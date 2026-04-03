Hosted by

4 Paws For Ability Inc

About this event

Luca's 4 Paws Silent Auction

3-Nights, Exclusive Port A Vacation for 8 item
3-Nights, Exclusive Port A Vacation for 8 item
3-Nights, Exclusive Port A Vacation for 8 item
3-Nights, Exclusive Port A Vacation for 8
$1,000

Starting bid

Indulge in a week of seaside serenity at a private coastal residence—Unit 110 at The Dunes in Port Aransas. This beautiful ground-floor condominium offers an effortless blend of comfort and sophistication, featuring:

  • 3 bedrooms
  • 2 baths
  • accommodates up to 8 guests


Wake to the rhythm of the waves and spend your days basking in the sun with convenient access to both the resort-style pool and the pristine beach just steps away. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil escape or a memorable gathering with family and friends, this exceptional getaway promises relaxation, connection, and coastal charm.
Details & Restrictions:
• Dates subject to mutual availability
• Holiday periods excluded
• Advance reservation of at least 30 days required

• Expires March 30, 2027

• $5,000 value.


4-Day French Quarter Getaway for 2 item
4-Day French Quarter Getaway for 2 item
4-Day French Quarter Getaway for 2 item
4-Day French Quarter Getaway for 2
$450

Starting bid

Enjoy a fabulous stay in the heart of the French Quarter at the beautifully remodeled Marchand House condominium, located at the remodeled 810 St. Peter Street, #8 — just steps from Bourbon Street.


This charming one-bedroom, one-bath condo offers the perfect New Orleans escape for two, located in the heart of New Orleans' renowned dining, music, art, and nightlife.


Includes:

  • 4 days / 3 nights
  • One-bedroom
  • One-bath

Please note:

$150 cleaning fee not included.

Subject to mutually agreeable dates.

Donated by Kim Erwin.

4-Days Hill Country Retreat (Fredericksburg) item
4-Days Hill Country Retreat (Fredericksburg) item
4-Days Hill Country Retreat (Fredericksburg) item
4-Days Hill Country Retreat (Fredericksburg)
$500

Starting bid

4 Bedroom/3 Bath home made of 3 separate shipping containers. Enjoy 3 nights and relax, reset, and recharge at Ramblin Rose... just minutes from Fredericksburg. Enjoy peaceful views, wildlife, and incredible stargazing under the Texas sky. Enjoy full access to all 12.5 private acres—hike, explore, relax in nature, or sit quietly and watch deer roam. Experience the peace and beauty of the Texas Hill Country at your own pace. This one-of-a-kind retreat on secluded acres is perfect for a peaceful escape while still being close to town, wineries, and local attractions.

- Observation deck
- Hiking
- Self check in
- Coffee
- Lounge pool
- Hot tub
- Lawn games
- Smart TV
- DVD Player
- Outdoor propane & charcoal grill
- Putting green
- Ninja grill
- Island golf hole
- XL bathtub

Valid through 2027 (dates by mutual agreement). No holiday weekends. Donated by Stewart Mann

6-Hour Offshore Fishing Trip for 4 w/ $100 Gift Card item
6-Hour Offshore Fishing Trip for 4 w/ $100 Gift Card item
6-Hour Offshore Fishing Trip for 4 w/ $100 Gift Card item
6-Hour Offshore Fishing Trip for 4 w/ $100 Gift Card
$350

Starting bid

Set your sights on adventure with this exciting coastal experience! Enjoy a 6-hour offshore fishing trip for four departing from Fisherman’s Wharf in Port Aransas. Spend the day reeling in great catches, soaking up the Gulf views, and making unforgettable memories on the water—perfect for both seasoned anglers and first-time fishers alike.


After your trip, treat yourself with a $100 gift certificate to Grumbles Seafood Co., a local favorite known for its fresh flavors and laid-back coastal vibe.


A perfect blend of thrill and relaxation—bid now and make it yours! Donated by Fisherman's Wharf and Grumbles.

