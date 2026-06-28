LPS - Senior Dues (SY '27)

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About the memberships
Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony, diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel).
Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony, diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel). This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade dance.
Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade dance. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
Covers the cost to bring a guest to the end of year 12th grade dance.
Covers the cost to bring a guest to the end of year 12th grade dance. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade overnight trip.
Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade overnight trip. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.
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