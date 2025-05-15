Mission trip to New Orleans BBQ fundraiser!

103 Commons Dr

Greenwood, SC 29649, USA

BBQ Plates! item
$12
Plates include: Pulled pork, baked beans, cole slaw and a slice of bread.
Pints of hash! item
$6
Pint sized containers of hash.
Quarts of hash! item
$12
Quart sized containers of hash!
Pint of pulled pork! item
$12
Pint sized containers of pulled pork.
Quarts of pulled pork! item
$20
Quart sized containers of pulled pork
Homemade lemonade! item
$2
12 oz. cups of homemade lemonade

