Lucky Pup Rescue SC's 2026 Purse Auction - Clutches, Cosmetic Bags, Wristlets, & Wallets

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About this event
Starting bid
Approx. 10"x4"x1"
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Approx 10"x6.5"
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Approx 11'X6"
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Approx 12"x9"x1" **matching purse
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Approx 13"x10"
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Approx 12"x8" worn strap, peeling edging
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Approx 8.5"x5"
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Approx 13"x9"
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Approx 12"x7"
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Approx 12"x7"
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Approx 9"x6"x1"
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Approx 8"x6.5"
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Approx 9"x6"
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Approx 7"x5"x1"
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Approx 9"x5"with detachable strap
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Approx 9"x4"x1"
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Approx 9.5"x14"x3" some staining on interior lining and minor staining on exterior
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Approx 7"x5"x3"
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Approx 14"x7.5"x4"
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Approx 5"x8"x2" - could be used a clutch, wristlet or crossbody. Very versatile.
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Approx 5"x7"x1" long chain included
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Approx 7.5"x5"x2"
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Approx 6.5"x4"x0.5"
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Approx 4"x7"x1" no wristlet strap
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Approx 3.5"x1.5"x6" - does not include crossbody strap
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Approx 7"x4" **matching purse available
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Approx 7" x 3.75" x 0.75" **matching purse available essentially LN just some marks on the leather interior
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Approx 5.5" x 3.5" x 1" - some pen mark on bottom
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Approx 7.5" x 3.5" **matching purse in auction
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Approx 7"x4"
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Approx 7.5"x3.5"
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Approx 4.5" x 2.5" x 0.5"
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Approx 6"x4"x0.5"
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Approx 8.5"x5"
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Approx 8"x5"" here is a shoulder strap included
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Approx 5.5"x9"x1" - removeable strap
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Approx 8" x 5.5"
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Approx 10.5"x9"x0.5"
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Approx 9"x5"
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Approx 8.5"x4.5"x1.5" new in box
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Approx 7.5"x4" **Matching purse available
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Approx 6.5"x4.5"x1"
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Approx 5.0" x 7.5"
Starting bid
Approx 8.5"x5.25"
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Approx 9.5"x6"
Starting bid
Approx 11"x8"
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