LSD Dance Boosters Pancake Breakfast

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About this event
Enjoy a full breakfast including:
Enjoy a full breakfast including:
30 tickets for $20
Pre order your raffle tickets and we'll have them labeled and ready for you when you arrive.
Pick your favorites, drop your tickets, and get ready to win! The more tickets you enter, the better your chances to win!
Winners drawn between 10a-10:30am.
Grab your 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win BIG—one lucky winner takes home half the total jackpot, and the other half supports our dancers! The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize… don’t miss your shot!
$10 for 15 Tickets
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!