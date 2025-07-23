Luca Foundation Trailblazer Gala

1501 Mac Davis Ln

Lubbock, TX 79401, USA

Diamond Scholarship Sponsor
$7,500

4 tickets to VIP event table and prime location table 10 seats to Gala

Full-Color Ad on back Cover and Inside Page of Event Program, Logo on Program Cover

Full Color Banner at Trailblazer Gala to be displayed also at the Patriots Gala in October Honoring Speaker Dustin Burrows

Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs

Diamond Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes 2 seats for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects the 2025-26 school year Scholarship Recipients to be awarded at the LUCA Patriots Gala in October 2025.

Naming rights to Five (5) Scholarships to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October 2025 honoring Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows

LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year


Platinum Event Sponsor
$5,000

Company Name or Logo listed on Banner on Stage 

One table (10 seats each) to Gala

Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs

Platinum Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a seat for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects the 2025-26 school year Scholarship Recipients to be awarded at the LUCA Patriots Gala in October 2025. 

Special recognition throughout the event

Naming rights to Three (3) Scholarships to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October 2025 honoring Speaker Dustin Burrows

LUCA Foundation Membership for Two 2 People for One (1) Year Including One Voting Seat on Scholarship Selection Committee

Gold Event Sponsor
$3,500

Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage 

One table (10 seats each) at Gala, (Option for a VIP to be seated at table)

Naming Rights Sponsoring a Scholarship to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October honoring Texas Speaker Dustin Burrows

Company Ad and Logo on LUCA Program

LUCA Foundation Membership for One Person for One (1) Year Including One Voting Seat on Scholarship Selection Committee

Silver
$2,500

Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage 

One table (10 seats) at Gala

Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs

Recognition as Sponsor on Banner 

LUCA Foundation Membership for One Person for One (1) Year Including One Non-Voting Consulting Seat on Scholarship Selection Committee

Table Host
$1,500

Company Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage 

Recognition as Sponsor on Trailblazer Gala Program

One table (10 seats) to Trailblazers Gala

LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year 

Individual Event Ticket
$150
Individual VIP Reception Ticket
$100

Includes photo session by VIP

LUCA Foundation Annual Membership Fee
$120
