LTJ California Auction

3-Night Stay with National Geographic Views

If you're looking for a peaceful escape with unforgettable scenery, this 7-bedroom cabin in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania is the perfect retreat. Featured in National Geographic for its stunning backyard views of the Susquehanna River, this spacious home offers the ultimate setting for family gatherings, group getaways, or a relaxing weekend in nature.



Your 3-night stay includes:



7 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms



Private hot tub with river and mountain views



Huge wraparound deck with BBQ grill and fire pit



Game room and multiple cozy indoor spaces



Full kitchen, Wi-Fi, and Smart TV



Dedicated workspace + washer and dryer



Free parking, pet-friendly, and self check-in



Set in the heart of Tunkhannock, this home combines rustic charm with unbeatable views. Sip your morning coffee as deer pass through the yard, soak in the hot tub under the stars, or simply breathe in the quiet. It’s the kind of place you’ll never want to leave.



📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 3 nights. Excludes federal holidays. Subject to availability.