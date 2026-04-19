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Lucky Pup Rescue SC

About this event

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Lucky Pup Rescue SC's 2026 Purse Auction - Clutches, Cosmetic Bags, Wristlets, & Wallets

Black Satin Evening Clutch - LN item
Black Satin Evening Clutch - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx. 10"x4"x1"

Mudpie Gameday Cuff Clutch - LN item
Mudpie Gameday Cuff Clutch - LN
$7

Starting bid

Approx 10"x6.5"

Cork Clutch - LN item
Cork Clutch - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx 11'X6"

Woven Large Wristlet/Crossbody- LN** item
Woven Large Wristlet/Crossbody- LN**
$7

Starting bid

Approx 12"x9"x1" **matching purse

Fold-over Clutch with chain strap - U item
Fold-over Clutch with chain strap - U item
Fold-over Clutch with chain strap - U
$2

Starting bid

Approx 13"x10"

Envelope Style Crossbody Clutch - U item
Envelope Style Crossbody Clutch - U item
Envelope Style Crossbody Clutch - U
$2

Starting bid

Approx 12"x8" worn strap, peeling edging

Faux Alligator Clutch - LN item
Faux Alligator Clutch - LN
$7

Starting bid

Approx 8.5"x5"

lass Ladder & Co. Megan Portfolio Clutch - N item
lass Ladder & Co. Megan Portfolio Clutch - N item
lass Ladder & Co. Megan Portfolio Clutch - N
$20

Starting bid

Approx 13"x9"

Nine West Black Textured/Croc Embosses Clutch - LN item
Nine West Black Textured/Croc Embosses Clutch - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx 12"x7"

Crossbody Clutch - GU item
Crossbody Clutch - GU
$5

Starting bid

Approx 12"x7"

Jones New York Signature Quilted Crossbody - LN item
Jones New York Signature Quilted Crossbody - LN
$6

Starting bid

Approx 9"x6"x1"

Beaded Clutch with Chain Strap - GU item
Beaded Clutch with Chain Strap - GU
$6

Starting bid

Approx 8"x6.5"

Nine West crossbody - LN item
Nine West crossbody - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx 9"x6"

Black Cat Crossbody Clutch - LN item
Black Cat Crossbody Clutch - LN
$6

Starting bid

Approx 7"x5"x1"

Maxx New York Black Patent PVC Wristlet/Clutch - U item
Maxx New York Black Patent PVC Wristlet/Clutch - U
$5

Starting bid

Approx 9"x5"with detachable strap

Black Satin Clutch with Braided Shoulder Strap - LN item
Black Satin Clutch with Braided Shoulder Strap - LN item
Black Satin Clutch with Braided Shoulder Strap - LN
$6

Starting bid

Approx 9"x4"x1"

Small Gold Clutch/Makeup Bag -U item
Small Gold Clutch/Makeup Bag -U
$1

Starting bid

Approx 9.5"x14"x3" some staining on interior lining and minor staining on exterior

Stella & Dot Elephant Print Makeup/Toiletry Bag - LN item
Stella & Dot Elephant Print Makeup/Toiletry Bag - LN
$6

Starting bid

Approx 7"x5"x3"

Redken Brews Canvas Toiletry Bag - LN item
Redken Brews Canvas Toiletry Bag - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx 14"x7.5"x4"

Multi-Option Clutch - N item
Multi-Option Clutch - N
$7

Starting bid

Approx 5"x8"x2" - could be used a clutch, wristlet or crossbody. Very versatile.

Vintage-style Beaded and Sequin Peacock Clutch - LN item
Vintage-style Beaded and Sequin Peacock Clutch - LN
$6

Starting bid

Approx 5"x7"x1" long chain included

Dabney Lee Cosmetics Bag - GU item
Dabney Lee Cosmetics Bag - GU
$4

Starting bid

Approx 7.5"x5"x2"

Vera Bradley Tech Case/Wristlet - GU item
Vera Bradley Tech Case/Wristlet - GU
$5

Starting bid

Approx 6.5"x4"x0.5"

Thirty-One Perfect Cents Wallet - GU item
Thirty-One Perfect Cents Wallet - GU item
Thirty-One Perfect Cents Wallet - GU
$5

Starting bid

Approx 4"x7"x1" no wristlet strap

Sakroots Artist Circle Smartphone Wristlet - GU item
Sakroots Artist Circle Smartphone Wristlet - GU item
Sakroots Artist Circle Smartphone Wristlet - GU
$5

