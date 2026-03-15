Luau lunch

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About this event
Enjoy 2 Hawaiian sliders of your choice , pork or chicken, White rice with a Hawaiian tropical glaze, sweet corn , Mac and cheese , tropical desserts , and an array of tropical inspired lemonades, tea and water.
Enjoy 1 Hawaiian slider of your choice , pork or chicken, White rice with a Hawaiian tropical glaze, sweet corn , Mac and cheese , tropical desserts , and an array of tropical inspired lemonades, tea and water.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!