Luck O' The Irish Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Top off your style with a custom hat package featuring 12 Richardson 112 caps—one of the most popular and comfortable trucker hats available. You’ll choose the cap color and a one-color logo of your choice, making this the perfect opportunity for a business, team, club, or family event to create their own branded look. Whether for your company, a special event, or everyday wear, these high-quality custom caps are a stylish way to stand out! Value = $260.00
Starting bid
Enjoy an exceptional culinary experience in the heart of downtown Rock Hill with this $250 gift card to Kounter, one of the region’s most celebrated dining destinations. Known for its creative menu, elevated Southern flavors, and beautifully restored historic setting, Kounter offers a memorable atmosphere for any occasion. Whether you’re planning a special date night, a celebration with friends, or simply want to explore one of Rock Hill’s standout restaurants, this generous gift card promises an unforgettable evening of outstanding food and hospitality. Place your bid and treat yourself to a truly remarkable dining experience. 🍷🍽️
Starting bid
Saddle up for a hearty meal with this $200 gift card to Texas Roadhouse, the go-to spot for legendary steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs, and warm, freshly baked bread with cinnamon butter. Known for its lively atmosphere and generous portions, Texas Roadhouse is perfect for a family dinner, a night out with friends, or celebrating a special occasion. Whether you’re craving a perfectly grilled steak, hand-cut sirloin, or classic comfort sides, this gift card promises a delicious dining experience everyone will enjoy. Bid high and treat yourself to a flavorful night out! 🍽️🥩
Starting bid
Enjoy 2 hours in a private room for up to 6 guests at The 19th at The Warehouses in downtown Rock Hill. Play interactive golf simulator games, practice your swing, and relax with friends in a fun, private setting. This package also includes a $75 gift card for food and beverages, making it the perfect outing for a night of friendly competition and great company. 🏌️♂️🍻 Value = $200.00
Starting bid
Bring the fun (and the flavor!) to your next celebration with a Kona Ice party for up to 50 guests. The Kona Ice truck will come to your event location in Rock Hill, York, or Clover and serve up to 50 kiddie Konas (9 oz) during a 45-minute visit. Perfect for birthdays, school celebrations, neighborhood gatherings, or team parties, this colorful treat is always a crowd favorite. Cool off and make your next event extra sweet with this fun experience! Value = $200.00
Starting bid
Score big with this Notre Dame Football Basket! The winner can choose 2 tickets, lower-level seating, for either the 9/19 game vs. Michigan State or the 10/10 game vs. Stanford. Perfect for a game-day experience with a friend or loved one, this package is a must-have for any Fighting Irish fan. Don’t miss your chance to cheer on Notre Dame in person from the best seats in the house! Estimated value = $300.00
Starting bid
Make any celebration unforgettable with a $300 credit toward a Sky Zone party! Perfect for a Silver Party Package, this includes:
You can also apply the credit toward larger packages for an action-packed, custom celebration full of fun, laughter, and lasting memories!
Starting bid
Enjoy a wild day of family adventure with this Riverbanks Zoo Basket! The highlight of this package is a Family Membership to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, giving you year-round access to one of the region’s most beloved attractions.
This fun-filled basket also includes 4 safari hats, 4 plush animals, 2 sets of plastic zoo animals, 4 popsicle-shaped water bottles, 4 boxes of Animal Crackers, and 4 children’s books—perfect for young animal lovers. It’s everything you need to inspire curiosity, learning, and plenty of family fun both at the zoo and at home. 🐘🦁📚
Perfect for families with young explorers! Value = $350.00
Starting bid
Created with love by the talented K3 class, this beautiful 16-inch decorative tray features inlaid pieces of blue, green, and gold tile carefully arranged by the students. Each tiny tile was placed with creativity and care, making this tray a one-of-a-kind keepsake that celebrates the joy and imagination of our youngest artists.
Perfect for display or serving, this special piece is more than just a tray—it’s a lasting memory of little hands, big creativity, and a touch of Irish luck. A wonderful treasure for parents, grandparents, or anyone who loves meaningful handmade art. 🍀
Starting bid
This beautiful handcrafted footed bowl is a one-of-a-kind piece created and signed by the talented students of the 5th Grade Class. Carefully made by hand, the bowl measures 13 inches across at its widest point and stands 9 inches tall, making it a striking decorative centerpiece.
Each student added their personal touch and signature, making this piece not only functional but also a meaningful keepsake that celebrates creativity, teamwork, and the spirit of the class.
Perfect for displaying fruit, serving at gatherings, or simply showcasing as a piece of art, this bowl is a lasting reminder of the imagination and hard work of these young artists.
Hand-made and individually signed by the students
A truly special piece that captures a moment in time.
