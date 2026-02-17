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LRF Cares

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LRF Cares' Silent Auction - Saddle Towels

Secret Spice G1 Beholder Stakes item
Secret Spice G1 Beholder Stakes
$1,000

Starting bid

Race used saddle towel for Secret Spice's victory in the G1 Beholder Stakes at Santa Anita on Saturday, March 30, 2019

Marckie's Water Wittingham item
Marckie's Water Wittingham
$300

Starting bid

Race used saddle towel from Marcie's Water's victory in the G2 Charles Wittingham Stakes on May 25, 2019

Midnight Storm Breeders' Cup item
Midnight Storm Breeders' Cup
$500

Starting bid

Authentic Midnight Storm 2017 Breeders' Cup Mile Saddle Towel.

Mirth Rodeo Drive item
Mirth Rodeo Drive
$1,000

Starting bid

Race used saddle towel from Mirth's victory in the G1 Rodeo Drive Stakes at Santa Anita on September 28, 2019

Favor To You John Harris item
Favor To You John Harris
$100

Starting bid

Favor To You race worn saddle towel from the G3 John C Harris Stakes at Santa Anita on September 27, 2025

Swall Skipat item
Swall Skipat
$300

Starting bid

Swall race worn saddle towel from the Skipat Stakes on Preakness Day on May 18, 2024.

Beer Can Man Jim McKay item
Beer Can Man Jim McKay
$500

Starting bid

Race worn Beer Can Man saddle towel from the Jim McKay stakes on Preakness Day on May 18, 2024.

Secret Spice Breeders' Cup Distaff item
Secret Spice Breeders' Cup Distaff
$1,000

Starting bid

Race worn Secret Spice saddle towel from the G1 Breeders' Cup Distaff at Santa Anita on November 4, 2023.

Marckie's Water San Luis Rey item
Marckie's Water San Luis Rey
$200

Starting bid

Race worn Marckie's Water saddle towel from the G3 San Luis Rey Stakes at Santa Anita on March 29, 2019.

Secret Spice Zenyatta item
Secret Spice Zenyatta
$500

Starting bid

Race worn Secret Spice saddle towel from the G1 Zenyatta Stakes on September 29, 2019.

Newgrange Big Cap item
Newgrange Big Cap
$500

Starting bid

Race worn Newgrange saddle towel from the G1 Santa Anita Handicap on March 4, 2023.

Marckie's Water Hollywood Turf Cup item
Marckie's Water Hollywood Turf Cup
$300

Starting bid

Race worn Marckie's Water saddle towel from the G2 Hollywood Turf Cup at Del Mar on November 23, 2018.

Fashion Business Manhattan item
Fashion Business Manhattan
$1,000

Starting bid

Race worn Fashion Business saddle towel from the G1 $1M Manhattan Stakes on Belmont Day at Belmont Park on June 9, 2018.

Singletary Eddie Read item
Singletary Eddie Read
$500

Starting bid

Authentic Singletary saddle towel from the G2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar on July 24, 2025.

Midnight Storm Eddie Read item
Midnight Storm Eddie Read
$5,000

Starting bid

Race worn Midnight Storm saddle towel from the G2 Eddie Read Stakes at Del Mar on July 17, 2016.

Succeedandsurpass Twilight Derby item
Succeedandsurpass Twilight Derby
$300

Starting bid

Race worn Succeedandsurpass saddle towel from the G2 Twilight Derby at Santa Anita on November 2, 2019.

Heartfullofstars Wood Memorial item
Heartfullofstars Wood Memorial
$400

Starting bid

Race worn Heartfullofstars saddle towel from the G2 Wood Memorial at Aqueduct on April 7, 2018

Secret Spice BC Workout item
Secret Spice BC Workout
$100

Starting bid

Authentic Secret Spice training saddle towel from the Breeders' Cup.

Pharoah's Heart item
Pharoah's Heart
$100

Starting bid

Race worn Pharoah's Heart saddle towel from the G2 Santa Margarita Stakes on April 24, 2021.

Fault Santa Margarita item
Fault Santa Margarita
$400

Starting bid

Authentic Fault saddle towel from her victory in the G1 Santa Margarita stakes at Santa Anita on March 17, 2018

Balnikhov John Henry item
Balnikhov John Henry
$500

Starting bid

Race worn Balnikhov saddle towel from the G2 John Henry Turf Championship at Santa Anita on September 29, 2024.

Conclude City of Hope Mile item
Conclude City of Hope Mile
$500

Starting bid

Race worn Conclude saddle towel from the G2 City of Mile Stakes at Santa Anita on September 29, 2024.

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