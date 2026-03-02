Palatine Park Foundation

Hosted by

Palatine Park Foundation

About this event

Lucky Duck Derby Sponsorships

Family Aquatic Center 340 E Palatine Rd

Palatine, IL 60067, USA

Lucky Duckling
$100

Event day recognition and admission for 1 to the Lucky Duck Derby.

Feathered Friend
$200

Business name and logo on sponsorship banner, admission for 2 to the Lucky Duck Derby and all lower-tier benefits.

Duck Derby Champion
$500

Social media shout-out, logo on all posters and fliers advertising the event, admission for 4 to the Lucky Duck Derby and all lower-tier benefits.

Grand Quacker
$1,000

Company provided banner displayed at event, featured in all media releases and marketing, mention in Palatine Park District newsletter, admission for 8 to Lucky Duck Derby and all lower-tier benefits.00002432901

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