LTJ California Auction

Time of Love( Ezekiel 16:8) item
Time of Love( Ezekiel 16:8)
$300

Starting bid

24in”31 in

Daler paper and water colors

Paint by George Ehab ( one of the scholarship program)

Idea of Isaac Akladeos

Paint Party Ticket
$80

Starting bid

1 TICKET TO THE PAINT PARTY ON

N O V E M B E R 18 A T 6 : 0 0 P M at


Mimi's Cafe

500 W Huntington

Monrovia,CA 91016


Paint on a 12x16 canvas with all supplies provided. dinner not

included with the tickets.

Private Flight (1 of 2)
$300

Starting bid

1 Hour Flight for 3 people of avrage weight , form French valley air port in Murritea to Carlesbad with a Cessna 172 Airoplan

Private Flight (2 of 2)
$300

Starting bid

1 Hour Flight for 3 people of avrage weight , form French valley air port in Murritea to Carlesbad with a Cessna 172 Airoplan

4 - Night Woodland Cabin Getaway w/FirePit, HotTub, GameRoom
$2,800

Starting bid

Wonderful Woodland Getaway – Greentown, PA
4-Day / 3-Night Stay for Up to 16 Guests

Perched atop a hill overlooking the breathtaking Susquehanna River, this beautiful cabin retreat offers stunning views, peaceful forest surroundings, and a perfect blend of comfort and adventure.

Enjoy a 4-day / 3-night getaway in this spacious cabin that accommodates up to 16 guests—ideal for family gatherings, weekend getaways, or group retreats.

What’s Included:

Sleeps up to 16 guests

4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms

Private hot tub

Fire pit under the stars

Full kitchen with coffee, linens, and paper goods provided

Wraparound deck with mountain and river views

Game room with pool table, pinball, foosball, darts & 55” Smart TV

BBQ grill & outdoor seating

Free parking, pet-friendly

Self check-in with keypad

Located minutes from Sky Top, Mountain Lake & Lake Wallenpaupack

Whether you're stargazing, exploring the Poconos, or just relaxing in the hot tub with a view, the Wonderful Woodland Getaway promises a stay full of peace, play, and unforgettable memories.

3-Night Stay Overlooking the Susquehanna River
$2,800

Starting bid

3-Night Stay with National Geographic Views
If you're looking for a peaceful escape with unforgettable scenery, this 7-bedroom cabin in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania is the perfect retreat. Featured in National Geographic for its stunning backyard views of the Susquehanna River, this spacious home offers the ultimate setting for family gatherings, group getaways, or a relaxing weekend in nature.

Your 3-night stay includes:

7 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms

Private hot tub with river and mountain views

Huge wraparound deck with BBQ grill and fire pit

Game room and multiple cozy indoor spaces

Full kitchen, Wi-Fi, and Smart TV

Dedicated workspace + washer and dryer

Free parking, pet-friendly, and self check-in

Set in the heart of Tunkhannock, this home combines rustic charm with unbeatable views. Sip your morning coffee as deer pass through the yard, soak in the hot tub under the stars, or simply breathe in the quiet. It’s the kind of place you’ll never want to leave.

📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 3 nights. Excludes federal holidays. Subject to availability.

Monochrome Lion – Original Oil Painting
$300

Starting bid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Step into the wild beauty of Africa with this stunning monochrome lion portrait, hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created on raw, hand-woven canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece captures the quiet power and nobility of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.

The painting’s textured detail and bold scale make it an unforgettable statement piece for any room.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

A rare blend of artistic depth and cultural authenticity—this piece brings the soul of the safari into your space.

Lion in Color – Original Oil Painting
$300

Starting bid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Bring the vivid beauty of the African savanna to life with this stunning full-color lion portrait by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Painted by hand on raw, weaved canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece radiates strength, warmth, and artistic mastery.

The vibrant tones and intricate detail make this canvas a bold centerpiece for any space, celebrating the majesty of Africa’s most iconic creature.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

A powerful blend of color, culture, and craftsmanship—this artwork tells a story that roars with purpose.

$300

Starting bid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

This powerful and elegant monochrome elephant portrait is hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka, capturing the wisdom and majesty of Africa’s gentle giant. Crafted in the Lusaka District on raw, hand-woven canvas, this piece blends natural texture with striking artistry.

