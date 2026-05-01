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LSAS Silent Auction

Pick-up location

20577 Ashburn Rd, Ashburn, VA 20147, USA

SkinSpirit Diamond Glow Facial item
SkinSpirit Diamond Glow Facial
$115

Starting bid

DiamondGlow® is a skin rejuvenation treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with effective SkinMedica® serums. Experience this award-winning, resurfacing facial that reveals radiant, healthy-looking skin!


Valued at $285

SkinSpirit Diamond Glow Facial (item 2) item
SkinSpirit Diamond Glow Facial (item 2)
$115

Starting bid

DiamondGlow® is a skin rejuvenation treatment that exfoliates, extracts, and infuses the skin with effective SkinMedica® serums. Experience this award-winning, resurfacing facial that reveals radiant, healthy-looking skin!


Valued at $285

Math Tutoring with Ms. Molly item
Math Tutoring with Ms. Molly
$1,000

Starting bid

One School Year (39 weeks) of remote math tutoring with Ms. Molly. This is for 2 sessions/hours per week. An amazing opportunity for any student who could use a little help in math!


Valued at $7,800

Pick Your Game (Pittsburg Steelers) item
Pick Your Game (Pittsburg Steelers)
$175

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable NFL

experience at Acrisure Stadium!

  • Two tickets in Section 219, Row F
  • Incredible midfield view
  • Flexible game selection

PICK YOUR GAME

2 PITTSBURGH STEELERS TICKETS

YOU CHOOSE THE GAME

Once the schedule is released, the winner will coordinate with the ticket holders to select a game

  • Valid for one 2026 regular season game
  • Non-transferable

Package valued at $350+

Hot Ones - LSAS Style! item
Hot Ones - LSAS Style!
$120

Starting bid

🔥 Hot Ones: LSAS Edition – Take the Heat. Run the Show.

Step into the host seat… if you dare.

 

This one-of-a-kind LSAS experience puts you in charge of a fully hosted Hot Ones-style challenge, where you’ll guide (and grill!) a lineup of brave LSAS faculty through increasingly intense hot sauces.

 

And just like the real show, strategy matters. Faculty guests may bring their own “aids” to survive the heat—and as the host, you can bring your own as well. But here’s the twist: You decide the rules.

Will you allow guests to share their aids with each other? Will you share your aids or keep things brutally fair (or unfair)?

 

Package includes:

  • A lineup of LSAS faculty guests (volunteers ready for the heat) 
  • You as host—running the show and asking the questions 
  • A full Hot Ones-style interview experience (write your own questions or delegate - help is available) 
  • Your choice of format: 
    • Live audience (LSAS, friends, and/or family) 
    • Recorded session to keep and share 
  • A curated lineup of hot sauces—from mild to wild 
  • All sauces used during the event (yours to keep) 
  • Full setup and coordination—just show up ready to bring the heat 

 

This isn’t just a challenge—it’s a game of nerves, strategy, and survival.

 

Will you show mercy… or turn up the heat? 🌶️🔥

Bling a Book with Senora Yates item
Bling a Book with Senora Yates
$60

Starting bid

Bling Your Book!

Do you have a favorite book that you love to display on your bookshelf? Join Sra. Yates for an afternoon of book bedazzling! Bring in the book of your choice and learn how to apply tiny gemstones that make the cover's lettering and design sparkle. This event will take place at LSAS after school on an upcoming weekday that works for both Sra. Yates and the winning student. Supplies and snacks will be provided. Valued at $150.

Bottle of Wine: Chardonnay Reserve from Breaux Vineyard item
Bottle of Wine: Chardonnay Reserve from Breaux Vineyard
$25

Starting bid

Enjoy a bottle of Chardonnay Reserve (2022) from Breaux Vineyard in Purcellville, VA.


"100% Chardonnay. 10 months in used French Oak


It is a clear, medium- intensity, lemon colored wine with legs. It is a clean wine with medium- intense aromas of lemon curd and orange blossom. It is a dry wine with medium alcohol, medium acidity, medium body, and no tannins. It has medium intense flavors of lemon and nutmeg with a medium length finish."


Valued at $57

Bach to Rock Half-day Summer Camp item
Bach to Rock Half-day Summer Camp
$125

Starting bid

Calling all musicians!


"B2R camps are a perfect choice for students who love music! Some of their most popular camps include: Check out some of their popular camps:

Camps are great for students who want to start learning music and see what it's like to perform!"


Bach to Rock (Ashburn) half-day Summer Camp: package valued at $249.

Sportrock climbing with an instructor (item 9) item
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (item 9) item
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (item 9)
$35

Starting bid

Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for one person). Enjoy a private session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach, 1-on-1.Valued at $85

Sportrock climbing with an instructor (item 10) item
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (item 10) item
Sportrock climbing with an instructor (item 10)
$35

Starting bid

Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for one person). Enjoy a private session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach, 1-on-1. Valued at $85

Sportrock climbing (for two!) with an instructor; item 11 item
Sportrock climbing (for two!) with an instructor; item 11 item
Sportrock climbing (for two!) with an instructor; item 11
$55

Starting bid

Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for two people). Enjoy a 2-person session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach. Valued at $135

Sportrock climbing (for two!) with an instructor; item 12 item
Sportrock climbing (for two!) with an instructor; item 12 item
Sportrock climbing (for two!) with an instructor; item 12
$55

Starting bid

Sportrock climbing with an instructor (for two people). Enjoy a 2-person session with a Sportrock Climbing Coach. Valued at $135

Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card (Item 13) item
Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card (Item 13)
$10

Starting bid

$20 Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card

Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card (Item 14) item
Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card (Item 14)
$10

Starting bid

$20 Yum Yum Hibachi Gift Card

Handmade Bag (blue) item
Handmade Bag (blue) item
Handmade Bag (blue)
$25

Starting bid

Handmade bag from Myanmar. Made by Flame Tree Sewing. Bright colors and wave design make up this unique design. Bag has a zippered pocket on the inside. Add this to your bag collection today!


