LSP Soft Launch Classes

Charity Receipt will be generated for your records. All proceeds ensure there are always free spots in our classes. Thank you for supporting your local non-profit!
Charity Receipt will be generated for your records. All proceeds ensure there are always free spots in our classes. Thank you for supporting your local non-profit!
Charity Receipt will be generated for your records. All proceeds ensure there are always free spots in our classes. Thank you for supporting your local non-profit!
Charity Receipt will be generated for your records. All proceeds ensure there are always free spots in our classes. Thank you for supporting your local non-profit!
When free tickets are sold out, the $5, $10, and $20 options are still available. Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!