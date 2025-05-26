Lucky 7 Event Sponsor

Aces High - Event Partner: $5000 sponsor
Logo and company name prominently displayed on ALL promotional materials, signage, and event social media posts
Signage prominently displayed at the Event Entrance, Prize areas, bar, gaming area and food area
Logo or Name on StarThrower Group website and feature on STG-News
Social Media clips to share highlighting your gift and impact
Two tickets to Casino Night
Verbal recognition at the Event
Aces High - Event Partner: $5000 sponsor
Logo and company name prominently displayed on ALL promotional materials, signage, and event social media posts
Signage prominently displayed at the Event Entrance, Prize areas, bar, gaming area and food area
Logo or Name on StarThrower Group website and feature on STG-News
Social Media clips to share highlighting your gift and impact
Two tickets to Casino Night
Verbal recognition at the Event
Royal Flush
$1,000
Royal Flush: $1000 sponsor
FoodTable Sponsor OR Gaming Table Sponsor
(Dessert or Specialty Food Stations, OR Craps or Roulette)
Logo and company name prominently displayed on the program
Signage prominently displayed at the Event Entrance, Prize areas, and at the SPONSORED food/gaming table
Logo or Name on StarThrower Group website and feature on STG-News
Social Media clips to share highlighting your gift and impact
Two tickets to Casino Night
Verbal recognition at the Event
Royal Flush: $1000 sponsor
FoodTable Sponsor OR Gaming Table Sponsor
(Dessert or Specialty Food Stations, OR Craps or Roulette)
Logo and company name prominently displayed on the program
Signage prominently displayed at the Event Entrance, Prize areas, and at the SPONSORED food/gaming table
Logo or Name on StarThrower Group website and feature on STG-News
Social Media clips to share highlighting your gift and impact
Two tickets to Casino Night
Verbal recognition at the Event
Lucky 7
$777
Lucky 7: $777 sponsor
Gaming Table sponsor (card game tables) or Food Table sponsor
Logo and company name prominently displayed in the program, at EVENT TABLE, and on STG website
One ticket to Casino Night
Verbal Recognition at the Event
Lucky 7: $777 sponsor
Gaming Table sponsor (card game tables) or Food Table sponsor
Logo and company name prominently displayed in the program, at EVENT TABLE, and on STG website
One ticket to Casino Night
Verbal Recognition at the Event
Full House
$500
Full House: $500 sponsor
Sponsorship of signature cocktail
Logo and company name prominently displayed in the program, at the BAR, and on STG website
One ticket to Casino Night
Verbal Recognition at the Event
Full House: $500 sponsor
Sponsorship of signature cocktail
Logo and company name prominently displayed in the program, at the BAR, and on STG website
One ticket to Casino Night
Verbal Recognition at the Event
Two-of-a-Kind
$200
Full House: $200 sponor - Program sponsor,
Logo and company name prominently displayed in the prize area and on STG website
One ticket to Casino Night
Verbal Recognition at the Event
Full House: $200 sponor - Program sponsor,
Logo and company name prominently displayed in the prize area and on STG website
One ticket to Casino Night
Verbal Recognition at the Event