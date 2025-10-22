LTJ California Auction

Starting bid
24in”31 in
Daler paper and water colors
Paint by George Ehab ( one of the scholarship program)
Idea of Isaac Akladeos
Starting bid
1 TICKET TO THE PAINT PARTY ON
N O V E M B E R 18 A T 6 : 0 0 P M at
Mimi's Cafe
500 W Huntington
Monrovia,CA 91016
Paint on a 12x16 canvas with all supplies provided. dinner not
included with the tickets.
Starting bid
1 Hour Flight for 3 people of avrage weight , form French valley air port in Murritea to Carlesbad with a Cessna 172 Airoplan
Starting bid
1 Hour Flight for 3 people of avrage weight , form French valley air port in Murritea to Carlesbad with a Cessna 172 Airoplan
Starting bid
Wonderful Woodland Getaway – Greentown, PA
4-Day / 3-Night Stay for Up to 16 Guests
Perched atop a hill overlooking the breathtaking Susquehanna River, this beautiful cabin retreat offers stunning views, peaceful forest surroundings, and a perfect blend of comfort and adventure.
Enjoy a 4-day / 3-night getaway in this spacious cabin that accommodates up to 16 guests—ideal for family gatherings, weekend getaways, or group retreats.
What’s Included:
Sleeps up to 16 guests
4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms
Private hot tub
Fire pit under the stars
Full kitchen with coffee, linens, and paper goods provided
Wraparound deck with mountain and river views
Game room with pool table, pinball, foosball, darts & 55” Smart TV
BBQ grill & outdoor seating
Free parking, pet-friendly
Self check-in with keypad
Located minutes from Sky Top, Mountain Lake & Lake Wallenpaupack
Whether you're stargazing, exploring the Poconos, or just relaxing in the hot tub with a view, the Wonderful Woodland Getaway promises a stay full of peace, play, and unforgettable memories.
Starting bid
3-Night Stay with National Geographic Views
If you're looking for a peaceful escape with unforgettable scenery, this 7-bedroom cabin in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania is the perfect retreat. Featured in National Geographic for its stunning backyard views of the Susquehanna River, this spacious home offers the ultimate setting for family gatherings, group getaways, or a relaxing weekend in nature.
Your 3-night stay includes:
7 spacious bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms
Private hot tub with river and mountain views
Huge wraparound deck with BBQ grill and fire pit
Game room and multiple cozy indoor spaces
Full kitchen, Wi-Fi, and Smart TV
Dedicated workspace + washer and dryer
Free parking, pet-friendly, and self check-in
Set in the heart of Tunkhannock, this home combines rustic charm with unbeatable views. Sip your morning coffee as deer pass through the yard, soak in the hot tub under the stars, or simply breathe in the quiet. It’s the kind of place you’ll never want to leave.
📅 Booking Note: Stay valid for 3 nights. Excludes federal holidays. Subject to availability.
Starting bid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Step into the wild beauty of Africa with this stunning monochrome lion portrait, hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created on raw, hand-woven canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece captures the quiet power and nobility of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.
The painting’s textured detail and bold scale make it an unforgettable statement piece for any room.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
A rare blend of artistic depth and cultural authenticity—this piece brings the soul of the safari into your space.
Starting bid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Bring the vivid beauty of the African savanna to life with this stunning full-color lion portrait by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Painted by hand on raw, weaved canvas in the Lusaka District, this piece radiates strength, warmth, and artistic mastery.
The vibrant tones and intricate detail make this canvas a bold centerpiece for any space, celebrating the majesty of Africa’s most iconic creature.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
A powerful blend of color, culture, and craftsmanship—this artwork tells a story that roars with purpose.
Starting bid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
This powerful and elegant monochrome elephant portrait is hand-painted by Zambian artist Andrew Daka, capturing the wisdom and majesty of Africa’s gentle giant. Crafted in the Lusaka District on raw, hand-woven canvas, this piece blends natural texture with striking artistry.
