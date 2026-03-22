LPPP's Golden Online Auction Set 1 of 3 - Class Art, Kid's Activities & Kid's Items

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23561 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA
Starting bid
4-Year-Old Class Artwork
18”x24” Canvas
Acrylic paint on canvas, inspired by the Starry Night by Vincent Van Gogh.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
3-Year-Old Class Artwork
20”x24” Canvas
Individual liquid watercolor paintings created by each student and mounted on a collaboratively painted canvas.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Mixed-Age Class Artwork
18”x24” Canvas
Collaborative “beaded string pull” tempera painting.
Value: Priceless
Starting bid
One private birthday party package ($500 value) and three parents' night out certificates ($159 value) and one skunk stuffie ($7.53)
Located in Rancho Santa Margarita
Value: $666.53
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for Enrollment in Summer Bridge Program at I Can Academy
Plus Books: The One and Only Ivan, Mage Treehouse #4 Pirates Past Noon, and My Friend is Sad an Elephant and Piggie Book
Located in Mission Viejo, Ladera Ranch, or Laguna Hills
Value: $650
Starting bid
One month any academy cheer or tumbling class for you and a friend ($280)
OC T-shirt ($20)
Expires 12/31/2026
Located in Foothill Ranch
Value: $300
Starting bid
One month any ninja warrior class for you and a friend ($300)
OC blanket ($35)
Expires 12/31/2026
Located in Foothill Ranch
Value: $335
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for a FREE one (1) week of Summer Camp 2026 at Bravo Players Guild
Valid only in Mission Viejo
Valid for Summer 2026
Value: $495
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Lucky Strike for Bowling For Up to 10 Guests
Valid on Two Hours of Bowling Plus Shoes
Expires 06/21/2026
Located at Bowlero Bowling Alley in Tustin
Value: $360
Starting bid
Gift Card for a Free Private Game for 2 to 8 Players
at Intrepid Escape Rooms in Tustin
Valid Monday thru Friday Only
Value: $304
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Month of Free Gymnastics Classes at Wildfire Gymnastics
Four Classes of Gymnastic Lessons
Waiver for 1 time family registration fee
Waiver for yearly insurance fee
Two Free Open Gym Passes
Tshirt (XL) and Hat included
Located in Lake Forest
Value: $298
Starting bid
Soccer Shots OC Free Season Gift Certificate
Includes all fees
Children's soccer program for ages 2 to 8 years old.
Valid March 2026 - March 2027
Value: $257.30
Starting bid
One Time Class at ARTime Barro
One hour class where you will try handbuilding and throwing, making 2 pieces
valid for 2 people, ages 5+
Expires 12/31/2026
Locations in Laguna Beach and Costa Mesa
Value: $250
Starting bid
Art Party Gift Certificate Valid for 1 hour art party for up to 8 children
Additional guests can be added for $32 each up to 16 total
Value: $224
Starting bid
1 Certificate for one month of free art classes for 1 child
Studio located near Castille Elementary in Mission Viejo
For Ages 5yr to 16 yrs old
Expires 03/31/2027
Value: $200
Starting bid
Certificate to The Big Bear Bowling Barn for Free Bowling for up to 10 Guests
includes 2 lanes for 1.5hrs and free shoe rentals
Not Valid on Saturdays or during holiday periods
Located in Big Bear Lake
Value $200
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Child's Tuition to Kids' Ballroom & Latin Summer Camp 2026
Value: $170
Starting bid
One Free Month of KidStrong Classes
Ages 1 to 11, 45-minute classes
Expires 09/31/2026
Located in Laguna Niguel
Value: $159
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Passes to LOMA
Each Good for One Month Martial Arts Class with Free Uniform
Expires April 31, 2026
Located in Mission Viejo
Value: $400
Starting bid
Four (4) VIP Passes to LOMA
Each Good for One Month Martial Arts Class with Free Uniform
Expires April 31, 2026
Located in Mission Viejo
Value: $400
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Month Membership to the Tutu School
plus purple tutu
Expires 03/2027
Located in Laguna Niguel
Value: $150
Starting bid
Gift Certificate to Funparx Valid for Four (4) 60-minute Ninja Sessions & Four (4) Ninja Grip Socks
Subject to availability, not valid for special events or programs
Closed toed athletic shoes required
Children 8 years and younger require adult supervision
Value: $110
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to From the Heart Studios
This certificate may be used toward a Custom Book Project. All Custom Book Projects require the purchase of a Heartbox Starter Kit ($39) prior to applying the certificate. Gift certificates may not be used toward the Heartbox Starter Kit itself and cannot be combined with other promotions.