San Antonio Art Lover’s Vaca! 3 Nights item
San Antonio Art Lover’s Vaca! 3 Nights item
San Antonio Art Lover’s Vaca! 3 Nights item
San Antonio Art Lover’s Vaca! 3 Nights
$300

Starting bid

Indulge in a refined San Antonio getaway blending art, culture, cuisine, and comfort. Begin your experience with champagne and contemporary art at Anarte Gallery, where you’ll enjoy a private visit, meet featured artists, and spend time with renowned gallerist Ana Montoya, who is also donating a $250 gift certificate.

Continue your evening with dinner at Soluna, one of San Antonio’s favorite local eateries, using a $100 gift certificate to savor inspired cuisine in a vibrant setting.


Your experience includes a 3-night stay in the exclusive 78209 neighborhood, in a charming 1964 condo featuring 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Ideally located, the condo offers easy access to San Antonio’s rich arts and culture scene. Take short drives to world‑class museums such as the McNay Art Museum, San Antonio Museum of Art, Blue Star Contemporary, The Witte Museum, and more. Enjoy the city’s arts, sports, cultural attractions, shopping, and dining—all just minutes away.

Condo & Stay Details

  • Tennis courts, pickleball courts & pools on property
  • Just 5 minutes from the airport and shopping
  • Adults only
  • No parties or smoking
  • Condo rules apply (no cleaning service included)
  • Valid through November 2026
  • Does not include $150 cleaning fee.

A sophisticated getaway for art lovers and urban explorers alike—this experience is the perfect blend of style, culture, and relaxation.

Sunset Cruise or Fishing for 2 item
Sunset Cruise or Fishing for 2 item
Sunset Cruise or Fishing for 2 item
Sunset Cruise or Fishing for 2
$150

Starting bid

Set sail on a memorable 2-hour adventure aboard an 18-foot Mayek fishing boat. Enjoy appetizers and drinks as you cruise the waters—fishing is optional, so you can simply relax, take in the scenery, and soak up the experience. Perfect for friends, family, or a unique outing to make lasting memories. Donated by Rudy Gonzales.

4-Nights San Antonio Escape item
4-Nights San Antonio Escape item
4-Nights San Antonio Escape item
4-Nights San Antonio Escape
$250

Starting bid

Enjoy 4 nights in the exclusive 78209 neighborhood in this charming 1964 condo featuring 2 bedrooms & 2 baths. Short drive to the Pearl, Quarry Golf Course, McNay Museum, downtown, shopping centers, airport, etc. Enjoy the arts, sports, cultural attractions, and more.


- Tennis, pickleball & pools
- Adults only
- No parties or smoking
- Condo rules apply (no cleaning service)
- Valid through November 2026

- Does not include $150 cleaning fee.

Oceana Luxe Medspa Diamond Glow Package item
Oceana Luxe Medspa Diamond Glow Package item
Oceana Luxe Medspa Diamond Glow Package item
Oceana Luxe Medspa Diamond Glow Package
$300

Starting bid

Treat yourself—or someone special—to the gift of confidence and self-care with a Diamond Glow Facial and a Hydration Skin Care Bundle. This advanced skin-resurfacing treatment. Diamond Glow exfoliates, deep cleanses, and infuses medical-grade serums to hydrate, refine pores, and improve tone and texture—leaving your skin refreshed, glowing, and revitalized.


Oceana Luxe Medspa offers a wide variety of premium med spa services, including Botox, Dysport, dermal fillers, rejuvenating facials, advanced laser treatments, and customized weight loss solutions. Whether you're looking to refresh your glow, smooth and sculpt, or jumpstart a wellness journey, this experience has something for everyone.


Don’t miss your chance to bid on this amazing opportunity right here in Corpus Christi!

