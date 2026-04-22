LPPP's Spring 2026 Flash Sale

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23561 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA
Starting bid
18”x24” Canvas
Collaborative “beaded string pull” tempera painting
Starting bid
Guest Pass 4 Pack
Each guest pass grants one adult or child free admissions during regular museum hours. Limit one per person.
Located in Escondido, CA
Expire 3/28/2027
Cannot be used during special events or birthday parties
Value: $56
Starting bid
Two (2) Complimentary Passes each valid for one free admission for adults or children over 2 years of age
no expiration or black out dates
Value: $24
Starting bid
Two (2) admissions tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum
located in Los Angeles
Expires 2/4/2027
Value: $60
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 Child's Tuition to Kids' Ballroom & Latin Summer Camp
at Sway Ballroom Dance
Located in Laguna Hills
Valid Summer 2026
Value: $170
Starting bid
Set of Four Tickets to any 2026-2027 Season Game
Come watch the SD Clippers rule the Court at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA
Value: $150
Starting bid
$100 Gift Certificate to From the Heart Studios
This certificate may be used toward a Custom Book Project. All Custom Book Projects require the purchase of a Heartbox Starter Kit ($39) prior to applying the certificate. Gift certificates may not be used toward the Heartbox Starter Kit itself and cannot be combined with other promotions.
Expires 12/31/26
Value: $100
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for 1 free introductory personal trainer session
www.instagram.com/mueve.studio
Located in Irvine
Value: $200
Starting bid
Five (5) Class Voucher to Orangetheory Fitness
Valid to non members only. Valid at Laguna Niguel location ONLY.
Expires 05/01/2027
Value: $130
Starting bid
Two (2) Week Unlimited Pass to 9Round Laguna Niguel Plus a 30-minute kickboxing workout with a personal trainer
Purchase of Gloves and Rope required ($25 each)
Expires 12/31/2026
Valid at Laguna Niguel Location
Value: $420
Starting bid
Service Voucher to Spine and Joint Clinic of OC for New Patient Visit & Lab Work Review
Dr. Nick Deliberato
(Lab testing NOT included)
Expires 12/31/2026
Value: $450
Starting bid
Stay Healthy with a Wellness Basket from CVS
Stay Healthy with Items from CVS
Mucinex Dual Pack Day & Night Cold & Flu Pack - $27
Advil 50 count - $9
Aleve 24 count - $7
Azo Urinary Pain Relief 24 count - $16.50
Pepto Bismol Chewables 30 count - $9
Wonder Belly Antacid 60 count - $13
Tums Smoothies 60 count - $13
Thinx for All Period Underwear size M - $17
Icyhot Patch Relief 10 count - $18.50
Big Hug self heating patches 5 count -$10
Welly First Aid Kid 70 count - $19.50
Car First Aid Kit 90 count - $13
Value: $172.50
Starting bid
Stay Healthy with Items from CVS
Genexa Kids' Pain & Fever (Acetaminophen) - $10
Genexa Kids' Allergy (Diphenhydramine) - $10
Children's Claritin Chewables 30 count - $22
Children's Benadryl 8 oz - $13.50
Children's Motrin Chewables 24 count - $9.50
Children's Zyrtec Chewables 12 count - $20
Pepto Kids 24 count - $24
Braun Forehead No Contact Thermometer - $50
Welly 100 count flex bandages - $12.50
Value: $171.50
Starting bid
Gift Certificate for two (2) tastings in Bellante Family Winery Tasting Room located in Mission Viejo
plus 2 Bottles of Bellante 2020 Pinot Noir Reserve Hillary Bruce Vineyard
Gift Certificate expires 9/1/26
Value: $220
Starting bid
2 Bottles of Bellante 2020 Pinot Noir Reserve Hillary Bruce Vineyard
Value: $150
Starting bid
2 Bottles of Bellante 2020 Pinot Noir Reserve Hillary Bruce Vineyard
Value: $150
Starting bid
Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience
Up to 12 People, 90-minutes, 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant
Value: $415
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