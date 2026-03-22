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Laguna Parent Participation Preschool

About this event

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LPPP's Golden Online Auction Set 1 of 3 - Class Art, Kid's Activities & Kid's Items

Pick-up location

23561 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA

4-Year-Old Class Artwork item
4-Year-Old Class Artwork
$40

Starting bid

4-Year-Old Class Artwork

18”x24” Canvas

Acrylic paint on canvas, inspired by the Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh.

Value: Priceless

3-Year-Old Class Artwork item
3-Year-Old Class Artwork
$40

Starting bid

3-Year-Old Class Artwork

20”x24” Canvas

Individual liquid watercolor paintings created by each student and mounted on a collaboratively painted canvas.

Value: Priceless

Mixed-Age Class Artwork item
Mixed-Age Class Artwork
$40

Starting bid

Mixed-Age Class Artwork

18”x24” Canvas

Collaborative “beaded string pull” tempera painting.

Value: Priceless

Cal Elite Kids Birthday Party Package item
Cal Elite Kids Birthday Party Package
$150

Starting bid

One private birthday party package ($500 value) and three parents' night out certificates ($159 value) and one skunk stuffie ($7.53)

Located in Rancho Santa Margarita

Value: $666.53

I Can Academy Summer Bridge Program & Books item
I Can Academy Summer Bridge Program & Books
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for Enrollment in Summer Bridge Program at I Can Academy
Plus Books: The One and Only Ivan, Mage Treehouse #4 Pirates Past Noon, and My Friend is Sad an Elephant and Piggie Book

Located in Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, or Laguna Hills

Value: $650

OC All Stars Cheer & Dance - 1 Month for 2 item
OC All Stars Cheer & Dance - 1 Month for 2
$50

Starting bid

One month any academy cheer or tumbling class for you and a friend ($280)
OC T-shirt ($20)
Expires 12/31/2026
Located in Foothill Ranch


Value: $300

OC All Stars Cheer & Dance - Ninja Classes for 1 Month item
OC All Stars Cheer & Dance - Ninja Classes for 1 Month
$50

Starting bid

One month any ninja warrior class for you and a friend ($300)
OC blanket ($35)
Expires 12/31/2026
Located in Foothill Ranch

Value: $335

Bravo! Players Guild Summer Camp item
Bravo! Players Guild Summer Camp
$100

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for a FREE one (1) week of Summer Camp 2026 at Bravo Players Guild
Valid only in Mission Viejo
Valid for Summer 2026


Value: $495

Lucky Strike Bowling for 10 item
Lucky Strike Bowling for 10
$75

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to Lucky Strike for Bowling For Up to 10 Guests
Valid on Two Hours of Bowling Plus Shoes
Expires 06/21/2026
Located at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Tustin

Value: $360

Intrepid Escape Rooms item
Intrepid Escape Rooms
$60

Starting bid

Gift Card for a Free Private Game for 2 to 8 Players
at Intrepid Escape Rooms in Tustin
Valid Monday thru Friday Only

Value: $304

Wildfire Gymnastics 1 Month Membership item
Wildfire Gymnastics 1 Month Membership
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 Month of Free Gymnastics Classes at Wildfire Gymnastics
Four Classes of Gymnastic Lessons
Waiver for 1 time family registration fee
Waiver for yearly insurance fee
Two Free Open Gym Passes
Tshirt (XL) and Hat included
Located in Lake Forest


Value: $298

Soccer Shots OC - Season Registration item
Soccer Shots OC - Season Registration
$60

Starting bid

Soccer Shots OC Free Season Gift Certificate
Includes all fees
Children's soccer program for ages 2 to 8 years old.
Valid March 2026 - March 2027

Value: $257.30

ARTime Barro 1 Hour Session for 2 item
ARTime Barro 1 Hour Session for 2
$60

Starting bid

One Time Class at ARTime Barro
One hour class where you will try handbuilding and throwing, making 2 pieces
valid for 2 people, ages 5+
Expires 12/31/2026
Locations in Laguna Beach and Costa Mesa

Value: $250

KidCreate Studio 1-Hour Art Party item
KidCreate Studio 1-Hour Art Party
$80

Starting bid

Art Party Gift Certificate Valid for 1 hour art party for up to 8 children
Additional guests can be added for $32 each up to 16 total

Value: $224

Art 4 Kids and Teens for 1 Month item
Art 4 Kids and Teens for 1 Month
$50

Starting bid

1 Certificate for one month of free art classes for 1 child
Studio located near Castille Elementary in Mission Viejo
For Ages 5yr to 16 yrs old
Expires 03/31/2027

Value: $200

Big Bear Bowling Barn for up to 10 item
Big Bear Bowling Barn for up to 10
$40

Starting bid

Certificate to The Big Bear Bowling Barn for Free Bowling for up to 10 Guests
includes 2 lanes for 1.5hrs and free shoe rentals
Not Valid on Saturdays or during holiday periods
Located in Big Bear Lake

Value $200

Sway Ballroom Summer Camp item
Sway Ballroom Summer Camp
$60

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 Child's Tuition to Kids' Ballroom & Latin Summer Camp 2026

Value: $170

KidStrong 1 Month of Classes item
KidStrong 1 Month of Classes
$60

Starting bid

One Free Month of KidStrong Classes
Ages 1 to 11, 45-minute classes
Expires 09/31/2026
Located in Laguna Niguel

Value: $159

Life of Martial Arts #1 item
Life of Martial Arts #1
$45

Starting bid

Four (4) VIP Passes to LOMA

Each Good for One Month Martial Arts Class with Free Uniform
Expires April 31, 2026