Champagne Toast & Print Unveiling for 4 item
Champagne Toast & Print Unveiling for 4 item
Champagne Toast & Print Unveiling for 4 item
Champagne Toast & Print Unveiling for 4
$300

Starting bid

Enjoy an unforgettable evening for four guests at an intimate, private gathering with artist Maricela Sanchez. View Marcy's art prints, sip champagne, enjoy the special showing as Marcy unveils her latest work—offering a first look at her newest creative work in a relaxed setting.

Custom Lettering item
Custom Lettering item
Custom Lettering
$125

Starting bid

Turn your wardrobe into a statement piece with a one-of-a-kind custom upcycle. Transform your favorite vintage jacket into a modern standout with a personalized fabric message—designed to reflect your style, story, or spirit. This unique experience blends sustainability with creativity, giving new life to something you already love.

Limited to 6 letters or symbols, your custom message will be thoughtfully crafted to elevate your jacket into a wearable work of art. Bold, meaningful, and completely original—this is the ultimate way to upscale your vintage into something truly unforgettable.

Mini Crystal Lips item
Mini Crystal Lips item
Mini Crystal Lips
$75

Starting bid

Own a dazzling original by artist Maricela Sanchez—this stunning mini lip sculpture is a true statement piece. Handcrafted in plaster and adorned with sparkling Australian crystals and shimmering glitter, it captures light and attention from every angle.

Bold, glamorous, and irresistibly chic, this one-of-a-kind artwork adds a touch of luxury and personality to any space. Perfect for collectors or anyone who loves art with a little sparkle—this gorgeous piece is sure to stand out.

50 Custom Fabulous 20oz Cups item
50 Custom Fabulous 20oz Cups item
50 Custom Fabulous 20oz Cups item
50 Custom Fabulous 20oz Cups
$35

Starting bid

Fabulous and Fun Custom Cups! Celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, graduations and any special occasion with vibrant, full color custom cups. Each set features a unique design to make your event unforgettable with love by Katharine Guerra.

Large Painting by Lee Sausley item
Large Painting by Lee Sausley item
Large Painting by Lee Sausley
$250

Starting bid

This still life paintingby Corpus Christi's well known TV anchor Lee Sausley features a glass bowl filled with vibrant red apples, highlighted by strong light and rich contrast. Cool teal reflections in the bowl balance the warm tones, while the dark background makes the fruit stand out with bold, luminous intensity. Framed: 41" x 30.5". Donated by Rhonda & Andy Lynch.

Tequila Bottle Large Scale Print item
Tequila Bottle Large Scale Print item
Tequila Bottle Large Scale Print
$400

Starting bid

This striking original monotype print was initially created for Sara, owner of Gabby’s Restaurant in Rockport, and extended into a series by Marcy. Crafted with rich bronze ink on paper, this unframed 32" x 46" piece radiates, making it a captivating focal point for any space. A unique addition for collectors who appreciate original, gallery-quality art with a story behind it.

3.5" Gold Earrings by Claudia Loboa item
3.5" Gold Earrings by Claudia Loboa item
3.5" Gold Earrings by Claudia Loboa item
3.5" Gold Earrings by Claudia Loboa
$75

Starting bid

These elegant hoop earrings by Claudia Loboa feature softly brushed, warm‑toned metal hoops accented along the outer edge with delicate turquoise‑colored beading. The clean circular form is enhanced by subtle texture and color, creating a modern yet artisanal look. A versatile statement piece, offered through Julian Gold, that transitions effortlessly from day to evening wear.

Donated by Claudia Lobao.

House of Rock Friday Night Party item
House of Rock Friday Night Party item
House of Rock Friday Night Party
$100

Starting bid

Get ready for an unforgettable Friday night at House of Rock! Gather six friends for an evening of great food, drinks, and live music vibes. This fun-filled package includes two specialty large pizzas, two delicious appetizers, and a round of drinks for six — the perfect way to celebrate, unwind, and enjoy one of Corpus Christi’s favorite nightlife spots.

Includes 2 large specialty large pizzas, 2 appetizers, 1 round of drinks for 6 people.

