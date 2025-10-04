LUCKETTS HOLIDAY HOUSE SHOPPING DAY

Hosted by
About this event
$
An entry to the Design House, a 19th century farmhouse that Lucketts transforms into a winter wonderland. All decor inside is available for purchase and additional surprises will take place throughout each weekend. **A ticket is not required to enter Lucketts Store or our grounds.** Ticket includes 1 luxury transportation ticket (to and from)holiday house, lunch and special gift.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!