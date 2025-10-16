Hosted by

Lubbock Area Lights of the ABWA

About this event

Sales closed

Lubbock Area Lights of the ABWA's 2026 Silent Auction

Sip & Savor Lubbock's Favorite Chilton item
Sip & Savor Lubbock's Favorite Chilton
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need to make the perfect Chilton including vodka, lemonade and salt for the rim. Make it special with a little cranberry syrup. Value $60

Wine Not? item
Wine Not?
$30

Starting bid

Uncork the good times with this easygoing mix of delicious wines from English Newsom. Whether it’s a night in or a small gathering, this basket is all about relaxing, laughing, and enjoying the moment.

Includes Reisling, White Blend, Picardin as well as 2 beautiful lemon embellished wine glasses and Cuisinart towels and a wine saver.

Value $75

Just Because Spa Treat item
Just Because Spa Treat
$50

Starting bid

Because you deserve to unwind.

Gift certificate - Woodhouse Day Spa.

Value $150

The Royal Luxe Experience item
The Royal Luxe Experience
$50

Starting bid

Royal Spa Treatment from Jafra

Beauty surprises for hands, feet and body

Value $150

Timeless Treasure Gift Card item
Timeless Treasure Gift Card
$20

Starting bid

Choose something you'll treasure from James Avery

Value $50

What Do You See? item
What Do You See?
$40

Starting bid

Original painting by local artist, Connie Richardson

Value - priceless

The Royal Essence Duo item
The Royal Essence Duo
$40

Starting bid

Royal Jelly Duo 3.3 oz luxurious face treatment and 13.5 oz of Body Complex. This luxurious set works to restore radiance and leave skin feeling soft, refreshed, and beautifully renewed.

Value $150


Scent-Sational Collection item
Scent-Sational Collection
$25

Starting bid

The Gingham collection from Bath & Body Works, body wash, body lotion, and fine fragrance mist. Lancome, turquoise and straw tasseled tote bag.

Value $65


The Cane's Ultimate Fan Pack item
The Cane's Ultimate Fan Pack
$30

Starting bid

Raising Cane‘s chicken fingers, portable cooler, including plush puppy various Cane’s’ logo merchandise and gift cards for the restaurant.   Value $80.

The Ultimate Buc-ee’s Road Trip Kit item
The Ultimate Buc-ee’s Road Trip Kit
$25

Starting bid

BUC – EE’S galore! 

socks-little coin pouch-magnet- Swedish dishcloth-beef jerky-beaver nuggets-live,love, fudge coaster-phone holder and tote bag to haul the loot home. 

Value $75

The Cozy Vanilla Bundle item
The Cozy Vanilla Bundle
$25

Starting bid

A warm and sweet fragrance set featuring creamy vanilla and soft sugar notes. Perfect for daily use, it keeps you feeling fresh, cozy, and lightly scented all day long.

Value $50

Sip & Snack Basket item
Sip & Snack Basket
$25

Starting bid

A simple wine and snacks basket made for easy enjoyment and relaxation. Includes a bottle of Burklee Hill Rose.

Value $60

Happy Tails Service Pack item
Happy Tails Service Pack
$25

Starting bid

Toys and Treats for your special fur baby.

Includes $50 off pet sitting services from Kim's Paws & Claws

Value $60


Abuelo's Signature Queso Ball item
Abuelo's Signature Queso Ball
$25

Starting bid

Abuelo's Queso Ball

Good for free queso every time you are at Abuelo's.

Value - Priceless

Rustic Hand-Made Leather Diary item
Rustic Hand-Made Leather Diary
$25

Starting bid

Hand‑Stitched Leather Journal A beautifully crafted leather journal featuring hand‑stitched detailing and high‑quality paper. Perfect for journaling, sketching, or gifting. A functional piece of art that only gets better with age.  

Value $60

Wrap & Write Set item
Wrap & Write Set
$20

Starting bid

Scarf from Venice

Notecards and Mindful Memos

Value $50

The Gentlemen's Basket item
The Gentlemen's Basket
$15

Starting bid

Versatile gift essentials including 'Manual to Manhood' and delicious snacks.

Value $30

Treat Yourself Kit item
Treat Yourself Kit
$20

Starting bid

A relaxing self-care basket designed to help you unwind and recharge.

Value $40

Sip in Style item
Sip in Style
$25

Starting bid

Everything you need for the perfect pour, including a bottle of Uno Malbec

Value $60

Knock Knock, It's Awesome Inside item
Knock Knock, It's Awesome Inside
$40

Starting bid

A charming welcome sign designed to create a warm and inviting first impression.

Value $100

Handcrafted Rustic Nativity item
Handcrafted Rustic Nativity
$20

Starting bid

A beautifully handcrafted wooden nativity

Value $50

Dallas Football Legend item
Dallas Football Legend
$50

Starting bid

A bold and stylish signed print featuring football legend Tony Romo. Perfect for fans and collectors, this piece captures the spirit of the game and celebrates one of Dallas’s most memorable quarterbacks. Ideal for game rooms, offices, or any space that shows off your team pride.

Value - priceless

Stay and Relax Voucher item
Stay and Relax Voucher
$50

Starting bid

$250 gift certificate to the Cotton Court Hotel

Wine & Unwind Care Basket item
Wine & Unwind Care Basket
$75

Starting bid

A cozy care basket designed for the perfect night in. This set includes a comforting blanket, a good book to get lost in, and a bottle of wine to help you unwind. Thoughtfully put together for relaxation and quiet moments, it’s the perfect gift for slowing down, getting comfortable, and enjoying a little escape at home.

Value $200

Boutique Shopping Bundle item
Boutique Shopping Bundle
$75

Starting bid

Gift cards to:

Zap + Soul Collective ($50)

Red Raider Outfitters ($35)

Jessalynn Boutique ($100)

Hemline ($75)

Also includes a candle and hat holder to complete the set.

A perfect mix of style, self-care, and local shopping

Value $300

Elegant Vintage Necklace item
Elegant Vintage Necklace
$20

Starting bid

This necklace and earring set will add charm to any ensemble.

Value priceless

Charming & Collectible item
Charming & Collectible
$20

Starting bid

Beautiful vintage necklace and earrings

Value priceless

Retro Vintage Necklace item
Retro Vintage Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Stylish necklace and earring set

value priceless

Elegant Vintage Necklace item
Elegant Vintage Necklace
$20

Starting bid

Classic design with beautiful detail

Necklace and earrings

value priceless

Unique Artisan Handcrafted Jewelry item
Unique Artisan Handcrafted Jewelry
$20

Starting bid

One of a kind, stylish gift

Includes necklace, earrings, bracelets, keychain.

Value $40

United/Market Street item
United/Market Street
$75

Starting bid

Shop til you drop

$250 gift card

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!