LSAS Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
DiamondGlow® is a skin rejuvenation treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with effective SkinMedica® serums. Experience this award-winning, resurfacing facial that reveals radiant, healthy-looking skin!
Valued at $285
Starting bid
DiamondGlow® is a skin rejuvenation treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with effective SkinMedica® serums. Experience this award-winning, resurfacing facial that reveals radiant, healthy-looking skin!
Valued at $285
Starting bid
One School Year (39 weeks) of remote math tutoring with Ms. Molly. This is for 2 sessions/hours per week. An amazing opportunity for any student who could use a little help in math!
Valued at $7,800
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable NFL
experience at Acrisure Stadium!
PICK YOUR GAME
2 PITTSBURGH STEELERS TICKETS
YOU CHOOSE THE GAME
Once the schedule is released, the winner will coordinate with the ticket holders to select a game
Package valued at $350+
Starting bid
🔥 Hot Ones: LSAS Edition – Take the Heat. Run the Show.
Step into the host seat… if you dare.
This one-of-a-kind LSAS experience puts you in charge of a fully hosted Hot Ones-style challenge, where you’ll guide (and grill!) a lineup of brave LSAS faculty through increasingly intense hot sauces.
And just like the real show, strategy matters. Faculty guests may bring their own “aids” to survive the heat—and as the host, you can bring your own as well. But here’s the twist: You decide the rules.
Will you allow guests to share their aids with each other? Will you share your aids or keep things brutally fair (or unfair)?
Package includes:
This isn’t just a challenge—it’s a game of nerves, strategy, and survival.
Will you show mercy… or turn up the heat? 🌶️🔥
Starting bid
Bling Your Book!
Do you have a favorite book that you love to display on your bookshelf? Join Sra. Yates for an afternoon of book bedazzling! Bring in the book of your choice and learn how to apply tiny gemstones that make the cover's lettering and design sparkle. This event will take place at LSAS after school on an upcoming weekday that works for both Sra. Yates and the winning student. Supplies and snacks will be provided. Valued at $150.
Starting bid
Enjoy a bottle of Chardonnay Reserve (2022) from Breaux Vineyard in Purcellville, VA.
"100% Chardonnay. 10 months in used French Oak
It is a clear, medium- intensity, lemon colored wine with legs. It is a clean wine with medium- intense aromas of lemon curd and orange blossom. It is a dry wine with medium alcohol, medium acidity, medium body, and no tannins. It has medium intense flavors of lemon and nutmeg with a medium length finish."
Valued at $57
Starting bid
Calling all musicians!
"B2R camps are a perfect choice for students who love music! Some of their most popular camps include: Check out some of their popular camps:
Camps are great for students who want to start learning music and see what it's like to perform!"
Bach to Rock (Ashburn) half-day Summer Camp: package valued at $249.
Starting bid
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for one person). Enjoy a private session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach, 1-on-1.Valued at $85
Starting bid
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for one person). Enjoy a private session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach, 1-on-1. Valued at $85
Starting bid
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for two people). Enjoy a 2-person session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach. Valued at $135
Starting bid
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for two people). Enjoy a 2-person session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach. Valued at $135
Starting bid
$20 Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card
Starting bid
$20 Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card
Starting bid
Handmade bag from Myanmar. Made by Flame Tree Sewing. Bright colors and wave design make up this unique design. Bag has a zippered pocket on the inside. Add this to your bag collection today!
Valued at $50.
Starting bid
Decorative, handmade pillow covers from Myanmar. Made by Flame Tree Sewing. Birds and flowers. Add a pop of color to your space with these!
Valued at $75.
Starting bid
Cubist double fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Handmade fabric wallet from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Handmade fabric wallet from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25
Starting bid
Get ready to play the area's most popular up and coming sport - pickleball! Enjoy a 1-month membership to Loudoun County Pickleball. See you on the court!
Valued at $110
Starting bid
Give your student an unforgettable summer. This gift certificate covers enrollment in a Fairfax Collegiate summer camp — academic enrichment, real skills, and a whole lot of fun.
Good for one half-day Summer Program class
(approximate value: $595)
Expiration Date: September 1, 2026
Terms and Conditions:
1. Loudoun School for Advanced Studies must provide the name and email address of the certificate recipient to Fairfax Collegiate
before the certificate can be redeemed.
2. To redeem, contact [email protected] or call 703-481-3080.
3. Not valid for use towards any registration that has previously been created or purchased.
4. There is a limit of one gift certificate per family per program.
5. This gift certificate has no cash value and is not redeemable for cash or refundable.
Valued at $595.
Starting bid
A generous basket featuring 5 bottles of wine plus gift cards to Ruth's Chris Steak House, Founding Farmers, and First Watch. A perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a great night out.
Gift basket valued ~450.
Starting bid
Adventure Park at Sandy Spring Friends School
Climb, zipline, and explore at North America's largest aerial forest park near Washington DC. 15 trails, 190+ challenges, all while safely harnessed.
You don’t need experience, bravery, or massive upper body strength to do this. Just curiosity. There’s a course for every comfort zone, so everyone can set their own pace. Tickets are for 3 hours of climbing and 40 minutes of safety instruction.
Valued at $300
Starting bid
Handmade bag and coordinating wallet for Myanmar. A beautiful set made by Flame Tree Sewing.
Package valued at $75.
Starting bid
This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!
Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).
Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.
Valued at ~$30
Starting bid
This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!
Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).
Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.
Valued at ~$30
Starting bid
This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!
Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).
Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.
Valued at ~$30
Starting bid
This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!
Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).
Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.
Valued at ~$30
Starting bid
This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!
Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).
Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.
Valued at ~$30
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