Hope Homeschool Co-Op

Hosted by

Hope Homeschool Co-Op

About this event

Luau lunch

5342 Avery Rd

New Port Richey, FL 34652, USA

Adult lunch ticket
$10

Enjoy 2 Hawaiian sliders of your choice , pork or chicken, White rice with a Hawaiian tropical glaze, sweet corn , Mac and cheese , tropical desserts , and an array of tropical inspired lemonades, tea and water.

Child lunch ticket ( under 10)
$6

Enjoy 1 Hawaiian slider of your choice , pork or chicken, White rice with a Hawaiian tropical glaze, sweet corn , Mac and cheese , tropical desserts , and an array of tropical inspired lemonades, tea and water.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!