Junior League Of Norman Inc

Hosted by

Junior League Of Norman Inc

About this event

Lucky in The League

Pamper Your Self item
Pamper Your Self
$15

Treat Yo Self with a HydraFacial from Skin Lab Injectables.

Pamper Your Self BUNDLE item
Pamper Your Self BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Treat Yo Self with a HydraFacial from Skin Lab Injectables.

Hal Smith Gift Card item
Hal Smith Gift Card
$15

$500 gift card to enjoy at any Hal Smith location

Hal Smith Gift Card BUNDLE item
Hal Smith Gift Card BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

$500 gift card to enjoy at any Hal Smith location

Mitchell's Jewelry Necklace item
Mitchell's Jewelry Necklace item
Mitchell's Jewelry Necklace
$15

Stunning mixed metal necklace from Mitchell's Jewelry.

Mitchell's Jewelry Necklace BUNDLE item
Mitchell's Jewelry Necklace BUNDLE item
Mitchell's Jewelry Necklace BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Stunning mixed metal necklace from Mitchell's Jewelry.

Nails and Necklace Basket item
Nails and Necklace Basket
$10

Gorgeous, unique necklace and $70 Filed gift card

Nails and Necklace Basket BUNDLE item
Nails and Necklace Basket BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Gorgeous, unique necklace and $70 Filed gift card

Cozy Coffee Collection item
Cozy Coffee Collection
$10

Sip and snuggle with these adorable Pendleton coffee mugs to pair with this beautiful Pendleton blanket and coffee beans.

Cozy Coffee Collection BUNDLE item
Cozy Coffee Collection BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Sip and snuggle with these adorable Pendleton coffee mugs to pair with this beautiful Pendleton blanket and coffee beans.

Family Fun Basket item
Family Fun Basket
$10

Dive in and play all day! Grab your sea creatures with the $100 Wet Pets gift card, and let your kids burn energy with a $25 Play Pit gift card, then settle in front of the silver screen with your $45 AMC gift card.

Family Fun Basket BUNDLE item
Family Fun Basket BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Dive in and play all day! Grab your sea creatures with the $100 Wet Pets gift card, and let your kids burn energy with a $25 Play Pit gift card, then settle in front of the silver screen with your $45 AMC gift card.

Indigenous Art and Jewelry item
Indigenous Art and Jewelry item
Indigenous Art and Jewelry
$10

Start your own gallery with this heritage art by Joshua Pawis Steckley and indigenous jewelry to match.

Indigenous Art and Jewelry BUNDLE item
Indigenous Art and Jewelry BUNDLE item
Indigenous Art and Jewelry BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Start your own gallery with this heritage art by Joshua Pawis Steckley and indigenous jewelry to match.

Tee-Time Upgrade Basket item
Tee-Time Upgrade Basket
$10

Enjoy a one hour beginner golf lesson with Jade and don't forget to bring these cute yeti cups from Stamp and Seal on the course!

Tee-Time Upgrade Basket BUNDLE item
Tee-Time Upgrade Basket BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy a one hour beginner golf lesson with Jade and don't forget to bring these cute yeti cups from Stamp and Seal on the course!

Creativity and Brunch item
Creativity and Brunch
$10

Let your creativity fly with this incredible basket from Firehouse Art Center for enrollment in an adult class and some Firehouse Swag, then go fill your belly with a $35 gift card from Levity.

Creativity and Brunch BUNDLE item
Creativity and Brunch BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Let your creativity fly with this incredible basket from Firehouse Art Center for enrollment in an adult class and some Firehouse Swag, then go fill your belly with a $35 gift card from Levity.

Barre Basket item
Barre Basket
$15

Get your Barre on with an unlimited classes certificate from Pure Barre and look good while you do it in these CUTE barre socks and $50 retail gift card

Barre Basket BUNDLE item
Barre Basket BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Get your Barre on with an unlimited classes certificate from Pure Barre and look good while you do it in these CUTE barre socks and $50 retail gift card

Dinner Date for Two item
Dinner Date for Two
$15

Let Chef Andy from Othello's spoil you and your loved one with a custom in home dinner experience you won't forget! Also comes with one bottle of wine.

Dinner Date for Two BUNDLE item
Dinner Date for Two BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Let Chef Andy from Othello's spoil you and your loved one with a custom in home dinner experience you won't forget! Also comes with one bottle of wine.

Wellness Experience item
Wellness Experience
$15

A wellness experience package at Le Visage Spa and Wellness. Experience 1 of each of their 7 incredible wellness experiences to be used all in one day or split up over a period of 6 months. Valued at $270 and expires Sept 17, 2026.

