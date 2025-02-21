Lubbock Clay Shoot 2025

This sponsorship includes: 2 Teams and 2 Golf Carts / Premier signage at the event and Awards Presenter / Promo on Social Media / Opportunity to speak at the Awards Ceremony / Food & Beverages included
This sponsorship includes: 2 Teams and 2 Golf Carts / Premier signage at the event and Awards Presenter / Promo on Social Media / Opportunity to speak at the Awards Ceremony / Food & Beverages included
EVENT Sponsor
$1,250
This sponsorship includes: 1 Team of 4 Shooters / Signage at the event & Station Signage / Promo on Social Media / Opportunity to speak at the Awards Ceremony / Food & Beverages included
This sponsorship includes: 1 Team of 4 Shooters / Signage at the event & Station Signage / Promo on Social Media / Opportunity to speak at the Awards Ceremony / Food & Beverages included
STATION Sponsor
$750
This sponsorship includes: 1 Team of four shooters / Logo on Station Signage / Food & Beverages included
This sponsorship includes: 1 Team of four shooters / Logo on Station Signage / Food & Beverages included
4-Person Team
$500
Food & Beverages included
Food & Beverages included
Individual Participant
$125
Food & Beverages included / Will be placed on a team to compete
Food & Beverages included / Will be placed on a team to compete