Located in Mission Viejo


Value: $400

Life of Martial Arts #2 item
Life of Martial Arts #2
$45

Starting bid

Four (4) VIP Passes to LOMA

Each Good for One Month Martial Arts Class with Free Uniform
Expires April 31, 2026

Located in Mission Viejo


Value: $400

Tutu School Laguna Niguel item
Tutu School Laguna Niguel
$45

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 Month Membership to the Tutu School
plus purple tutu
Expires 03/2027
Located in Laguna Niguel

Value: $150

Funparx Entry for 4 item
Funparx Entry for 4
$40

Starting bid

Gift Certificate to Funparx Valid for Four (4) 60-minute Ninja Sessions & Four (4) Ninja Grip Socks
Subject to availability, not valid for special events or programs
Closed toed athletic shoes required
Children 8 years and younger require adult supervision

Value: $110

From the Heart Studios - Custom Book Project item
From the Heart Studios - Custom Book Project
$40

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to From the Heart Studios
This certificate may be used toward a Custom Book Project. All Custom Book Projects require the purchase of a Heartbox Starter Kit ($39) prior to applying the certificate. Gift certificates may not be used toward the Heartbox Starter Kit itself and cannot be combined with other promotions.

Expires 12/31/2026

Value: $100

V&T Dance Academy/ South Coast Conservatory 4 Classes item
V&T Dance Academy/ South Coast Conservatory 4 Classes
$40

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for One Introductory Offer of Four Classes of Your Choice
at South Coast Conservatory in Laguna Niguel
Classes are redeemable for 30 days from 1st class taken
Plus Backpack and YXL t-shirt

Value: $100

Artovator Face Painting Lessons item
Artovator Face Painting Lessons
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 30-minute Face Painting Lesson
Materials Not Included
Expires 03/10/2027

Value: $75

Regency Theaters item
Regency Theaters
$30

Starting bid

Four (4) Courtesy Passes to Regency Theatres
Not valid for the first 7 days of an engagement or special engagement
Additional surcharge for REX, DCX, 4DX, SCREENX & 3D
Expires June 30, 2026


Value: $66

$50 Gift Card to Regal Cinema item
$50 Gift Card to Regal Cinema
$25

Starting bid

$50 Gift Card to Regal Cinema

Value $50

Irvine Lanes item
Irvine Lanes
$30

Starting bid

Four (4) $15 gift certificates to Irvine Lanes
Each certificate is valid towards bowling & shoe rentals
Subject to lane availability, not valid for group use, not valid on holidays, not valid towards food or beverage.

Value: $60

Yosemite Axe Throwing item
Yosemite Axe Throwing
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for One Hour Axe Throwing Session for Two Guests at Yosemite Axe Throwing
Call to make reservation
Must be 8+ years to throw; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult

Located in Big Bear

Value: $60

Angels Baseball - Ben Joyce Autographed Photo item
Angels Baseball - Ben Joyce Autographed Photo
$10

Starting bid

Angels Baseball - Ben Joyce Autographed Photo w MLB Seal


Value: $50+

Wooden Sign from Music Together item
Wooden Sign from Music Together
$20

Starting bid

Wooden Sign Decor

with quote "Dream Big Little One"

Value: $50

Preschool Age Basket of Toys from Lala's Wee Loft item
Preschool Age Basket of Toys from Lala's Wee Loft
$30

Starting bid

Preschool age basket of toys from Lala's Wee Loft in Dana Point
Memory Game (ages 3+) - $15
Haba Parrot Puzzle 2 in 1 (ages 4+) - $20
Bunny Peek a Boo Preschool Puzzle Game (ages 2 to 5) - $30
Vikingtoys Train (ages 1 to 5) - $20
Magic School Memory and Cooperation Game (ages 5 to 99) - $10
Tangoes Classic (ages 5+) - $12


Value: $107

55" Trampoline for Kids item
55" Trampoline for Kids
$30

Starting bid

55" Trampoline for Kids with Enclosure, 6-in-1 Toddler Trampoline Indoor Outdoor, Upgrade Full Anti-Rust Tube with Adjustable Gymnastics Bars for Boys/Girls

Value: $100

Gskyer Telescope item
Gskyer Telescope
$30

Starting bid

Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids Beginners - Travel Telescope with Carry Bag, Phone Adapter and Wireless Remote

Value: $100

Kid's Bounce House item
Kid's Bounce House
$50

Starting bid

Action air bounce house, family backyard jump house, great gift for kids with blower.
Ages 3 to 10; Capacity 2
Size 112"x87"x65"

Value: $200

Ziffy Light-Up Scooter item
Ziffy Light-Up Scooter
$30

Starting bid

Ziffy Light-Up Toddler Scooters for Kids 3-8, 3 Wheel Kids Scooter for Boy/Girl 110lbs, 20 Dynamic LED Lights, 4 Adjustable Height Ride-on Kick Scooter, Lean-to-Steer Anti Slip Wide Deck by JOVA


Value: $70

RC Drone item
RC Drone
$20

Starting bid

1080P HD Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults & Kids, RC Quadcopter with One-Key Takeoff/Landing, Altitude Hold, Waypoint Flight, 360 Flip, 2 Batteries, Easy to Fly

Value: $60

Kid's Balance Bike item
Kid's Balance Bike
$20

Starting bid

Colorful Lighting 12 inch No Pedal Balance Bicycle for Kids, Age 24 Months to 6 Years Old, Lightweight Steady Balancing Bike with Adjustable Handlebar & Seat for (2 to 6yr old)

Value: $50

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