A statement piece that brings depth, emotion, and the spirit of the African landscape into any room.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Add this breathtaking work to your space and honor the beauty of one of Africa’s most iconic animals.
Starting bid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.
A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.
Starting bid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.
A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.
Starting bid
Artist: Andrew Daka | Origin: Zambia
Celebrate the quiet strength and wisdom of the African elephant with this vibrant, hand-painted canvas by Zambian artist Andrew Daka. Created in the Lusaka District on raw, weaved canvas, this striking work of art brings movement, emotion, and majesty to life through bold color and expressive brushwork.
A true tribute to one of Africa’s most beloved animals, this piece will make a powerful and elegant statement in any space.
Details:
Original oil painting (unframed)
Approx. 4 ft × 3.5 ft
Hand-painted on woven canvas
Made in Zambia
Infused with color, culture, and meaning—this is more than a painting; it’s a visual story of power and grace.
Starting bid
This striking set of three hand-carved wooden masks blends traditional craftsmanship with rich cultural symbolism. Made by indigenous South African artisans, each mask features a unique finish and is hand-painted with vibrant colors and historic tribal patterns once used to signify ancestral lineage and identity.
Perfect as a bold wall accent, this collection brings heritage, history, and handmade artistry into your home.
Details:
Set of 3 unique masks
Hand-carved and hand-painted wood
Origin: South Africa
Sizes range from 12–15" in length and ~4" in width
A meaningful conversation piece and a beautiful tribute to African art and tradition.
Starting bid
Origin: Kenya
Size: 26 inches
This statue is intricately carved and finished to symbolize a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, the Maasai Tribe.
Angle B
Angle A
Starting bid
Origin: South Africa
Size: Approx. 19 inches
This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior.
Starting bid
Origin: South Africa
Size: Approx. 19 inches
This set of African wood, hand-carved tusks are intricately carved with elephants (on both sides) to layer tribal patterns on one of Africa’s most symbolic animal. The wooden tusks produce ebony figures skillfully etched into one piece of wood scaped with a beautifully polished exterior.
Starting bid
Origin: South Africa
Size: 24 inches
African Combs are historically used throughout the content the reflect local traditions and functional artifact throughout the continent. The meticulous artistry is commonly found in variations around Ghana- known as an “Ashanti Wedding Comb” or in the heart of the Ivory Coast made by the Baule People. Now you can own this large, one-of-a-kind piece, carved in South Africa to embellish any wall with this unique piece of art.
Starting bid
Origin: Zambia
Bring your dining room to life with this hand-made decorative cloth that can be used as a table cover or wall tapestry. This colorful design brings to life “Africa’s Big 5” – The Lion, Rhinoceros, Elephant and African Buffalo– to life in a tribal pattern sure to be a centerpiece of any area. The cloth is made from sturdy organic fabric decorated to be viewed from any side.
Starting bid
Origin: Kenya
Size: 17 inches
The Maasai are a Nilotic ethnic group inhabiting southern Kenya and northern Tanzania, near the African Great Lake. These hand carved totems represent the Massai Family and the distinct clans of the Massai Family.
Starting bid
Origin: Kenya
Embellish any table with this set of 2 hand carved candle holders, bringing an organic essence with an elegant touch to your table layout. Candle set also comes with a set of coasters to compliment the layout.
Starting bid
Origin: Zambia
Used as a table runner, a flag streamer or an artistic piece on your wall as a canvas, this hand made giraffe print on raw canvas fabric will couple vibrance and warmth to any space.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Size: 15 inches length
origin: Nepal
The kukri often appears in Nepalese heraldry and is used in many traditional rites such as wedding ceremonies. It also serves as a melee weapon and as a basic utility item. This vintage, handmade Kukri was made by traditional inheritors of the art of kukri-making in Nepal. The sheath of this kukri is decorated with four vintage coins, once used as Nepalese currency.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!