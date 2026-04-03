Luca's 4 Paws Silent Auction

Indulge in a week of seaside serenity at a private coastal residence—Unit 110 at The Dunes in Port Aransas. This beautiful ground-floor condominium offers an effortless blend of comfort and sophistication, featuring:

3 bedrooms

2 baths

accommodates up to 8 guests



Wake to the rhythm of the waves and spend your days basking in the sun with convenient access to both the resort-style pool and the pristine beach just steps away. Whether you’re seeking a tranquil escape or a memorable gathering with family and friends, this exceptional getaway promises relaxation, connection, and coastal charm.

Details & Restrictions:

• Dates subject to mutual availability

• Holiday periods excluded

• Advance reservation of at least 30 days required

• Expires March 30, 2027

• $5,000 value.



