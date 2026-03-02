Lucky Duck Derby Sponsorships

About this event
Palatine, IL 60067, USA
Event day recognition and admission for 1 to the Lucky Duck Derby.
Business name and logo on sponsorship banner, admission for 2 to the Lucky Duck Derby and all lower-tier benefits.
Social media shout-out, logo on all posters and fliers advertising the event, admission for 4 to the Lucky Duck Derby and all lower-tier benefits.
Company provided banner displayed at event, featured in all media releases and marketing, mention in Palatine Park District newsletter, admission for 8 to Lucky Duck Derby and all lower-tier benefits.00002432901
berg
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!