Palatine Park Foundation

Hosted by

Palatine Park Foundation

About this event

Lucky Duck Derby

Family Aquatic Center 340 E Palatine Rd

Palatine, IL 60067, USA

Single Duck
$5

Your name will be assigned at random to a numbered duck. (Your duck number will be on your receipt.) Wininng ducks will be matched to their owners and winners announced. You need not be present to win.

Quack Pack (6 Ducks)
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Your name will be assigned at random to numbered ducks. (Your duck number will be on your receipt.) Wininng ducks will be matched to their owners and winners announced. You need not be present to win.

Flock (25 Ducks)
$100
This is a group ticket, it includes 25 tickets

Your name will be assigned at random to numbered ducks. (Your duck number will be on receipt.) Wininng ducks will be matched to their owners and winners announced. You need not be present to win.

Add a donation for Palatine Park Foundation

$

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