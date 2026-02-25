Lucky in The League

About this event
Treat Yo Self with a HydraFacial from Skin Lab Injectables.
Treat Yo Self with a HydraFacial from Skin Lab Injectables.
$500 gift card to enjoy at any Hal Smith location
$500 gift card to enjoy at any Hal Smith location
Stunning mixed metal necklace from Mitchell's Jewelry.
Stunning mixed metal necklace from Mitchell's Jewelry.
Gorgeous, unique necklace and $70 Filed gift card
Gorgeous, unique necklace and $70 Filed gift card
Sip and snuggle with these adorable Pendleton coffee mugs to pair with this beautiful Pendleton blanket and coffee beans.
Sip and snuggle with these adorable Pendleton coffee mugs to pair with this beautiful Pendleton blanket and coffee beans.
Dive in and play all day! Grab your sea creatures with the $100 Wet Pets gift card, and let your kids burn energy with a $25 Play Pit gift card, then settle in front of the silver screen with your $45 AMC gift card.
Dive in and play all day! Grab your sea creatures with the $100 Wet Pets gift card, and let your kids burn energy with a $25 Play Pit gift card, then settle in front of the silver screen with your $45 AMC gift card.
Start your own gallery with this heritage art by Joshua Pawis Steckley and indigenous jewelry to match.
Start your own gallery with this heritage art by Joshua Pawis Steckley and indigenous jewelry to match.
Enjoy a one hour beginner golf lesson with Jade and don't forget to bring these cute yeti cups from Stamp and Seal on the course!
Enjoy a one hour beginner golf lesson with Jade and don't forget to bring these cute yeti cups from Stamp and Seal on the course!
Let your creativity fly with this incredible basket from Firehouse Art Center for enrollment in an adult class and some Firehouse Swag, then go fill your belly with a $35 gift card from Levity.
Let your creativity fly with this incredible basket from Firehouse Art Center for enrollment in an adult class and some Firehouse Swag, then go fill your belly with a $35 gift card from Levity.
Get your Barre on with an unlimited classes certificate from Pure Barre and look good while you do it in these CUTE barre socks and $50 retail gift card
Get your Barre on with an unlimited classes certificate from Pure Barre and look good while you do it in these CUTE barre socks and $50 retail gift card
Let Chef Andy from Othello's spoil you and your loved one with a custom in home dinner experience you won't forget! Also comes with one bottle of wine.
Let Chef Andy from Othello's spoil you and your loved one with a custom in home dinner experience you won't forget! Also comes with one bottle of wine.
A wellness experience package at Le Visage Spa and Wellness. Experience 1 of each of their 7 incredible wellness experiences to be used all in one day or split up over a period of 6 months. Valued at $270 and expires Sept 17, 2026.
A wellness experience package at Le Visage Spa and Wellness. Experience 1 of each of their 7 incredible wellness experiences to be used all in one day or split up over a period of 6 months. Valued at $270 and expires Sept 17, 2026.
Enjoy a night in with this book and bedazzling kit, while enjoying meals provided by Better Bites by Liz and a bottle of wine. Get your next story from Lore with your $10 gift card. *5 meals provided by Better Bites by Liz B.
Enjoy a night in with this book and bedazzling kit, while enjoying meals provided by Better Bites by Liz and a bottle of wine. Get your next story from Lore with your $10 gift card. *5 meals provided by Better Bites by Liz B.
Enjoy a 2 night stay at this beautiful home located in Carlton Landing and bring your own goodies with a bottle of wine and $15 Apple Tree Chocolates gift card. Booking subject to availability; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Sleeps 2 king beds, on bunk room with 4 beds.
Enjoy a 2 night stay at this beautiful home located in Carlton Landing and bring your own goodies with a bottle of wine and $15 Apple Tree Chocolates gift card. Booking subject to availability; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Sleeps 2 king beds, on bunk room with 4 beds.
Win at hosting AND mahjong with this certificate for a free mahjong lesson for 4, a bottle of wine and $10 Apple Tree Chocolate gift card. Booking subject to availability with Norman Mahjong Club.
Win at hosting AND mahjong with this certificate for a free mahjong lesson for 4, a bottle of wine and $10 Apple Tree Chocolate gift card. Booking subject to availability with Norman Mahjong Club.
Enjoy a home OU game with 2 Champions Club tickets:Section 44, row AA with 2 Champions Tailgate game day tickets and and park in style with 1 Game Day parking pass, as well as an OU blanket and 2 OU t-shirts. ANY home game EXCEPT Texas A&M
Enjoy a home OU game with 2 Champions Club tickets:Section 44, row AA with 2 Champions Tailgate game day tickets and and park in style with 1 Game Day parking pass, as well as an OU blanket and 2 OU t-shirts. ANY home game EXCEPT Texas A&M
Enjoy Norman Music Fest with VIP status with these two VIP tickets to NMF 2026. We'll also throw in some swag!! Two NMF t-shirts so you look like a regular.
Enjoy Norman Music Fest with VIP status with these two VIP tickets to NMF 2026. We'll also throw in some swag!! Two NMF t-shirts so you look like a regular.
Includes breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, pasta, tomato sauce. Comes with a loaf of bread, shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)
Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.
When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order. If you prefer, curbside delivery is available. Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you. Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.
Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.
Lasagna, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with a loaf of bread, shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)
Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.
When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order. If you prefer, curbside delivery is available. Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you. Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.
Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.
Pizza dough, creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, artichokes, and pine nuts. (packaged individually). Comes with a shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)
Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.
When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order. If you prefer, curbside delivery is available. Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you. Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.
Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.
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