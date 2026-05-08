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LSE Choral Boosters

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LSE Choral Boosters's Silent Auction

✨An Evening to Remember: The Kindler Date Night Experience ✨ item
✨An Evening to Remember: The Kindler Date Night Experience ✨
$100

Starting bid

Total Value: $480


Enjoy an elegant evening in the heart of Lincoln with this sophisticated downtown experience.


Your getaway begins with a one-night stay in a Luxury King Room at The Kindler Hotel, Lincoln’s premier boutique hotel blending modern style with Midwest hospitality.


Savor a $50 food and beverage credit at Boitano’s Lounge, perfect for craft cocktails or a relaxed evening bite.


Then step into timeless music with two tickets to the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Lied Center on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. — an unforgettable night of big band classics like Moonlight Serenade and In the Mood.


Bring the boutique ambiance home with The Kindler’s signature reed diffuser and coordinating candle and enjoy the convenience of a clear event bag for concerts and arena events.


Luxury. Music. Downtown charm.


Bid now and treat yourself or someone you love to a night of music, luxury and memories!

Father's Day Gift Basket 🔥 item
Father's Day Gift Basket 🔥
$40

Starting bid

$130 Value

Celebrate Dad (or any grill master!) with everything needed for the perfect day of grilling, and enjoying great food.


Keep drinks and snacks perfectly chilled with a durable Titan Cooler, fire up the grill with a set of essential grilling tools, and add serious flavor with Buck’s Rub and Smoking Gun Jerky. To top it off, enjoy a $50 gift card to Leon’s, a local favorite for a great meat.


Includes:

  • ❄️ Titan Cooler
  • 🔥 Grilling tools set
  • 🌶️ Buck’s Rub seasoning
  • 🥩 Smoking Gun jerky
  • 🍽️ $50 Leon’s gift card

A perfect gift for Father’s Day or any BBQ enthusiast!

 


☕ Mo Java! Local Coffee Lovers Basket ☕ item
☕ Mo Java! Local Coffee Lovers Basket ☕
$50

Starting bid

$110 Value


Fuel your mornings (and your afternoons!) with this curated collection of Lincoln’s favorite local coffee spots. Whether you’re grabbing a cozy cup to-go or brewing something special at home, this basket has you covered.

Enjoy gift cards to Meadowlark, The Mill, and Bloom Coffee, paired with freshly roasted beans from each for the full coffeehouse experience.

Includes:

  • ☕ $15 + 12 oz Costa Rica coffee from Meadowlark
  • ☕ $20 + 12 oz Mill Blend from The Mill
  • ☕ $20 + 12 oz Brazil coffee from Bloom Coffee

Perfect for coffee lovers—or anyone who appreciates a great local brew.

🍕Pizza + Pamper Perfection🌸 item
🍕Pizza + Pamper Perfection🌸
$30

Starting bid

$100 Value


Treat yourself to the ultimate cozy night in. This thoughtfully curated basket pairs soothing self-care essentials with indulgent treats for the perfect evening of unwinding.


Enjoy a spa experience with luxurious body care, a calming candle, and refreshing face masks. Sip on warm tea or sample coffee while you relax, and satisfy your sweet tooth with a delightful assortment of Ferrero chocolates. When it’s time for dinner, enjoy a $40 gift card to Valentino’s.

Includes:

  • Spa essentials: body wash, body scrub, foot cream, bath bomb, exfoliating cloth, pumice scrubber
  • 5-piece sheet mask set
  • Bath & Body Works candle
  • Celestial Seasonings Sleepytime Honey Tea
  • Ferrero Rocher assorted chocolates
  • Sample of “Jamaican Me Crazy” All Aroma coffee
  • 🍕 $40 Valentino’s gift card
🫒 Grazing Gouda Charcuterie Delight Basket 🥖 item
🫒 Grazing Gouda Charcuterie Delight Basket 🥖
$40

Starting bid

$100 Value


Elevate your next gathering with this curated collection. Featuring a delicious mix of flavorful pickles, cured meats, olives and jam, this basket brings together some of Grazing Gouda's favorites for a perfect spread.


To top it off, enjoy a $50 gift card to Grazing Gouda, where you can order a custom charcuterie board for your next event or gathering.



🍿Pop ‘Til You Drop! 🍿 item
🍿Pop ‘Til You Drop! 🍿
$5

Starting bid

It’s HUGE!

Value: $22


Bring the fun to any gathering with this crowd-pleasing Colby Ridge Bash Bag of salted popcorn! Packed with 288 cups of delicious, fresh-popped goodness, it’s perfect for parties, movie nights, office events, or sharing with a big group of family and friends. Known for its light, crispy texture and classic savory flavor, this popcorn is sure to satisfy every snacker.


Don’t miss your chance to take home this oversized snack favorite—perfect for keeping everyone happily munching! 🍿

🍕That’s Amore… Dinner for the Whole Crew! 🍝 item
🍕That’s Amore… Dinner for the Whole Crew! 🍝
$10

Starting bid

Value $55


Skip the cooking and gather around the table for a delicious Italian feast from daVinci’s! This meal has everything you need to satisfy a hungry group. Enjoy:

  • 🍕 Large Combo Pizza
  • 🍝 Family-Size Pasta with classic marinara sauce
  • 🥗 Fresh Family Salad
  • 🧄 8-Piece Garlic Cheese Rolls

Whether you’re feeding your family or hosting friends, this meal brings big flavor and zero hassle to your table

🌮Fuel Up with Local Favorites! 🍔
$20

Starting bid

Treat yourself (and your crew!) to a delicious lineup of hometown favorites with this tasty bundle featuring two beloved local spots!

Value: $75


This package includes:

  • 🌮 $25 in Gift Cards to Taco Inn
  • 👕 Taco Inn Signature T-Shirt
  • 🍽️ 5 Free Combo Meals from Runza

Whether you're planning quick weeknight dinners or just love supporting local favorites, this bundle delivers big on flavor and fun!

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!