Starting bid
Let imaginations soar! 🏰🧑🚒🏴☠️👩🍳🩺 This set includes 5 Melissa & Doug costumes: Fireman, Pirate, Chef, Doctor, and Pediatric Nurse — plus a Princess set 👑, yellow boa 💛, and cowboy hat 🤠. Perfect for creative adventures, storytelling, and endless dress-up fun! Value = $250.00
Starting bid
Celebrate the luck of the Irish with this festive basket, thoughtfully put together by the 2nd grade class! Perfect for cozy evenings, coffee breaks, or adding a touch of Ireland to your home.
Contents include:
A delightful mix of cozy, festive, and collectible items, this basket is perfect for anyone who loves Irish culture, a good coffee, or a little indulgence.
Estimated Value: $250
Starting bid
Bring a little luck of the Irish into your home with this festive and cozy basket, thoughtfully put together by the K4 class! Packed with everything you need to celebrate in style, it’s perfect for home décor, comfort, and a touch of whimsy.
Contents include:
Perfect for cozy nights, festive décor, and celebrating the season, this basket brings comfort, charm, and a little Irish luck—all in one, thanks to the creative efforts of the K4 students!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Ready for a night of fun? Enjoy $50 to spend at Pins N’ Wins, the ultimate destination for bowling, arcade games, laser tag, food, and entertainment! Whether you’re planning a family outing, date night, or a fun night with friends, this gift card will get the good times rolling.
🎮 Bowl, play, eat, and compete your way to a great time!
Value: $50
Starting bid
🥩 An Epic Dining Experience Awaits!
Enjoy a delicious night out with this $100 gift card to Epic Chophouse, known for its exceptional steaks, fresh seafood, and upscale dining experience. Whether you're celebrating a special occasion, planning a date night, or simply craving a perfectly cooked steak, this gift card is your ticket to an unforgettable meal.
Treat yourself to one of the area’s favorite destinations for great food, warm hospitality, and memorable moments.
Value: $100
Starting bid
🍎 Teacher for a Day – K5 Classroom!
Here’s a chance your child will never forget! The winning student will get to be the Kindergarten “Teacher for a Day”.
The special teacher will:
📚 Help the teacher with morning activities
🖍️ Assist with classroom jobs and projects
📖 Read a story to the class
🍎 Sit in the teacher’s chair and help lead the day
⭐ Enjoy a day of extra fun and special recognition
This memorable experience is perfect for a Kindergarten student who wants to step into the spotlight for a day! *To be used during the current school year(25-26). Specific day to be designated by the school/teacher.
A priceless experience and a wonderful memory in the making.
Starting bid
🍎 1st Grade Teacher for a Day!
Your child will spend a special day helping lead the 1st grade classroom—assisting the teacher, reading a story, leading activities, and sitting in the teacher’s chair!
A fun and memorable experience your student will never forget. Only one student will win this special experience! *To be used during the current school year(25-26). Specific day to be designated by the school/teacher. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
🍎 Be the Boss! 2nd Grade Teacher for a Day Your child will enjoy a special day leading the 2nd grade classroom! The winning student will help the teacher with classroom activities, read a story to the class, assist with handing out supplies, and even spend time in the teacher’s chair.
This one-of-a-kind experience lets your child see what it’s like to be in charge while enjoying a fun and memorable day with their classmates.
⭐ Only one student will win this special experience!
*To be used during the current school year(25-26). Specific day to be designated by the school/teacher. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
🍎 Be the Boss! 3rd Grade Teacher for a Day
Your child will step into the spotlight as the 3rd Grade Teacher for a Day! The winning student will help lead the class by assisting with lessons, handing out supplies, choosing a story to read, and enjoying time in the teacher’s chair.
It’s a fun and memorable experience that lets your student see what it’s like to run the classroom for a day!
⭐ Only one student will win this special experience!
*To be used during the current school year(25-26). Specific day to be designated by the school/teacher. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
🍎 Be the Boss! 4th Grade Teacher for a Day
Your child will enjoy a special day leading the 4th grade classroom! The winning student will assist with lessons, help classmates, read a story, manage classroom jobs, and spend time in the teacher’s chair—all while experiencing what it’s like to be the teacher for a day.
This is a fun, memorable experience your student will never forget!
⭐ Only one student will win this special experience!
*To be used during the current school year(25-26). Specific day to be designated by the school/teacher. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
🍎 Be the Boss! 5th Grade Teacher for a Day
Your child will have a once-in-a-lifetime experience leading the 5th grade classroom! The winning student will assist with lessons, help classmates, read a story, manage classroom jobs, and enjoy time in the teacher’s chair, stepping into the teacher’s role for a full day.
This is a fun and unforgettable experience that your student will cherish forever!
⭐ Only one student will win this special experience!
