LRF Cares' Silent Auction - Saddle Towels

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Race used saddle towel for Secret Spice's victory in the G1 Beholder Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, March 30, 2019
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Race used saddle towel from Marcie's Water's victory in the G2 Charles Wittingham Stakes on May 25, 2019
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Authentic Midnight Storm 2017 Breeders' Cup Mile Saddle Towel.
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Race used saddle towel from Mirth's victory in the G1 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita on September 28, 2019
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Favor To You race worn saddle towel from the G3 John C Harris Stakes at Santa Anita on September 27, 2025
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Swall race worn saddle towel from the Skipat Stakes on Preakness Day on May 18, 2024.
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Race worn Beer Can Man saddle towel from the Jim McKay stakes on Preakness Day on May 18, 2024.
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Race worn Secret Spice saddle towel from the G1 Breeders' Cup Distaff at Santa Anita on November 4, 2023.
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Race worn Marckie's Water saddle towel from the G3 San Luis Rey Stakes at Santa Anita on March 29, 2019.
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Race worn Secret Spice saddle towel from the G1 Zenyatta Stakes on September 29, 2019.
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Race worn Newgrange saddle towel from the G1 Santa Anita Handicap on March 4, 2023.
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Race worn Marckie's Water saddle towel from the G2 Hollywood Turf Cup at Del Mar on November 23, 2018.
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Race worn Fashion Business saddle towel from the G1 $1M Manhattan Stakes on Belmont Day at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.
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Authentic Singletary saddle towel from the G2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar on July 24, 2025.
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Race worn Midnight Storm saddle towel from the G2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar on July 17, 2016.
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Race worn Succeedandsurpass saddle towel from the G2 Twilight Derby at Santa Anita on November 2, 2019.
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Race worn Heartfullofstars saddle towel from the G2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 7, 2018
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Authentic Secret Spice training saddle towel from the Breeders' Cup.
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Race worn Pharoah's Heart saddle towel from the G2 Santa Margarita Stakes on April 24, 2021.
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Authentic Fault saddle towel from her victory in the G1 Santa Margarita stakes at Santa Anita on March 17, 2018
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Race worn Balnikhov saddle towel from the G2 John Henry Turf Championship at Santa Anita on September 29, 2024.
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Race worn Conclude saddle towel from the G2 City of Mile Stakes at Santa Anita on September 29, 2024.
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