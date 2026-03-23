Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

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Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

About this event

Lucky Paws Casino Night Sponsorship Orange County Animal Shelter

323 North Madison Rd Orange VA 22960

Friend of the Shelter item
Friend of the Shelter
$25

Name Listed on event signage. Name listed on Social Media thank you. Our Heartfelt appreciation for supporting the shelters Emergency Vet Fund - NO ADMISSION TICKET

Double Down Sponsor item
Double Down Sponsor
$50

Name Listed on event signage. Name listed on Social Media thank you. Our Heartfelt appreciation for supporting the shelters Emergency Vet Fund -NO ADMISSION TICKET

All In Sponsor item
All In Sponsor
$75

Name Listed on event signage. Name listed on Social Media thank you. Our Heartfelt appreciation for supporting the shelters Emergency Vet Fund -NO ADMISSION TICKET

Jackpot Sponsor item
Jackpot Sponsor
$100

Name Listed on event signage. Name listed on Social Media thank you. Our Heartfelt appreciation for supporting the shelters Emergency Vet Fund -NO ADMISSION TICKET

Lucky Paw Sponsor item
Lucky Paw Sponsor
$150

Name Listed on event signage. Name listed on Social Media thank you. Our Heartfelt appreciation for supporting the shelters Emergency Vet Fund -NO ADMISSION TICKET

Lucky Chip Sponsor
$250

Name Listed on event signage. Name listed on Social Media thank you. Our Heartfelt appreciation for supporting the shelters Emergency Vet Fund - NO ADMISSION TICKET

Add a donation for Friends Of Orange County Animal Shelter

$

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