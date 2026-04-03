2026 Luke Engebretson Memorial Golf Tournament

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About this event
Includes: 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch (hot dog or brat with chips and soft drink), 1 raffle ticket, and entry to the post-round awards and raffle ceremony. All Proceeds go to Cal's Angels
Black bucket hat with red embroidered LJE logo
Red golf hat with white rope and LJE logo
Buy additional raffle tickets to win one of the outstanding prizes. All proceeds will go to the Cal's Angels Organization. We are also accepting raffle prize donations!
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