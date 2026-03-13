Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

Hosted by

Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

About this event

Lucky Paws Casino Night Fundraiser- OC Animal Shelter

323 N Madison Rd

Orange, VA 22960, USA

General Admission
$75

Join us for a high-energy night of casino games, dancing, exciting prizes, and a silent auction — all in support of the Emergency Vet Fund! 🎰🐾

Play, party, and make a difference for animals who need urgent medical care.

Lucky Paw Sponsor
$150

Business Name Listed on Sponsor signage and social media thank-you

Lucky Chip Sponsor
$250

Business Name Displayed on a casino table and listed in program and social media THANK-YOU

High Roller Table Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Company name displayed at a sponsored gaming table, recognition in the event program and social media, verbal recognition during the event, and 2 event tickets.

Beverage Bar Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition at the bar and beverage stations, logo placement on event materials, social media acknowledgment, verbal recognition during the event, and 4 event tickets.

Royal Flush Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets

Prominent logo placement on event signage and materials, social media recognition, verbal recognition during the event, recognition as a Supporting Sponsor, and 6 event tickets.

Casino Royale Food Sponsor
$5,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Exclusive recognition as Event Food Sponsor,  VIP Table, premier logo placement on event materials, featured promotion and social media spotlight, verbal recognition during the event, and 8 event tickets.

Add a donation for Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

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