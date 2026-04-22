Hosted by

Laguna Parent Participation Preschool

About this event

Sales closed

LPPP's Spring 2026 Flash Sale

Pick-up location

23561 Alicia Pkwy, Mission Viejo, CA 92691, USA

Mixed-Age Class Artwork item
Mixed-Age Class Artwork
$10

Starting bid

18”x24” Canvas

Collaborative “beaded string pull” tempera painting

Children's Museum of Discovery item
Children's Museum of Discovery
$15

Starting bid

Guest Pass 4 Pack
Each guest pass grants one adult or child free admissions during regular museum hours. Limit one per person.
Located in Escondido, CA
Expire 3/28/2027
Cannot be used during special events or birthday parties


Value: $56

The Children's Museum of La Habra item
The Children's Museum of La Habra
$5

Starting bid

Two (2) Complimentary Passes each valid for one free admission for adults or children over 2 years of age
no expiration or black out dates


Value: $24

Hollywood Wax Museum item
Hollywood Wax Museum
$15

Starting bid

Two (2) admissions tickets to the Hollywood Wax Museum

located in Los Angeles

Expires 2/4/2027


Value: $60

Sway Ballroom Kid's Summer Camp item
Sway Ballroom Kid's Summer Camp
$30

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 Child's Tuition to Kids' Ballroom & Latin Summer Camp
at Sway Ballroom Dance
Located in Laguna Hills
Valid Summer 2026

Value: $170

San Diego Clippers Basketball item
San Diego Clippers Basketball
$20

Starting bid

Set of Four Tickets to any 2026-2027 Season Game

Come watch the SD Clippers rule the Court at the Frontwave Arena in Oceanside, CA


Value: $150

From the Heart Studios item
From the Heart Studios
$20

Starting bid

$100 Gift Certificate to From the Heart Studios
This certificate may be used toward a Custom Book Project. All Custom Book Projects require the purchase of a Heartbox Starter Kit ($39) prior to applying the certificate. Gift certificates may not be used toward the Heartbox Starter Kit itself and cannot be combined with other promotions.
Expires 12/31/26


Value: $100

Mueve Studio Personal Training Session item
Mueve Studio Personal Training Session
$25

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for 1 free introductory personal trainer session
www.instagram.com/mueve.studio

Located in Irvine


Value: $200

Orangetheory Fitness 5 Class Voucher item
Orangetheory Fitness 5 Class Voucher
$20

Starting bid

Five (5) Class Voucher to Orangetheory Fitness
Valid to non members only. Valid at Laguna Niguel location ONLY.
Expires 05/01/2027

Value: $130

9Round Kickboxing Fitness item
9Round Kickboxing Fitness
$25

Starting bid

Two (2) Week Unlimited Pass to 9Round Laguna Niguel Plus a 30-minute kickboxing workout with a personal trainer
Purchase of Gloves and Rope required ($25 each)
Expires 12/31/2026
Valid at Laguna Niguel Location

Value: $420

Spine and Joint Clinic of OC New Patient Visit item
Spine and Joint Clinic of OC New Patient Visit
$50

Starting bid

Service Voucher to Spine and Joint Clinic of OC for New Patient Visit & Lab Work Review
Dr. Nick Deliberato
(Lab testing NOT included)
Expires 12/31/2026

Value: $450

Wellness Basket for Teens/Adults item
Wellness Basket for Teens/Adults
$30

Starting bid

Stay Healthy with a Wellness Basket from CVS
Stay Healthy with Items from CVS
Mucinex Dual Pack Day & Night Cold & Flu Pack - $27
Advil 50 count - $9
Aleve 24 count - $7
Azo Urinary Pain Relief 24 count - $16.50
Pepto Bismol Chewables 30 count - $9
Wonder Belly Antacid 60 count - $13
Tums Smoothies 60 count - $13
Thinx for All Period Underwear size M - $17
Icyhot Patch Relief 10 count - $18.50
Big Hug self heating patches 5 count -$10
Welly First Aid Kid 70 count - $19.50
Car First Aid Kit 90 count - $13

Value: $172.50

Wellness Basket for Kids item
Wellness Basket for Kids
$30

Starting bid

Stay Healthy with Items from CVS
Genexa Kids' Pain & Fever (Acetaminophen) - $10
Genexa Kids' Allergy (Diphenhydramine) - $10
Children's Claritin Chewables 30 count - $22
Children's Benadryl 8 oz - $13.50
Children's Motrin Chewables 24 count - $9.50
Children's Zyrtec Chewables 12 count - $20
Pepto Kids 24 count - $24
Braun Forehead No Contact Thermometer - $50
Welly 100 count flex bandages - $12.50

Value: $171.50

Bellante Family Wine Tasting Plus 2 Bottles of Red item
Bellante Family Wine Tasting Plus 2 Bottles of Red
$35

Starting bid

Gift Certificate for two (2) tastings in Bellante Family Winery Tasting Room located in Mission Viejo
plus 2 Bottles of Bellante 2020 Pinot Noir Reserve Hillary Bruce Vineyard

Gift Certificate expires 9/1/26


Value: $220

Bellante Family Winery #1 item
Bellante Family Winery #1
$20

Starting bid

2 Bottles of Bellante 2020 Pinot Noir Reserve Hillary Bruce Vineyard

Value: $150

Bellante Family Winery #2 item
Bellante Family Winery #2
$20

Starting bid

2 Bottles of Bellante 2020 Pinot Noir Reserve Hillary Bruce Vineyard

Value: $150

PRP Wine International item
PRP Wine International
$50

Starting bid

Private In-Home Wine Sampling Experience
Up to 12 People, 90-minutes, 8 bottles of wine and Wine Consultant


Value: $415

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!