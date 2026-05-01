LSAS Silent Auction

🔥 Hot Ones: LSAS Edition – Take the Heat. Run the Show.

Step into the host seat… if you dare.

This one-of-a-kind LSAS experience puts you in charge of a fully hosted Hot Ones-style challenge, where you’ll guide (and grill!) a lineup of brave LSAS faculty through increasingly intense hot sauces.

And just like the real show, strategy matters. Faculty guests may bring their own “aids” to survive the heat—and as the host, you can bring your own as well. But here’s the twist: You decide the rules.



Will you allow guests to share their aids with each other? Will you share your aids or keep things brutally fair (or unfair)?

Package includes:

A lineup of LSAS faculty guests (volunteers ready for the heat)

You as host—running the show and asking the questions

A full Hot Ones-style interview experience (write your own questions or delegate - help is available)

Your choice of format:

Live audience (LSAS, friends, and/or family) Recorded session to keep and share

A curated lineup of hot sauces—from mild to wild

All sauces used during the event (yours to keep)

Full setup and coordination—just show up ready to bring the heat

This isn’t just a challenge—it’s a game of nerves, strategy, and survival.

Will you show mercy… or turn up the heat? 🌶️🔥