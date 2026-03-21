LSD Boosters

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LSD Boosters

About this event

LSD Dance Boosters Pancake Breakfast

1200 OH-303

Streetsboro, OH 44241, USA

Flapjack Breakfast Ticket - Dine In
$15

Enjoy a full breakfast including:

  • pancakes
  • eggs
  • bacon
  • potatoes
  • juice
  • coffee
  • milk
  • soda
Flapjack Breakfast Ticket CarryOut
$15

Enjoy a full breakfast including:

  • pancakes
  • eggs
  • bacon
  • potatoes
  • juice
  • coffee
  • milk
  • soda
Raffle Ticket Pre-Order
$20

30 tickets for $20


Pre order your raffle tickets and we'll have them labeled and ready for you when you arrive.


Pick your favorites, drop your tickets, and get ready to win! The more tickets you enter, the better your chances to win!


Winners drawn between 10a-10:30am.

50/50 Raffle
$10

Grab your 50/50 raffle tickets for a chance to win BIG—one lucky winner takes home half the total jackpot, and the other half supports our dancers! The more tickets sold, the bigger the prize… don’t miss your shot!


$10 for 15 Tickets

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