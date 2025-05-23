LS Baseball Fundraiser: Custom Graduation Leis for Sale

Candy Bouquet with $20 ($35 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.

Candy Bouquet with $20 ($35 + $15 assembly) - On the next page, please indicate the color ribbon you would like, your candy preference (sour, chocolate or Mexican) and if you would like to use a gift card in leu of cash.

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