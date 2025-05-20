LRHS Eagle Elite Drill Team
LRHS Move Camp Meals
Day 1 -Sunday Lunch - McAlister's Ham Sandwich
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 1 - Sunday Lunch McAlister's Turkey Sandwich
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 1 - Sunday Lunch - McAlister's Veggie Wrap
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 1 - Sunday Lunch - Cheese Pizza (2 slices)
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 1 - Sunday Lunch - Pepperoni Pizza (2 slices)
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 2 - Monday Lunch - In-N-Out Hamburger
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 2 - Monday Lunch - In-N-Out Cheeseburger
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 2 - Monday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 2 - Monday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Sandwich
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 3 - Monday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Salad
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 3 Tuesday Lunch - Canes (3 tenders, toast and sauce)
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 3 Tuesday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 3 Tuesday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A-Sandwich
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 3 Tuesday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Salad
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 4 - Wednesday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Nuggets
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 4 - Wednesday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Sandwich
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 4 - Wednesday Lunch - Chick-Fil-A Salad
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 4 - Wednesday Lunch - Cheese Pizza (2 slices)
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
Day 4 - Wednesday Lunch - Pepperoni Pizza (2 slices)
$10
Comes with chips, cookie and water
