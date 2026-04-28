Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence Raffle 2026

About this raffle
One night's stay at the Cotton Court hotel
Gift cards for Carpet Tech cleaning services
2 90-minute massages from FitWell at University Recreation
50-minute hydrating facial from FitWell at University Recreation
Mighty Wash goody basket - includes a one year Mighty membership and car care items.
Plus gift cards to Two Doc's Brewing Co. & Good Line Beer Co.
Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM Jerky of the Month club - Fall 2026 membership
Texas Roadhouse
Orlando's
Caprock Cafe
Cheesecake Factory
Funky Door
Abuelo's
Five Guys
Ike's Woodfire Grill
Private Barrel Room wine tasting at Adelphos Cellars led by a winery owner for up to 10 people.
Round of golf for 4 at Hillcrest Country Club.
Adventure Park family fun pass
Gift cards from Holly Hop Ice Cream Shop, Bahama Bucks and Dario's Pizza & Calzone
Gift card from Play It Again Sports
2 Season ticket passes and a signed 2026 team jersey from the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club
Your choice of Adidas merchandise from Game One including choice of shoes, hoodie, polo and bag, totalling $300.
Your choice of Adidas merchandise from Game One including choice of shoes, hoodie, polo and bag, totalling $300.
7-gal nectarine tree from Little Red Nursery
7-gal nectarine tree from Little Red Nursery
7-gal nectarine tree from Little Red Nursery
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!