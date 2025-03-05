Lubbock Area Lights ABWA - Spring Silent Auction

Pawsitively Perfect Care: Pet Sitting Gift Certificate
$25
Starting bid
Perfect for busy pet parents, this certificate offers a personalized, loving touch for your furry friends. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a busy workweek, a professional pet sitter will ensure your pets are cared for with attention, affection, and safety. From playtime to snuggles, your pets will feel right at home. Bid on this thoughtful certificate, and let your pets experience the best in care while you're away! $100 value
Perfect for busy pet parents, this certificate offers a personalized, loving touch for your furry friends. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a busy workweek, a professional pet sitter will ensure your pets are cared for with attention, affection, and safety. From playtime to snuggles, your pets will feel right at home. Bid on this thoughtful certificate, and let your pets experience the best in care while you're away! $100 value
Dine & Delight: The Ultimate Restaurant Gift Card Basket
$300
Starting bid
Indulge in the ultimate gift of choice with our Restaurant Gift Card Basket! Packed with a variety of gift cards from local favorites, national retailers, and indulgent experiences, this thoughtfully curated basket offers lots of delicious meals! Including but not limited to those pictured. $1230 value
Indulge in the ultimate gift of choice with our Restaurant Gift Card Basket! Packed with a variety of gift cards from local favorites, national retailers, and indulgent experiences, this thoughtfully curated basket offers lots of delicious meals! Including but not limited to those pictured. $1230 value
Caniac Cravings Basket
$50
Starting bid
Get your chicken fix with this cluckin’ awesome gift basket from Raising Cane’s! Packed with flavor and fan-favorite swag, this basket includes gift cards for their famous chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Texas toast, and Cane’s Sauce — plus exclusive Raising Cane’s merchandise. $200 value
Get your chicken fix with this cluckin’ awesome gift basket from Raising Cane’s! Packed with flavor and fan-favorite swag, this basket includes gift cards for their famous chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, buttery Texas toast, and Cane’s Sauce — plus exclusive Raising Cane’s merchandise. $200 value
Glow and Unwind
$50
Starting bid
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this Glow & Unwind gift basket, featuring a curated selection of premium facial and CBD-infused skincare products. $350 value
Treat yourself or someone special to the ultimate self-care experience with this Glow & Unwind gift basket, featuring a curated selection of premium facial and CBD-infused skincare products. $350 value
Radiance & Renewal
$50
Starting bid
Indulge in a luxurious skincare experience with this Radiance & Renewal facial care gift basket. $145 value
Indulge in a luxurious skincare experience with this Radiance & Renewal facial care gift basket. $145 value
Brilliant Smile
$50
Starting bid
Give the gift of a dazzling, confident smile with this Brilliant Smile teeth whitening gift basket! $160 value
Give the gift of a dazzling, confident smile with this Brilliant Smile teeth whitening gift basket! $160 value
Confidence & Comfort Care Package
$200
Starting bid
Regain confidence and comfort with a comprehensive incontinence treatment consultation led by experienced healthcare professionals. This package includes a personalized evaluation and expert guidance on the latest non-surgical treatment options for bladder control issues. Includes consultation and 6 treatments. $1815 value
Regain confidence and comfort with a comprehensive incontinence treatment consultation led by experienced healthcare professionals. This package includes a personalized evaluation and expert guidance on the latest non-surgical treatment options for bladder control issues. Includes consultation and 6 treatments. $1815 value
Sunflower Daydream
$50
Starting bid
Bursting with vibrant energy, this sunflower painting captures the radiant beauty and natural joy of sunflowers in full bloom. 12'X12" oil on canvas. $150 value
Bursting with vibrant energy, this sunflower painting captures the radiant beauty and natural joy of sunflowers in full bloom. 12'X12" oil on canvas. $150 value
Moments Captured
$40
Starting bid
Capture life's most meaningful moments with a personalized photography session designed just for you. Half hour session. $100 value
Capture life's most meaningful moments with a personalized photography session designed just for you. Half hour session. $100 value
Timeless Elegance
$20
Starting bid
This Timeless Elegance jewelry set is the perfect combination of sophistication and charm, designed to make a lasting impression. The set includes a stunning necklace, matching earrings, and a delicate bracelet — all beautifully crafted with intricate details that catch the light and elevate any outfit. $40 value
This Timeless Elegance jewelry set is the perfect combination of sophistication and charm, designed to make a lasting impression. The set includes a stunning necklace, matching earrings, and a delicate bracelet — all beautifully crafted with intricate details that catch the light and elevate any outfit. $40 value
Blooming in Metal
$50
Starting bid
This stunning metal flower art is a striking fusion of nature’s beauty and industrial craftsmanship. 3 1/2 feet tall. Painted to never rust. $100 value
This stunning metal flower art is a striking fusion of nature’s beauty and industrial craftsmanship. 3 1/2 feet tall. Painted to never rust. $100 value
Luxurious Skincare for Smooth, Radiant Skin
$25
Starting bid
A luxurious body care line infused with the nourishing power of sweet almond oil. Known for its comforting, warm scent and ultra-hydrating formulas, this collection transforms your daily routine into a pampering experience. Includes oil, lotion, shower gel, body wash and hand cream. $65 value
A luxurious body care line infused with the nourishing power of sweet almond oil. Known for its comforting, warm scent and ultra-hydrating formulas, this collection transforms your daily routine into a pampering experience. Includes oil, lotion, shower gel, body wash and hand cream. $65 value
Royal Radiance: Jafra Luxe Gift Basket
$100
Starting bid
Royal Jelly Milk Balm 6.7 oz and Royal Jelly Body Complex 6.7 oz. Jafra's premier products. $200 value.