Restaurant Gift Cards item
Restaurant Gift Cards
$50

Starting bid

Enjoy several favorite local dining spots in Corpus Christi with these gift cards:

  • Poets - Dinner for 4 Gift Certificate
  • Grimaldi's - $25 Gift Certificate
  • Cheesecake Factory - $25 Gift Certificate
  • Silverado's Smokehouse - $25 Gift Certificate
  • Tannin's $25 Gift Certificate
Fresh Water Pearl Necklace 17" with Earrings item
Fresh Water Pearl Necklace 17" with Earrings
$75

Starting bid

Timeless and elegant, this 17" freshwater pearl necklace is paired with matching pearl earrings accented by sparkling cubic zirconia studs. A classic set perfect for special occasions or adding refined beauty to any look.

Colored Beaded Cross Necklace item
Colored Beaded Cross Necklace
$35

Starting bid

16" - 19". Vibrant and one-of-a-kind, this handcrafted necklace features a stunning mix of colorful beads, pearls, and natural stones. The statement cross pendant, adorned with a bold turquoise center and intricate detailing, adds a meaningful and artistic touch. Paired with matching earrings, this set is perfect for adding a pop of color and personality to any look.

Turquoise Tooth Necklace item
Turquoise Tooth Necklace
$25

Starting bid

Turquoise oxidized tooth 17" necklace. Elegant and eye-catching, this necklace features a sleek beaded chain with a striking turquoise horn pendant. Accented with sparkling details and a decorative charm, it adds a bold yet sophisticated touch to any outfit—perfect for day or evening wear.

Lite Beer Wall Piece item
Lite Beer Wall Piece
$250

Starting bid

By popular demand, Marcy expanded her celebrated champagne series to include a nod to beer for collectors who wanted a playful twist. This limited small series piece measures 18" x 9.25" and is crafted with vibrant acrylic paint, accented with Australian and glass crystals on durable PVC. Sparkling, bold, and fun—this artwork is a lively addition to any collection and a conversation starter for fans of contemporary mixed-media art.

Collector’s Edition: Marcy’s Iconic Hundred-Dollar Artwork item
Collector’s Edition: Marcy’s Iconic Hundred-Dollar Artwork item
Collector’s Edition: Marcy’s Iconic Hundred-Dollar Artwork
$150

Starting bid

Part of Marcy’s acclaimed “Hundred-Dollar” series, this 11" x 16" acrylic artwork has captured the attention of collectors nationwide, including the National Treasury, major financial institutions, and private art enthusiasts. Bold, vibrant, and meticulously crafted, it’s a striking piece that combines cultural significance with contemporary artistry—perfect for collectors who appreciate both style and story.

Champagne Taste Pillow item
Champagne Taste Pillow
$75

Starting bid

Celebrate in style with this glamorous pink decorative pillow designed by artist Maricela Sanchez. Featuring iconic champagne brands including Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, and Perrier-Jouët, this chic accent piece adds sparkle, luxury, and pop-art flair to any space. Perfect for champagne lovers and stylish interiors. 19" x 19"

Champagne Taste Black Pillow item
Champagne Taste Black Pillow
$100

Starting bid

Designed by artist Maricela Sanchez, this vibrant decorative pillow showcases celebrated champagne labels including Veuve Clicquot, Dom Pérignon, and Perrier-Jouët. A fun and fashionable accent, it brings a touch of bubbly glamour and modern pop-art style to any room. 26" x 26"

Topo Chico Mirrored Wall Piece item
Topo Chico Mirrored Wall Piece item
Topo Chico Mirrored Wall Piece item
Topo Chico Mirrored Wall Piece
$150

Starting bid

Bring a touch of sparkle and modern flair to your space with this original mixed-media artwork by artist Maricela Sanchez. Featuring an artistic interpretation of a Topo Chico bottle on paper layered over a decorative mirror and framed in crisp white, this striking piece blends pop culture, reflection, and contemporary design into a chic statement artwork perfect for any stylish interior.


Monotype print on mirror. Frame size 22.5" x 11".

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