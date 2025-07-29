Lucky Labs Rescue Corp

Lucky Labs Rescue Corp

Lucky Labs Rescue Fall 2025 Raffle

Cabin Stay at Lake Santeetlah
$100

1st Prize... 7 night stay at the Cozy Cabin
2nd Prize... 3 night stay at the Cozy Cabin

Cabin Info: vrbo.com/605859

General Raffle - Individual Ticket
$10

1st Prize... Pastel painting of your dog by a local artist
2nd Prize... Charleston Coffee Roasters Gift Basket (value $175)
3rd Prize... Dog Gift Basket (value $175)

General Raffle - 3 Ticket Bundle
$25
This includes 3 tickets

