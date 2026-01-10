Flamingo Flocking Fundraiser

About this event
Encourage a small flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.
Encourage a medium flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.
Encourage a large flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.
Encourage a super sized flock of flamingos to land in a friend's yard for 72 hours.
Protect your lawn from infiltrating feathers! This Flock Insurance Policy will protect your lawn from all flocks attempting to land during our fundraiser.
You would like to have your flock removed ASAP!!
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!