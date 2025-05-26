Lucky 7 Event Sponsor

1251 US-206

Bridgewater, NJ 08807, USA

Aces High
$5,000
Aces High - Event Partner: $5000 sponsor Logo and company name prominently displayed on ALL promotional materials, signage, and event social media posts Signage prominently displayed at the Event Entrance, Prize areas, bar, gaming area and food area Logo or Name on StarThrower Group website and feature on STG-News Social Media clips to share highlighting your gift and impact Two tickets to Casino Night Verbal recognition at the Event
Royal Flush
$1,000
Royal Flush: $1000 sponsor FoodTable Sponsor OR Gaming Table Sponsor (Dessert or Specialty Food Stations, OR Craps or Roulette) Logo and company name prominently displayed on the program Signage prominently displayed at the Event Entrance, Prize areas, and at the SPONSORED food/gaming table Logo or Name on StarThrower Group website and feature on STG-News Social Media clips to share highlighting your gift and impact Two tickets to Casino Night Verbal recognition at the Event
Lucky 7
$777
Lucky 7: $777 sponsor Gaming Table sponsor (card game tables) or Food Table sponsor Logo and company name prominently displayed in the program, at EVENT TABLE, and on STG website One ticket to Casino Night Verbal Recognition at the Event
Full House
$500
Full House: $500 sponsor Sponsorship of signature cocktail Logo and company name prominently displayed in the program, at the BAR, and on STG website One ticket to Casino Night Verbal Recognition at the Event
Two-of-a-Kind
$200
Full House: $200 sponor - Program sponsor, Logo and company name prominently displayed in the prize area and on STG website One ticket to Casino Night Verbal Recognition at the Event