Starting bid

Approx 3.5"x1.5"x6" - does not include crossbody strap

Vera Bradley **- LN item
Vera Bradley **- LN
$7

Starting bid

Approx 7"x4" **matching purse available

Dooney & Bourke Monogram Continental Clutch Wallet** - GU item
Dooney & Bourke Monogram Continental Clutch Wallet** - GU item
Dooney & Bourke Monogram Continental Clutch Wallet** - GU
$25

Starting bid

Approx 7" x 3.75" x 0.75" **matching purse available essentially LN just some marks on the leather interior

Kate Spade Staci Medium Compact Bifold Wallet - GU item
Kate Spade Staci Medium Compact Bifold Wallet - GU item
Kate Spade Staci Medium Compact Bifold Wallet - GU
$15

Starting bid

Approx 5.5" x 3.5" x 1" - some pen mark on bottom

Brahmin Ady Wallet** - N item
Brahmin Ady Wallet** - N item
Brahmin Ady Wallet** - N
$40

Starting bid

Approx 7.5" x 3.5" **matching purse in auction

Michael Kors Fulton Large Flat Multifunction Wristlet - N item
Michael Kors Fulton Large Flat Multifunction Wristlet - N item
Michael Kors Fulton Large Flat Multifunction Wristlet - N
$35

Starting bid

Approx 7"x4"

Michael Kors Jet Set Saffiano Leather Wallet - N item
Michael Kors Jet Set Saffiano Leather Wallet - N item
Michael Kors Jet Set Saffiano Leather Wallet - N
$30

Starting bid

Approx 7.5"x3.5"

Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Key Pouch - N item
Louis Vuitton Damier Ebene Key Pouch - N
$95

Starting bid

Approx 4.5" x 2.5" x 0.5"


Coach Poppy Signature C Wristlet - LN item
Coach Poppy Signature C Wristlet - LN item
Coach Poppy Signature C Wristlet - LN
$10

Starting bid

Approx 6"x4"x0.5"

Nylon Wristlet Clutch item
Nylon Wristlet Clutch
$3

Starting bid

Approx 8.5"x5"

Crossbody Phone Bag - LN item
Crossbody Phone Bag - LN item
Crossbody Phone Bag - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx 8"x5"" here is a shoulder strap included

Hobo Embossed Leather Wristlet/Clutch - LN item
Hobo Embossed Leather Wristlet/Clutch - LN
$7

Starting bid

Approx 5.5"x9"x1" - removeable strap

Victoria's Secret "Night Out" Wristlet - GU item
Victoria's Secret "Night Out" Wristlet - GU
$5

Starting bid

Approx 8" x 5.5"


L.I.B. New York Plaid Flannel Wristlet - LN item
L.I.B. New York Plaid Flannel Wristlet - LN
$7

Starting bid

Approx 10.5"x9"x0.5"

Express Clutch - U item
Express Clutch - U
$2

Starting bid

Approx 9"x5"

Betsey Johnson Wallet/Wristlet - N item
Betsey Johnson Wallet/Wristlet - N
$15

Starting bid

Approx 8.5"x4.5"x1.5" new in box



Pebble Leather Wristlet** - N item
Pebble Leather Wristlet** - N
$7

Starting bid

Approx 7.5"x4" **Matching purse available

Coach Signature C Jacquard Wristlet - GU item
Coach Signature C Jacquard Wristlet - GU
$15

Starting bid

Approx 6.5"x4.5"x1"

Kate Spade Shore Street Tinie Champagne Wristlet - LN item
Kate Spade Shore Street Tinie Champagne Wristlet - LN item
Kate Spade Shore Street Tinie Champagne Wristlet - LN
$20

Starting bid

Approx 5.0" x 7.5"

Portland Leather Goods Adriana Pouch - LN item
Portland Leather Goods Adriana Pouch - LN item
Portland Leather Goods Adriana Pouch - LN
$15

Starting bid

Approx 8.5"x5.25"

Lindsay Phillips Coral Gables 5-in-1 - LN item
Lindsay Phillips Coral Gables 5-in-1 - LN
$5

Starting bid

Approx 9.5"x6"

Mandala Crossbody - GU item
Mandala Crossbody - GU
$5

Starting bid

Approx 11"x8"

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