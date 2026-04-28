Hosted by

Foundation For Excellence

About this raffle

Lubbock ISD Foundation for Excellence Raffle 2026

Treat yourself - $775 value
$20

One night's stay at the Cotton Court hotel

Gift cards for Carpet Tech cleaning services

2 90-minute massages from FitWell at University Recreation

50-minute hydrating facial from FitWell at University Recreation

Suds, Suds & Suds - $700 value
$20

Mighty Wash goody basket - includes a one year Mighty membership and car care items.

Plus gift cards to Two Doc's Brewing Co. & Good Line Beer Co.

Lubbock ISD Agri-STEM Jerky of the Month club - Fall 2026 membership


Dinner's on Us - $575 value
$20

Texas Roadhouse

Orlando's

Caprock Cafe

Cheesecake Factory

Funky Door

Abuelo's

Five Guys

Ike's Woodfire Grill

Cheers for a private wine barrel tasting! - $500 value
$20

Private Barrel Room wine tasting at Adelphos Cellars led by a winery owner for up to 10 people.

Let's Par-Tee - $400 value
$20

Round of golf for 4 at Hillcrest Country Club.

Summer Family Fun - $375 value
$20

Adventure Park family fun pass

Gift cards from Holly Hop Ice Cream Shop, Bahama Bucks and Dario's Pizza & Calzone

Gift card from Play It Again Sports

Calling all soccer fans! - $350 value
$20

2 Season ticket passes and a signed 2026 team jersey from the Lubbock Matadors Soccer Club

All decked out in Adidas merch (1) - $300 value
$20

Your choice of Adidas merchandise from Game One including choice of shoes, hoodie, polo and bag, totalling $300.

All decked out in Adidas merch (2) - $300 value
$20

Your choice of Adidas merchandise from Game One including choice of shoes, hoodie, polo and bag, totalling $300.

Gardener's delight (1) - $90 value
$20

7-gal nectarine tree from Little Red Nursery

Gardener's delight (2) - $90 value
$20

7-gal nectarine tree from Little Red Nursery

Gardener's delight (3) - $90 value
$20

7-gal nectarine tree from Little Red Nursery

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