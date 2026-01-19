LPPNC Annual Partnerships and Waggin' Wild 5K Sponsorship Packages

About this event
**Recognition as an Annual Partner (January–December) **Name or logo listed on LPPNC website Partner page **Social media thank-you post **Quarterly community impact updates **2 IMPACT OPPORTUNITIES
**Recognition as an Annual Partner (January–December) **Name or logo listed on LPPNC website Partner page **Social media thank-you post **Quarterly community impact updates **3 IMPACT OPPORTUNITIES
**Top-tier recognition throughout the year **Premier sponsor recognition at Waggin’ Wild 5K **Featured storytelling opportunities highlighting your impact **Maximum support for pets and programs **ALL IMPACT OPPORTUNITIES INCLUDED
***Raffle, Auction items and In-Kind donations!
***Race Bag Swag! - promote your business in each race bag!
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