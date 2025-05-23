LS Baseball Fundraiser: Custom Graduation Leis for Sale
Ribbon Lei
$12
Ribbon Lei (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Ribbon Lei (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Sour Candy Lei
$15
Sour Candy (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Sour Candy (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Mexican Candy Lei
$15
Mexican Candy Lei (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Mexican Candy Lei (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Chocolate Candy Lei
$15
Chocolate Candy Lei (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Chocolate Candy Lei (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$40 Money Lei
$60
$40 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$40 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$50 Money Lei
$70
$50 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$50 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$75 Money Lei
$95
$75 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$75 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$100 Money Lei
$120
$100 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
$100 on Lei + $20 Assembly Fee (please indicate the colors you would like used & decal preference on next page)
Candy Bouquet with $20
$35
Candy Bouquet with $20 ($35 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $20 ($35 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $40
$55
Candy Bouquet with $40 ($40 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $40 ($40 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $50
$65
Candy Bouquet with $50 ($50 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $50 ($50 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $60
$75
Candy Bouquet with $60 ($60 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $60 ($60 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet
$95
Candy Bouquet with $80 ($80 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $80 ($80 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $100
$115
Candy Bouquet with $100 ($100 + $15) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Candy Bouquet with $100 ($100 + $15) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!