Expires 12/31/2026
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for One Introductory Offer of Four Classes of Your Choice
at South Coast Conservatory in Laguna Niguel
Classes are redeemable for 30 days from 1st class taken
Plus Backpack and YXL t-shirt
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 30-minute Face Painting Lesson
Materials Not Included
Expires 03/10/2027
Value: $75
Starting bid
Four (4) Courtesy Passes to Regency Theatres
Not valid for the first 7 days of an engagement or special engagement
Additional surcharge for REX, DCX, 4DX, SCREENX & 3D
Expires June 30, 2026
Value: $66
Starting bid
$50 Gift Card to Regal Cinema
Value $50
Starting bid
Four (4) $15 gift certificates to Irvine Lanes
Each certificate is valid towards bowling & shoe rentals
Subject to lane availability, not valid for group use, not valid on holidays, not valid towards food or beverage.
Value: $60
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for One Hour Axe Throwing Session for Two Guests at Yosemite Axe Throwing
Call to make reservation
Must be 8+ years to throw; those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult
Located in Big Bear
Value: $60
Starting bid
Angels Baseball - Ben Joyce Autographed Photo w MLB Seal
Value: $50+
Starting bid
Wooden Sign Decor
with quote "Dream Big Little One"
Value: $50
Starting bid
Preschool age basket of toys from Lala's Wee Loft in Dana Point
Memory Game (ages 3+) - $15
Haba Parrot Puzzle 2 in 1 (ages 4+) - $20
Bunny Peek a Boo Preschool Puzzle Game (ages 2 to 5) - $30
Vikingtoys Train (ages 1 to 5) - $20
Magic School Memory and Cooperation Game (ages 5 to 99) - $10
Tangoes Classic (ages 5+) - $12
Value: $107
Starting bid
55" Trampoline for Kids with Enclosure, 6-in-1 Toddler Trampoline Indoor Outdoor, Upgrade Full Anti-Rust Tube with Adjustable Gymnastics Bars for Boys/Girls
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gskyer Telescope, 70mm Aperture 400mm AZ Mount Astronomical Refracting Telescope for Kids Beginners - Travel Telescope with Carry Bag, Phone Adapter and Wireless Remote
Value: $100
Starting bid
Action air bounce house, family backyard jump house, great gift for kids with blower.
Ages 3 to 10; Capacity 2
Size 112"x87"x65"
Value: $200
Starting bid
Ziffy Light-Up Toddler Scooters for Kids 3-8, 3 Wheel Kids Scooter for Boy/Girl 110lbs, 20 Dynamic LED Lights, 4 Adjustable Height Ride-on Kick Scooter, Lean-to-Steer Anti Slip Wide Deck by JOVA
Value: $70
Starting bid
1080P HD Foldable Drone with Camera for Adults & Kids, RC Quadcopter with One-Key Takeoff/Landing, Altitude Hold, Waypoint Flight, 360 Flip, 2 Batteries, Easy to Fly
Value: $60
Starting bid
Colorful Lighting 12 inch No Pedal Balance Bicycle for Kids, Age 24 Months to 6 Years Old, Lightweight Steady Balancing Bike with Adjustable Handlebar & Seat for (2 to 6yr old)
Value: $50
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