Valued at $50.

Set of 3 handmade pillow covers (birds and flowers) item
Set of 3 handmade pillow covers (birds and flowers) item
Set of 3 handmade pillow covers (birds and flowers) item
Set of 3 handmade pillow covers (birds and flowers)
$40

Starting bid

Decorative, handmade pillow covers from Myanmar. Made by Flame Tree Sewing. Birds and flowers. Add a pop of color to your space with these!


Valued at $75.

Cubist fabric necklace from Myanmar item
Cubist fabric necklace from Myanmar
$15

Starting bid

Cubist double fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25

Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar (light brown/neutral) item
Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar (light brown/neutral)
$15

Starting bid

Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25

Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar (deep pink/purple) item
Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar (deep pink/purple)
$15

Starting bid

Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25

Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar (purple/light blue) item
Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar (purple/light blue)
$15

Starting bid

Bead and fabric necklace from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25

Handmade fabric wallet (deep pink/wave pattern) item
Handmade fabric wallet (deep pink/wave pattern) item
Handmade fabric wallet (deep pink/wave pattern)
$15

Starting bid

Handmade fabric wallet from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25

Handmade fabric wallet (orange/pink mtn pattern) item
Handmade fabric wallet (orange/pink mtn pattern) item
Handmade fabric wallet (orange/pink mtn pattern)
$15

Starting bid

Handmade fabric wallet from Myanmar. Made by Frame Tree Sewing. Valued at $25

Loudoun County 1-Month Pickleball Membership item
Loudoun County 1-Month Pickleball Membership
$50

Starting bid

Get ready to play the area's most popular up and coming sport - pickleball! Enjoy a 1-month membership to Loudoun County Pickleball. See you on the court!


Valued at $110

Fairfax Collegiate Summer Camp Gift Certificate item
Fairfax Collegiate Summer Camp Gift Certificate
$250

Starting bid

Give your student an unforgettable summer. This gift certificate covers enrollment in a Fairfax Collegiate summer camp — academic enrichment, real skills, and a whole lot of fun.


Good for one half-day Summer Program class

(approximate value: $595)


Expiration Date: September 1, 2026


Terms and Conditions:

1. Loudoun School for Advanced Studies must provide the name and email address of the certificate recipient to Fairfax Collegiate

before the certificate can be redeemed.

2. To redeem, contact [email protected] or call 703-481-3080.

3. Not valid for use towards any registration that has previously been created or purchased.

4. There is a limit of one gift certificate per family per program.

5. This gift certificate has no cash value and is not redeemable for cash or refundable.


Valued at $595.

A night out - Wine and Dining Gift Basket item
A night out - Wine and Dining Gift Basket
$225

Starting bid

A generous basket featuring 5 bottles of wine plus gift cards to Ruth's Chris Steak House, Founding Farmers, and First Watch. A perfect gift for yourself or someone who deserves a great night out.


Gift basket valued ~450.

4 Tickets to Sandy Springs Adventure Park (3 hours) item
4 Tickets to Sandy Springs Adventure Park (3 hours)
$150

Starting bid

Adventure Park at Sandy Spring Friends School


Climb, zipline, and explore at North America's largest aerial forest park near Washington DC. 15 trails, 190+ challenges, all while safely harnessed.

You don’t need experience, bravery, or massive upper body strength to do this. Just curiosity. There’s a course for every comfort zone, so everyone can set their own pace. Tickets are for 3 hours of climbing and 40 minutes of safety instruction.


Valued at $300

Handmade bag and coordinating wallet item
Handmade bag and coordinating wallet item
Handmade bag and coordinating wallet item
Handmade bag and coordinating wallet
$30

Starting bid

Handmade bag and coordinating wallet for Myanmar. A beautiful set made by Flame Tree Sewing.


Package valued at $75.

Plush NARM - Bacon and Eggs item
Plush NARM - Bacon and Eggs
$10

Starting bid

This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!


Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).

Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.

Valued at ~$30

Plush NARM - Leopard item
Plush NARM - Leopard
$10

Starting bid

This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!


Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).

Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.

Valued at ~$30

Plush NARM - Hearts w/ short legs item
Plush NARM - Hearts w/ short legs
$10

Starting bid

This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!


Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).

Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.

Valued at ~$30

Plush NARM - Coral and White Stripes item
Plush NARM - Coral and White Stripes
$10

Starting bid

This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!


Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).

Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.

Valued at ~$30

Plush NARM - Rainbow item
Plush NARM - Rainbow
$10

Starting bid

This unique plush is looking for a home. Be the highest bidder and take it home today!


Lovingly referred to as NARMS (no-arms).

Handmade by LSAS Alumni Abel Saberhagen.

Valued at ~$30

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