*To be used during the current school year(25-26). Specific day to be designated by the school/teacher. Value: Priceless
Starting bid
Get ready for fun, treats, and a little luck! This basket, curated by the K5 parents, includes $250 in scratch-off lottery tickets plus a selection of sweet candy to enjoy while you scratch and play.
A perfect combination of sweet treats and the thrill of winning—you never know what fortune awaits!
Estimated Value: $265
Starting bid
Calling all Fighting Irish fans! This basket, thoughtfully put together by the 3rd grade class, has everything you need to show your school spirit and enjoy game day in style. Perfect for alumni, parents, or anyone who loves Notre Dame.
Basket Includes:
A perfect mix of game-day gear, cozy comfort, and inspirational reads, this basket is a must-have for any Notre Dame fan! Estimated Value = $200.00
Starting bid
🦅 St. Anne Eagles Spirit Basket
Show off your St. Anne Catholic School pride with this ultimate Eagles swag collection! Perfect for students, parents, alumni, and fans, this basket has everything you need to represent your school in style.
Basket Includes:
Perfect for game days, school events, or everyday spirit wear, this collection is a must-have for any St. Anne Eagles fan!
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
4th Grade Shamrock Wind Chime 🍀
Don’t miss this one-of-a-kind class creation! The 4th grade students and their teacher designed this special wind chime featuring a large shamrock signed by every student, with a metal and wooden wind chime below.
A meaningful St. Anne keepsake that will bring music and memories to your home.
Starting bid
🍀 Pot O’ Gold Lottery Basket
Feeling lucky? This festive Luck O’ The Irish basket, generously created by the 4th Grade parents, is filled with $253 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets — giving you plenty of chances to uncover a little pot of gold!
Whether you're hoping for a small win or dreaming of a jackpot, each ticket brings the excitement of discovering what fortune may hold.
Starting bid
Flip into a little Irish luck with this fun and festive basket from Champion Gymnastics! Perfect for young gymnasts and St. Patrick’s Day fans alike, this package includes a gift certificate for one month of tuition + annual registration fee, along with some festive accessories.
Inside you’ll find:
🤸♀️ Gift certificate for 1 month of gymnastics tuition + annual registration fee
🩱 Child’s Medium leotard with matching scrunchie
👕 Youth Medium long-sleeve shirt
🧦 St. Patrick’s Day socks
🌈 Fun gold & rainbow glasses
Whether you're heading to gymnastics class or celebrating the Luck O’ The Irish, this basket is full of fun and festive surprises! Value = $200.00
Starting bid
Celebrate spring with this colorful basket packed with sweet treats and a fun LEGO activity! Perfect for kids (or anyone with a sweet tooth), this festive basket includes a variety of popular candies along with a LEGO Minecraft Baby Pig House building set for creative play.
Inside you’ll find:
🍬 A delicious assortment of favorite candies, including Peeps Chicks, M&M’s Chocolate Pastels, Cadbury Mini Eggs, Kit Kat, Reese’s Peanut Butter Carrots, Milk Duds, Skittles, Nerds, Lifesaver Gummies Bunnies, and Albanese Mini Gummi Butterflies.
🧱 LEGO Minecraft Baby Pig House Building Toy for hours of imaginative fun.
A fun and festive basket that’s great for Easter celebrations, family movie nights, or sharing sweet treats with friends! Value= $60.00
Starting bid
Get ready for a basket full of sweet treats and exciting building fun! This festive basket is packed with a colorful assortment of favorite candies plus a LEGO Super Mario Kart Buildable Game for hours of creative play.
Inside you’ll find a delicious mix of popular sweets, including:
🍬 Peeps Chicks
🍫 M&M’s Chocolate Pastels
🍫 Kit Kat Bar
🥚 Cadbury Mini Eggs
🥕 Reese’s Peanut Butter Carrots
🍿 Milk Duds Theater Box
🦋 Albanese Mini Gummi Butterflies
🐰 Lifesaver Gummies Bunnies
🌈 Skittles Original
🎉 Nerds Rainbow Theater Box
Plus:
🎮 LEGO Super Mario Kart Buildable Game
This basket is perfect for Easter celebrations, family movie nights, or any LEGO and candy lover looking for a fun surprise! Value= $60.00
Starting bid
This festive basket includes a colorful assortment of favorite candies along with a LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Cute Bunny building set.
Inside you’ll find a delicious assortment of favorite sweets, including:
🍬 Peeps Chicks
🍫 M&M’s Chocolate Pastels
🍫 Kit Kat Bar
🥚 Cadbury Mini Eggs
🥕 Reese’s Peanut Butter Carrots
🍿 Milk Duds Theater Box
🦋 Albanese Mini Gummi Butterflies
🐰 Lifesaver Gummies Bunnies
🌈 Skittles Original
🎉 Nerds Rainbow Theater Box
Plus:
🧱 LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Cute Bunny Building Toy – build and rebuild three different animal figures using the same bricks
Starting bid
Celebrate the creativity of our community with this beautiful local artisan basket. Filled with handcrafted goods and specialty foods, this collection features items made with care by talented local makers.
