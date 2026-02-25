Lucky in The League

Lasagna, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with a loaf of bread, shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)





Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.





When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order. If you prefer, curbside delivery is available. Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you. Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.





Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.