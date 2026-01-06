Livin The Dream Ministries Inc
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Livin The Dream Ministries Inc

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Livin The Dream Ministries Inc

About this event

Sales closed

LTD 25th Anniversary Gala / Silent Auction

Pick-up location

19700 W 159th St, Olathe, KS 66062, USA

Kansas City Chiefs Tickets (2) + Parking Pass item
Kansas City Chiefs Tickets (2) + Parking Pass
$300

Starting bid

-Choose The Home Game You'd Like to Attend!

-KC Chiefs tickets Section 110, Row 18 Seats 1 & 2

-Includes parking pass

-Valued at $1200

Kansas City Royals Tickets (4) + Parking Pass item
Kansas City Royals Tickets (4) + Parking Pass
$125

Starting bid

-Choose The Home Game You'd Like to Attend!

-KC Royals Section 303 (Loge Level)

-Includes parking pass

-Valued at $500

Estate Planning w/ Attorney Casey Crawford item
Estate Planning w/ Attorney Casey Crawford item
Estate Planning w/ Attorney Casey Crawford
$500

Starting bid

Attorney Casey Crawford (Chinnery, Evans & Nail, P.C.)

Estate Planning, Last Will & Testament, Healthcare Directive, General Durable Power of Attorney

-Valued at $1600

Autographed Danny Manning Poster (KU) 24"x36" item
Autographed Danny Manning Poster (KU) 24"x36"
$175

Starting bid

Autographed Danny Manning Poster (KU)

-24W"x36"H

-Valued at $250

Autographed KU Basketball item
Autographed KU Basketball
$175

Starting bid

Basketball Autographed by KU Basketball Players: Melvin Council Jr., Bryson Tiller, Tre White

-Valued at $250

Autographed Tre White (KU) Basketball Jersey item
Autographed Tre White (KU) Basketball Jersey
$120

Starting bid

Autographed Tre White (KU) Basketball Jersey

-Valued at $200

Autographed Nick Bolton (Mizzou) FootballJersey item
Autographed Nick Bolton (Mizzou) FootballJersey
$175

Starting bid

Autographed Nick Bolton (Mizzou) FootballJersey

-College Jersey for Current KC Chiefs Player

-Valued at $325

Autographed Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2-photo set KSU/ Chiefs item
Autographed Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2-photo set KSU/ Chiefs
$100

Starting bid

Autographed Felix Anudike-Uzomah 2-photo set KSU/ Chiefs

-Former K-State Football Player & Current KC Chiefs Player

-Valued at $160

Autographed Avery Johnson (KSU) mini-helmet item
Autographed Avery Johnson (KSU) mini-helmet
$120

Starting bid

Autographed Avery Johnson (KSU) mini-helmet

-Current KSU Football Player

-Valued at $200

Autographed Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) Football Jersey item
Autographed Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) Football Jersey
$175

Starting bid

Autographed Noah Gray (KC Chiefs) Football Jersey

-Current KC Chiefs Football Player

-Valued at $325

LTD Basketball Camp Registration item
LTD Basketball Camp Registration
$60

Starting bid

LTD Basketball Camp Registration

-Valued at $120

LTD Basketball Camp Registration item
LTD Basketball Camp Registration
$60

Starting bid

LTD Basketball Camp Registration

-Valued at $120

2022 Team Autographed Sporting KC Official Soccer Jersey item
2022 Team Autographed Sporting KC Official Soccer Jersey
$150

Starting bid

Team Autographed Sporting Kansas City Official Soccer Jersey.

-Jersey autographed by the entire team

Autographed Tyreek Hill Photo (KC Chiefs) 10"x12" item
Autographed Tyreek Hill Photo (KC Chiefs) 10"x12"
$65

Starting bid

Autographed Tyreek Hill Photo (KC Chiefs) 10"x12"

Massage Envy (South Olathe/Leawood/OP) Membership (12-Month) item
Massage Envy (South Olathe/Leawood/OP) Membership (12-Month) item
Massage Envy (South Olathe/Leawood/OP) Membership (12-Month)
$300

Starting bid

One-Year Membership to Massage Envy (Olathe)

-Valued at $900

-Offer good at the following locations: South Olathe / Leawood / Overland Park

Custom 14"W x 11"H Stained Glass Artwork by Beverly Pruter item
Custom 14"W x 11"H Stained Glass Artwork by Beverly Pruter
$50

Starting bid

Custom 14"W x 11"H Stained Glass Artwork by Beverly Pruter

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!