Luca Foundation Trailblazer Gala

4 tickets to VIP event table and prime location table 10 seats to Gala

Full-Color Ad on back Cover and Inside Page of Event Program, Logo on Program Cover

Full Color Banner at Trailblazer Gala to be displayed also at the Patriots Gala in October Honoring Speaker Dustin Burrows

Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs

Diamond Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes 2 seats for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects the 2025-26 school year Scholarship Recipients to be awarded at the LUCA Patriots Gala in October 2025.

Naming rights to Five (5) Scholarships to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October 2025 honoring Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows

LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year



