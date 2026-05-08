LSE Choral Boosters's Silent Auction

Total Value: $480





Enjoy an elegant evening in the heart of Lincoln with this sophisticated downtown experience.





Your getaway begins with a one-night stay in a Luxury King Room at The Kindler Hotel, Lincoln’s premier boutique hotel blending modern style with Midwest hospitality.





Savor a $50 food and beverage credit at Boitano’s Lounge, perfect for craft cocktails or a relaxed evening bite.





Then step into timeless music with two tickets to the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Lied Center on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. — an unforgettable night of big band classics like Moonlight Serenade and In the Mood.





Bring the boutique ambiance home with The Kindler’s signature reed diffuser and coordinating candle and enjoy the convenience of a clear event bag for concerts and arena events.





Luxury. Music. Downtown charm.





Bid now and treat yourself or someone you love to a night of music, luxury and memories!