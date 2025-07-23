Luca Foundation Trailblazer Gala

4 tickets to VIP event table and prime location table 10 seats to Gala
Full-Color Ad on back Cover and Inside Page of Event Program, Logo on Program Cover
Full Color Banner at Trailblazer Gala to be displayed also at the Patriots Gala in October Honoring Speaker Dustin Burrows
4 seats at Event VIP table and premium location table (10 seats each) to Trailblazer Gala
Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs
Diamond Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes 2 seats for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects the 2025-26 school year Scholarship Recipients to be awarded at the LUCA Patriots Gala in October 2025.
Naming rights to Five (5) Scholarships to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October 2025 honoring Texas House Speaker Dustin Burrows
LUCA Foundation Membership for Sponsor and their table guests for One (1) Year
Company Name or Logo listed on Banner on Stage
One table (10 seats each) to Gala
Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs
Platinum Corporate Membership on LUCA Foundation which includes a seat for one (1) year on the LUCA Scholarship Committee which vets and selects the 2025-26 school year Scholarship Recipients to be awarded at the LUCA Patriots Gala in October 2025.
Special recognition throughout the event
Naming rights to Three (3) Scholarships to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October 2025 honoring Speaker Dustin Burrows
LUCA Foundation Membership for Two 2 People for One (1) Year Including One Voting Seat on Scholarship Selection Committee
Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
One table (10 seats each) at Gala, (Option for a VIP to be seated at table)
Naming Rights Sponsoring a Scholarship to be awarded at Patriots Gala in October honoring Texas Speaker Dustin Burrows
Company Ad and Logo on LUCA Program
LUCA Foundation Membership for One Person for One (1) Year Including One Voting Seat on Scholarship Selection Committee
Company Name or Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
One table (10 seats) at Gala
Ten (10) VIP reception tickets / Photo with VIPs
Recognition as Sponsor on Banner
LUCA Foundation Membership for One Person for One (1) Year Including One Non-Voting Consulting Seat on Scholarship Selection Committee
Company Logo listed on Full Color Banner on Stage
Recognition as Sponsor on Trailblazer Gala Program
One table (10 seats) to Trailblazers Gala
LUCA Foundation Membership for One (1) Person for One (1) Year
Includes photo session by VIP
