Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS

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Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS

About the memberships

Membership Payments

Active Membership (One Time Payment)
$60

No expiration

Make your payment for your monthly membership

Active Membership (Monthly Recurring Payment)
$60

Renews monthly

Renewable monthly payment deducted the same time each month.

Active Life Membership (One Time Payment)
$58

No expiration

Make your payment for your monthly membership

Active Life Membership (Monthly Recurring Payment)
$58

Renews monthly

Renewable monthly payment deducted the same time each month.

Associate/Inactive Membership (One Time Payment)
$15

No expiration

Make your payment for your monthly membership

Associate/Inactive Membership (Monthly Recurring Payment)
$15

Renews monthly

Renewable monthly payment deducted the same time each month.

Associate/Inactive Life Membership (One Time Payment)
$13

No expiration

Make your payment for your monthly membership

Associate/Inactive Life Membership (Monthly Recur Payment)
$13

Renews monthly

Renewable monthly payment deducted the same time each month.

All Other Payments
Pay what you can

No expiration

Use this to pay any other invoice billed to you by the Treasurer.

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