Lucky Paws Casino Night Fundraiser- OC Animal Shelter

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About this event
Join us for a high-energy night of casino games, dancing, exciting prizes, and a silent auction — all in support of the Emergency Vet Fund! 🎰🐾
Play, party, and make a difference for animals who need urgent medical care.
Business Name Listed on Sponsor signage and social media thank-you
Business Name Displayed on a casino table and listed in program and social media THANK-YOU
Company name displayed at a sponsored gaming table, recognition in the event program and social media, verbal recognition during the event, and 2 event tickets.
Recognition at the bar and beverage stations, logo placement on event materials, social media acknowledgment, verbal recognition during the event, and 4 event tickets.
Prominent logo placement on event signage and materials, social media recognition, verbal recognition during the event, recognition as a Supporting Sponsor, and 6 event tickets.
Exclusive recognition as Event Food Sponsor, VIP Table, premier logo placement on event materials, featured promotion and social media spotlight, verbal recognition during the event, and 8 event tickets.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!