Wellness Experience BUNDLE item
Wellness Experience BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

A wellness experience package at Le Visage Spa and Wellness. Experience 1 of each of their 7 incredible wellness experiences to be used all in one day or split up over a period of 6 months. Valued at $270 and expires Sept 17, 2026.

Stay in Book Bedazzle Basket item
Stay in Book Bedazzle Basket
$10

Enjoy a night in with this book and bedazzling kit, while enjoying meals provided by Better Bites by Liz and a bottle of wine. Get your next story from Lore with your $10 gift card. *5 meals provided by Better Bites by Liz B.

Stay in Book Bedazzle Basket BUNDLE item
Stay in Book Bedazzle Basket BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy a night in with this book and bedazzling kit, while enjoying meals provided by Better Bites by Liz and a bottle of wine. Get your next story from Lore with your $10 gift card. *5 meals provided by Better Bites by Liz B.

Carlton Landing Vacation item
Carlton Landing Vacation
$15

Enjoy a 2 night stay at this beautiful home located in Carlton Landing and bring your own goodies with a bottle of wine and $15 Apple Tree Chocolates gift card. Booking subject to availability; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Sleeps 2 king beds, on bunk room with 4 beds.

Carlton Landing Vacation BUNDLE item
Carlton Landing Vacation BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy a 2 night stay at this beautiful home located in Carlton Landing and bring your own goodies with a bottle of wine and $15 Apple Tree Chocolates gift card. Booking subject to availability; 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms. Sleeps 2 king beds, on bunk room with 4 beds.

Host Your Own Mahjong Night item
Host Your Own Mahjong Night
$10

Win at hosting AND mahjong with this certificate for a free mahjong lesson for 4, a bottle of wine and $10 Apple Tree Chocolate gift card. Booking subject to availability with Norman Mahjong Club.

Host Your Own Mahjong Night BUNDLE item
Host Your Own Mahjong Night BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Win at hosting AND mahjong with this certificate for a free mahjong lesson for 4, a bottle of wine and $10 Apple Tree Chocolate gift card. Booking subject to availability with Norman Mahjong Club.

OU Tickets and Swag item
OU Tickets and Swag
$15

Enjoy a home OU game with 2 Champions Club tickets:Section 44, row AA with 2 Champions Tailgate game day tickets and and park in style with 1 Game Day parking pass, as well as an OU blanket and 2 OU t-shirts. ANY home game EXCEPT Texas A&M

OU Tickets and Swag BUNDLE item
OU Tickets and Swag BUNDLE
$35
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy a home OU game with 2 Champions Club tickets:Section 44, row AA with 2 Champions Tailgate game day tickets and and park in style with 1 Game Day parking pass, as well as an OU blanket and 2 OU t-shirts. ANY home game EXCEPT Texas A&M

Norman Music Festival VIP item
Norman Music Festival VIP
$10

Enjoy Norman Music Fest with VIP status with these two VIP tickets to NMF 2026. We'll also throw in some swag!! Two NMF t-shirts so you look like a regular.

Norman Music Festival VIP BUNDLE item
Norman Music Festival VIP BUNDLE
$25
This is a group ticket, it includes 3 tickets

Enjoy Norman Music Fest with VIP status with these two VIP tickets to NMF 2026. We'll also throw in some swag!! Two NMF t-shirts so you look like a regular.

Take-And-Bake Chicken Parmigiana item
Take-And-Bake Chicken Parmigiana
$80

Includes breaded chicken, mozzarella cheese, pasta, tomato sauce. Comes with a loaf of bread, shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)


Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.


When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order.  If you prefer, curbside delivery is available.  Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you.  Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.


Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.

Take-And-Bake Cheese Lasagna item
Take-And-Bake Cheese Lasagna
$80

Lasagna, tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese. Comes with a loaf of bread, shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)


Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.


When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order.  If you prefer, curbside delivery is available.  Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you.  Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.


Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.

Take-And-Bake Pizza Kit for 2 item
Take-And-Bake Pizza Kit for 2
$50

Pizza dough, creamy pesto sauce, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, artichokes, and pine nuts. (packaged individually). Comes with a shareable salad, choice of red or white wine, or a 4 pack of Jameson St. Patty's Day Seltzers, and TWO cookies from Ellies Sweet Treats. (must be 21+ for alcohol)


Your order will be available for pick up at Othello's Italian restaurant, 434 Buchanan Avenue, on Tuesday 3/17 from 4:30pm to 6:30pm.


When you arrive, give your name to the host and they will bring out your take and bake order.  If you prefer, curbside delivery is available.  Call us from your car, and we will bring your order out to you.  Detailed instructions on how to cook your meal will be included at pick up.


Call Othello's at 405-701-4900 (ask for Jennifer) if you have any questions about your order or the pick up process.

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