Inside you’ll find a wonderful assortment including:
☕ Locally roasted coffee
🍯 Local honey
🧼 Handmade soaps and a handmade wash cloth
🕯️ Locally poured candles
💍 Handmade jewelry
🪵 Handmade coaster set
As a special touch, Mrs. Hayes, St. Anne's Art Teacher, has contributed two beautiful handmade ceramic ornaments:
🎨 One featuring the state flag with a heart over Rock Hill
🐢 One featuring a sea turtle design
A wonderful basket for anyone who appreciates unique handmade items and supporting local artisans. Value=$175
Starting bid
Enjoy 9 rounds of mini golf at Mr. Putty's Fun Park, one of the Charlotte area’s favorite outdoor adventure spots! Challenge friends or family on their creative mini golf course and enjoy a day full of laughs and friendly competition.
Perfect for:
Value: $90
Starting bid
Help a child build confidence and safety in the water with this swim lesson package from SafeSplash Swim School – Fort Mill.
This package includes:
• 4 weeks of group swim lessons for one child
• Annual service fee included
Also comes with a fun SafeSplash swag bag featuring:
• Mini beach ball
• Bracelet
A great opportunity to help a child develop swimming skills and water safety while having fun!
Value: $200
Starting bid
Dermaplaning Facial – Glow & Refresh ✨
Treat yourself to a glowing complexion with a Dermaplaning Facial from Fresh Face Society, located in Matthews, North Carolina.
Dermaplaning gently exfoliates the skin by removing dead skin cells and fine facial hair, leaving your face smooth, bright, and refreshed. It also helps skincare products absorb better and creates a flawless base for makeup.
Perfect for anyone wanting a radiant, polished look!
Value: $200.00
Starting bid
Give your student a confidence boost in math with this Mathnasium Starter Package from Mathnasium of Fort Mill!
This package includes:
• 1 Math Assessment to identify strengths and gaps
• 8 Group Tutoring Sessions with Mathnasium instructors
• Enrollment Fee Waived for a 6-month program
Also included is a Mathnasium swag basket featuring:
• Mathnasium water bottle
• Fun fidget toys
Perfect for students who want to build math skills, confidence, and problem-solving ability.
Value: $425.00
Starting bid
Celebrate one of baseball’s most historic seasons with this collectible bundle featuring memorabilia tied to Shohei Ohtaniand his first championship with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
This package includes:
• Shohei Ohtani 50/50 Trading Card Set commemorating his historic 50 HR / 50 SB season
• 2024 Dodgers World Series Funko Pop Collection featuring Ohtani
⭐ Collector Note:
Ohtani’s 50 home run / 50 stolen base season is one of the rarest achievements in modern Major League Baseballhistory, making memorabilia from this milestone especially desirable for collectors.
Value: $700
Starting bid
njoy a memorable meal with a $200 gift card to The Pump House, one of the area’s most popular dining destinations overlooking the scenic Catawba River.
Highlights include:
Estimated Value: $200
Starting bid
Foursome Golf at Chester Golf Club ⛳
Enjoy a great day on the course with green fees for a foursome at Chester Golf Club, a scenic and historic course known for its welcoming atmosphere and classic layout. Gather friends, family, or coworkers for a relaxing and fun round of golf. (Cart fee not included.)
Highlights include:
Estimated Value: $120
Starting bid
Family Membership to Anne Springs Close Greenway 🌿
Enjoy a full year of outdoor adventure with a 12-month Family Membership to Anne Springs Close Greenway, a beautiful natural preserve offering miles of trails, lakes, and family-friendly activities.
Highlights include:
Estimated Value: $180
Starting bid
Foursome Golf at Lancaster Golf Club ⛳
Enjoy a great day on the course with green fees for a foursome at Lancaster Golf Club, a beautiful local course known for its scenic layout and welcoming atmosphere. Gather friends, family, or coworkers for a relaxing and fun round of golf. (Cart fee not included.)
Highlights include:
Value: $120
Starting bid
Fingerprint Rosary – Created by Our 1st Graders
This one-of-a-kind rosary was lovingly created by our 1st grade class using their tiny fingerprints to form each bead. Every print represents a prayer, a blessing, and a reminder of the faith growing in our young students.
The class signed the back of this wooden board, making it a truly special keepsake from our school. May it bring prayer, joy, and a little Luck of the Irish to its lucky winner! ☘️📿
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