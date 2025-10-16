Lubbock Area Lights of the ABWA's 2026 Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Everything you need to make the perfect Chilton including vodka, lemonade and salt for the rim. Make it special with a little cranberry syrup. Value $60
Starting bid
Uncork the good times with this easygoing mix of delicious wines from English Newsom. Whether it’s a night in or a small gathering, this basket is all about relaxing, laughing, and enjoying the moment.
Includes Reisling, White Blend, Picardin as well as 2 beautiful lemon embellished wine glasses and Cuisinart towels and a wine saver.
Value $75
Starting bid
Because you deserve to unwind.
Gift certificate - Woodhouse Day Spa.
Value $150
Starting bid
Royal Spa Treatment from Jafra
Beauty surprises for hands, feet and body
Value $150
Starting bid
Choose something you'll treasure from James Avery
Value $50
Starting bid
Original painting by local artist, Connie Richardson
Value - priceless
Starting bid
Royal Jelly Duo 3.3 oz luxurious face treatment and 13.5 oz of Body Complex. This luxurious set works to restore radiance and leave skin feeling soft, refreshed, and beautifully renewed.
Value $150
Starting bid
The Gingham collection from Bath & Body Works, body wash, body lotion, and fine fragrance mist. Lancome, turquoise and straw tasseled tote bag.
Value $65
Starting bid
Raising Cane‘s chicken fingers, portable cooler, including plush puppy various Cane’s’ logo merchandise and gift cards for the restaurant. Value $80.
Starting bid
BUC – EE’S galore!
socks-little coin pouch-magnet- Swedish dishcloth-beef jerky-beaver nuggets-live,love, fudge coaster-phone holder and tote bag to haul the loot home.
Value $75
Starting bid
A warm and sweet fragrance set featuring creamy vanilla and soft sugar notes. Perfect for daily use, it keeps you feeling fresh, cozy, and lightly scented all day long.
Value $50
Starting bid
A simple wine and snacks basket made for easy enjoyment and relaxation. Includes a bottle of Burklee Hill Rose.
Value $60
Starting bid
Toys and Treats for your special fur baby.
Includes $50 off pet sitting services from Kim's Paws & Claws
Value $60
Starting bid
Abuelo's Queso Ball
Good for free queso every time you are at Abuelo's.
Value - Priceless
Starting bid
Hand‑Stitched Leather Journal A beautifully crafted leather journal featuring hand‑stitched detailing and high‑quality paper. Perfect for journaling, sketching, or gifting. A functional piece of art that only gets better with age.
Value $60
Starting bid
Scarf from Venice
Notecards and Mindful Memos
Value $50
Starting bid
Versatile gift essentials including 'Manual to Manhood' and delicious snacks.
Value $30
Starting bid
A relaxing self-care basket designed to help you unwind and recharge.
Value $40
Starting bid
Everything you need for the perfect pour, including a bottle of Uno Malbec
Value $60
Starting bid
A charming welcome sign designed to create a warm and inviting first impression.
Value $100
Starting bid
A beautifully handcrafted wooden nativity
Value $50
Starting bid
A bold and stylish signed print featuring football legend Tony Romo. Perfect for fans and collectors, this piece captures the spirit of the game and celebrates one of Dallas’s most memorable quarterbacks. Ideal for game rooms, offices, or any space that shows off your team pride.
Value - priceless
Starting bid
$250 gift certificate to the Cotton Court Hotel
Starting bid
A cozy care basket designed for the perfect night in. This set includes a comforting blanket, a good book to get lost in, and a bottle of wine to help you unwind. Thoughtfully put together for relaxation and quiet moments, it’s the perfect gift for slowing down, getting comfortable, and enjoying a little escape at home.
Value $200
Starting bid
Gift cards to:
Zap + Soul Collective ($50)
Red Raider Outfitters ($35)
Jessalynn Boutique ($100)
Hemline ($75)
Also includes a candle and hat holder to complete the set.
A perfect mix of style, self-care, and local shopping
Value $300
Starting bid
This necklace and earring set will add charm to any ensemble.
Value priceless
Starting bid
Beautiful vintage necklace and earrings
Value priceless
Starting bid
Stylish necklace and earring set
value priceless
Starting bid
Classic design with beautiful detail
Necklace and earrings
value priceless
Starting bid
One of a kind, stylish gift
Includes necklace, earrings, bracelets, keychain.
Value $40
Starting bid
Shop til you drop
$250 gift card
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