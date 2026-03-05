Luck O' The Irish Silent Auction

Enjoy a wild day of family adventure with this Riverbanks Zoo Basket! The highlight of this package is a Family Membership to Riverbanks Zoo & Garden, giving you year-round access to one of the region’s most beloved attractions.

This fun-filled basket also includes 4 safari hats, 4 plush animals, 2 sets of plastic zoo animals, 4 popsicle-shaped water bottles, 4 boxes of Animal Crackers, and 4 children’s books—perfect for young animal lovers. It’s everything you need to inspire curiosity, learning, and plenty of family fun both at the zoo and at home. 🐘🦁📚

Perfect for families with young explorers! Value = $350.00