LPVFD-Auxiliary Easter Pancake Breakfast

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities. Complete breakfast with Pancakes, scrambled eggs, a choice of bacon or sausage, and a choice of beverage. Memorable arrival of Cinder Cottontail to visit with the children and take photos in the photo booth. This can be taken by your own cell phone or a photographer will be there to capture the moment for you. There will be am age specific easter egg hunt. 1-3, 4-7, 8-12. All present ticket holders will be entered into a drawing to be drawn at 11am. Must be present to win. All proceeds to benefit the needs of the Lindley Presho Volunteer Fire Department.