A statement piece that brings depth, emotion, and the spirit of the African landscape into any room.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Add this breathtaking work to your space and honor the beauty of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.

Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (1 of 3)
$300

Starting bid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.

A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.

Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (2 of 3)
$300

Starting bid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.

A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.

Elephant in Color – Original Oil Painting (3 of 3)
$300

Starting bid

Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia

Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.

A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.

Details:

Original oil painting (unframed)

Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft

Hand-painted on woven canvas

Made in Zambia

Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.

Hand-Carved Tribal Mask Set – South Africa
$300

Starting bid

This striking set of three hand-carved wooden masks blends traditional craftsmanship with rich cultural symbolism. Made by indigenous South African artisans, each mask features a unique finish and is hand-painted with vibrant colors and historic tribal patterns once used to signify ancestral lineage and identity.

Perfect as a bold wall accent, this collection brings heritage, history, and handmade artistry into your home.

Details:

Set of 3 unique masks

Hand-carved and hand-painted wood

Origin: South Africa

Sizes range from 12–15" in length and ~4" in width

A meaningful conversation piece and a beautiful tribute to African art and tradition.

Maasai Tribe Trio Carving
$225

Starting bid

Origin: Kenya 

Size: 26 inches


This statue is intricately carved and finished to symbolize a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, the Maasai Tribe.


Angle B


Angle A


Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 1)
$360

Starting bid

Origin: South Africa


Size: Approx. 19 inches



This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior. 


Wooden Elephant Tusks (Set 2)
$360

Starting bid

Origin: South Africa


Size: Approx. 19 inches



This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior. 


African Comb
$150

Starting bid

Origin: South Africa

Size: 24 inches


African Combs are historically used throughout the content the reflect local traditions and functional artifact throughout the continent. The meticulous artistry is commonly found in variations around Ghana- known as an “Ashanti Wedding Comb” or in the heart of the Ivory Coast made by the Baule People. Now you can own this large, one-of-a-kind piece, carved in South Africa to embellish any wall with this unique piece of art.


Table Tapestry
$150

Starting bid

Origin: Zambia 


Bring your dining room to life with this hand-made decorative cloth that can be used as a table cover or wall tapestry. This colorful design brings to life “Africa’s Big 5” – The Lion, Rhinoceros, Elephant and African Buffalo– to life in a tribal pattern sure to be a centerpiece of any area. The cloth is made from sturdy organic fabric decorated to be viewed from any side.


Maasai Tribe Totem Set
$200

Starting bid

Origin: Kenya

Size: 17 inches


The Maasai are a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, near the African Great Lake. These hand carved totems represent the Massai Family and the distinct clans of the Massai Family. 


Candle Set
$90

Starting bid

Origin: Kenya


Embellish any table with this set of 2 hand carved candle holders, bringing an organic essence with an elegant touch to your table layout. Candle set also comes with a set of coasters to compliment the layout. 


Flag Runner
$45

Starting bid

Origin: Zambia 


Used as a table runner, a flag streamer or an artistic piece on your wall as a canvas, this hand made giraffe print on raw canvas fabric will couple vibrance and warmth to any space.


20' Australian Boomerang (1 of 4)
$125

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
20' Australian Boomerang (2 of 4)
$100

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
20' Australian Boomerang (3 of 4)
$100

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
20' Australian Boomerang (4 of 4)
$125

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
18' Australian Boomerang (1 of 1)
$100

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2)
$95

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
16' Australian Boomerang (1 of 2)
$95

Starting bid

  • Traditional-style wooden boomerang. Throw it and it returns!
  • Handcrafted of the highest-quality aircraft-grade Baltic birch plywood.
  • The artwork on the boomerang is hand-painted by a professional artist.
Kukri Dagger
$200

Starting bid

Size: 15 inches length

origin: Nepal

The kukri often appears in Nepalese heraldry and is used in many traditional rites such as wedding ceremonies. It also serves as a melee weapon and as a basic utility item. This vintage, handmade Kukri was made by traditional inheritors of the art of kukri-making in Nepal. The sheath of this kukri is decorated with four vintage coins, once used as Nepalese currency.

