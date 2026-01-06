LTD 25th Anniversary Gala / Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
-Choose The Home Game You'd Like to Attend!
-KC Chiefs tickets Section 110, Row 18 Seats 1 & 2
-Includes parking pass
-Valued at $1200
Starting bid
-Choose The Home Game You'd Like to Attend!
-KC Royals Section 303 (Loge Level)
-Includes parking pass
-Valued at $500
Starting bid
Attorney Casey Crawford (Chinnery, Evans & Nail, P.C.)
Estate Planning, Last Will & Testament, Healthcare Directive, General Durable Power of Attorney
-Valued at $1600
Starting bid
Autographed Danny Manning Poster (KU)
-24W"x36"H
-Valued at $250
Starting bid
Basketball Autographed by KU Basketball Players: Melvin Council Jr., Bryson Tiller, Tre White
-Valued at $250
Starting bid
Autographed Tre White (KU) Basketball Jersey
-Valued at $200
Starting bid
Autographed Nick Bolton (Mizzou) FootballJersey
-College Jersey for Current KC Chiefs Player
-Valued at $325
Starting bid
Autographed Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2-photo set KSU/ Chiefs
-Former K-State Football Player & Current KC Chiefs Player
-Valued at $160
Starting bid
Autographed Avery Johnson (KSU) mini-helmet
-Current KSU Football Player
-Valued at $200
Starting bid
Autographed Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) Football Jersey
-Current KC Chiefs Football Player
-Valued at $325
Starting bid
LTD Basketball Camp Registration
-Valued at $120
Starting bid
LTD Basketball Camp Registration
-Valued at $120
Starting bid
Team Autographed Sporting Kansas City Official Soccer Jersey.
-Jersey autographed by the entire team
Starting bid
Autographed Tyreek Hill Photo (KC Chiefs) 10"x12"
Starting bid
One-Year Membership to Massage Envy (Olathe)
-Valued at $900
-Offer good at the following locations: South Olathe / Leawood / Overland Park
Starting bid
Custom 14"W x 11"H Stained Glass Artwork by Beverly Pruter
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