kell NJROTC Cadet Parent Organization

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Lassiter Pope Kell NJROTC Cadet Parent Organization

About this event

Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser

Lassiter High School Attendance Zone

Small Flock (12 flamingos) item
Small Flock (12 flamingos)
$10

Encourage a small flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.

Medium Flock (24 flamingos) item
Medium Flock (24 flamingos)
$15

Encourage a medium flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.

Large Flock (36 flamingos) item
Large Flock (36 flamingos)
$20

Encourage a large flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.

Super Size Flock (60 flamingos) item
Super Size Flock (60 flamingos)
$30

Encourage a super sized flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.

2026 Flock Insurance item
2026 Flock Insurance
$15

Protect your lawn from infiltrating feathers! This Flock Insurance Policy will protect your lawn from all flocks attempting to land during our fundraiser.

Flock Removal item
Flock Removal
$10

You would like to have your flock removed ASAP!!

Add a donation for Lassiter Pope Kell NJROTC Cadet Parent Organization

$

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