Royal Jelly Milk Balm 6.7 oz and Royal Jelly Body Complex 6.7 oz. Jafra's premier products. $200 value.
Shop, Save, Share – United Gift Card
$100
Starting bid
A United Supermarkets Gift Card is a convenient and thoughtful way to share the gift of groceries, everyday essentials, and more. Value $250
A United Supermarkets Gift Card is a convenient and thoughtful way to share the gift of groceries, everyday essentials, and more. Value $250
Serenity Now: The Ultimate Spa Basket
$100
Starting bid
You’ll find everything you need to unwind in luxury, including a plush, cozy robe perfect for lounging and adding a touch of elegance to any self-care routine. To further enhance the experience, this basket also includes a gift certificate for a relaxing massage, allowing you to indulge in the soothing experience of professional care. $250 value
You’ll find everything you need to unwind in luxury, including a plush, cozy robe perfect for lounging and adding a touch of elegance to any self-care routine. To further enhance the experience, this basket also includes a gift certificate for a relaxing massage, allowing you to indulge in the soothing experience of professional care. $250 value
Escape to Tranquility: Woodrow House Bed and Breakfast
$50
Starting bid
Give the gift of a peaceful getaway with this Bed and Breakfast Gift Certificate. Perfect for a relaxing retreat, this certificate offers the recipient the opportunity to unwind in a charming, cozy setting. $125 value
Give the gift of a peaceful getaway with this Bed and Breakfast Gift Certificate. Perfect for a relaxing retreat, this certificate offers the recipient the opportunity to unwind in a charming, cozy setting. $125 value
Relax & Rejuvenate
$50
Starting bid
Designed to relieve stress, improve circulation, and enhance overall well-being, this massage offers both physical relaxation and mental clarity. $100 value
Designed to relieve stress, improve circulation, and enhance overall well-being, this massage offers both physical relaxation and mental clarity. $100 value
Relax & Recharge: La Quinta Stay Gift Certificate
$50
Starting bid
Escape to comfort and relaxation with a La Quinta Stay Gift Certificate. $100 value.
Escape to comfort and relaxation with a La Quinta Stay Gift Certificate. $100 value.
Cozy Night In - Colleen Hoover Book Bundle
$25
Starting bid
Indulge in the perfect escape with this cozy, feel-good package featuring two bestselling novels by Colleen Hoover: Ugly Love and November 9. Snuggle up with an oversized plush blanket and lose yourself in stories that tug at the heartstrings. To complete the evening, enjoy a chilled glass of Pierre Sparr Gewürztraminer 2021 – a beautifully aromatic wine with notes of spice and sweetness. Whether for yourself or the book lover in your life, this bundle is a little slice of literary heaven.
Includes:
• Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
• November 9 by Colleen Hoover
• Oversized Plush Blanket
• Pierre Sparr Gewürztraminer 2021 (750ml)
$90 value
Indulge in the perfect escape with this cozy, feel-good package featuring two bestselling novels by Colleen Hoover: Ugly Love and November 9. Snuggle up with an oversized plush blanket and lose yourself in stories that tug at the heartstrings. To complete the evening, enjoy a chilled glass of Pierre Sparr Gewürztraminer 2021 – a beautifully aromatic wine with notes of spice and sweetness. Whether for yourself or the book lover in your life, this bundle is a little slice of literary heaven.
Includes:
• Ugly Love by Colleen Hoover
• November 9 by Colleen Hoover
• Oversized Plush Blanket
• Pierre Sparr Gewürztraminer 2021 (750ml)
$90 value
Girls' Day Out Shopping
$40
Starting bid
Enjoy a stylish outing that might include gift cards to your favorite boutique. Gift cards to Piper and Hemline. $100 value
Enjoy a stylish outing that might include gift cards to your favorite boutique. Gift cards to Piper and Hemline. $100 value
Destress & Un-'Wined'
$20
Starting bid
This indulgent pairing blends the calming touch of a professional massage with the rich, relaxing notes of a perfectly poured glass of wine. Value $125
This indulgent pairing blends the calming touch of a professional massage with the rich, relaxing notes of a perfectly poured glass of wine. Value $125
Elevate Your Game with TrackMan Technology
$40
Starting bid
The TrackMan Launch Monitor is the gold standard in golf swing and ball flight analysis, trusted by PGA pros, coaches, and club fitters around the world. Golf Headquarters. Value $130. See additional details in photo.
The TrackMan Launch Monitor is the gold standard in golf swing and ball flight analysis, trusted by PGA pros, coaches, and club fitters around the world. Golf Headquarters. Value $130. See additional details in photo.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!