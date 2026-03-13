Lt. George Farragut - State Conference Shop

Wear your RIGHT SIDE pins with pride!

Our die-struck gold metal ribbon holder can hold several pins. It has a Magnetic attachment, Blue IDAHO letters on a white background. Royal blue grosgrain Ribbon is 7 1/2" long and 1 1/2" wide. Total length is approximately 9" long.





(Pins in photo not included - used for example)

DO NOT USE if you have a pacemaker