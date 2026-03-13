Lt. George Farragut - State Conference Shop

About this shop
Wear your RIGHT SIDE pins with pride!
Our die-struck gold metal ribbon holder can hold several pins. It has a Magnetic attachment, Blue IDAHO letters on a white background. Royal blue grosgrain Ribbon is 7 1/2" long and 1 1/2" wide. Total length is approximately 9" long.
(Pins in photo not included - used for example)
DO NOT USE if you have a pacemaker
Celebrate America's 250 in style!
Stackable elastic bracelets from Erimish in patriotic colors.
Celebrate America's 250 in style!
Stackable elastic bracelets from Erimish in patriotic colors.
VARIOUS COLOR COMBOS AVAILABLE!
PICK OUT THE ONE YOU WANT!
Carry the essentials with you to the business meeting and leave your purse in the room.
This name tag/cell phone holder was made with conventions in mind.
It’s helpful to have something to hold our name tags as we walk around.
To make it a little more versatile, we included a mesh pocket on the back to hold a cellphone and a little zip pocket on the front that’s perfect for holding cash or cards.
This convenient name tag/cell phone holder that proves a perfect companion to quilt shows, guild meetings, conventions, and more.
The finished bag measures: 7¼”H x 4¾”W
LGF Chapter Charm
Gold tone .625" Anchor charm with jump ring.
Pewter pin depicting a minuteman preparing for battle at Lexington and Concord.
Inspired by an 1874 sculpture by Daniel Chester
The statue depicts a minuteman stepping away from his plow to join the patriot forces at the Battle of Concord, at the start of the American Revolutionary War. The young man has a musket in his hand.
Butterfly clutch pin attachment
Red white and blue ribbon is removable.
Show your pride for the DAR while using this office necessity.
Bright full color DAR logo imprinted on a white background.
The pad is washable
Fun tote bag with a bright white DAR logo screen printed on the front pocket.
Carry all your essentials to your chapter meeting or Family Search Center for genealogy research.
It's big enough for any i-pad devices or even a small notebook along with your research materials.
Fun tote bag with a bright white DAR logo screen printed on the front pocket.
Carry all your essentials to your chapter meeting or Family Search Center for genealogy research.
It's big enough for any i-pad devices or even a small notebook along with your research materials.
$
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