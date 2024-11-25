Ludington Area Pride's 2025 Pride Festival

Ally Sponsors will receive a "Featured" listing in our Safe Business Directory and an exclusive Ludington Area Pride sticker!
Love Wins!
$100
Love Wins! Sponsors will receive a "Featured" listing in our Safe Business Directory, an exclusive Ludington Area Pride sticker, and will be featured as a Sponsor on our website for one year!
Pride Partner
$250
Pride Partner Sponsors will receive a "Featured" listing in our Safe Business Directory, an exclusive Ludington Area Pride sticker, will be featured as a Sponsor on our website for one year, and a special social media post!
EnGAYged
$500
EnGAYed Sponsors will receive a "Featured" listing in our Safe Business Directory, an exclusive Ludington Area Pride sticker, will be featured as a Sponsor on our website for one year, a special social media post, and a personal "shout out" from the stage!
Born This Way!
$1,000
Born This Way! Sponsors will receive a "Featured" listing in our Safe Business Directory, an exclusive Ludington Area Pride sticker, will be featured as a Sponsor on our website for one year, a special social media post, a personal "shout out" from the stage, and a banner or sign at the stage!
