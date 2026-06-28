Integration Charter Schools

Offered by

Integration Charter Schools

About the memberships

LPS - Senior Dues (SY '27)

Senior Dues - Full
$120

Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony,  diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel).

Senior Dues - Installment
$60

Covers the cost of the senior graduation ceremony,  diploma case, and graduation attire (cap, gown and tassel). This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

Senior Prom
$150

Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade dance.

Senior Prom - Installment
$75

Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade dance. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

Senior Prom Guest
$175

Covers the cost to bring a guest to the end of year 12th grade dance.

Senior Prom Guest - Installment
$87.50

Covers the cost to bring a guest to the end of year 12th grade dance. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

Senior Trip
$120

Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade overnight trip.

Senior Trip - Installment
$60

Covers the cost of end of year 12th grade overnight trip. This is an installment payment and will require the remaining balance to be paid at a later date.

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