Lucky Duck Derby

About this event
Palatine, IL 60067, USA
Your name will be assigned at random to a numbered duck. (Your duck number will be on your receipt.) Wininng ducks will be matched to their owners and winners announced. You need not be present to win.
Your name will be assigned at random to numbered ducks. (Your duck number will be on your receipt.) Wininng ducks will be matched to their owners and winners announced. You need not be present to win.
Your name will be assigned at random to numbered ducks. (Your duck number will be on receipt.) Wininng ducks will be matched to their owners and winners announced. You need not be present to win.
$
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