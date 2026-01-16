Luck of the Irish

Pot of Gold Sponsor
$4,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets
- Premier recognition as the Title Sponsor
- Logo featured prominently on all event materials, banners, and social media
- Complimentary two teams (8 players) in the tournament
- Opportunity to speak at the awards ceremony
- Full-page ad in the event program
- Food and drinks included
