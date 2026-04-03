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Luke Engebretson Memorial Golf Tournament

About this event

2026 Luke Engebretson Memorial Golf Tournament

919 E Fabyan Pkwy

Batavia, IL 60510, USA

Golf Ticket
$105

Includes: 18 holes of golf with cart, lunch (hot dog or brat with chips and soft drink), 1 raffle ticket, and entry to the post-round awards and raffle ceremony. All Proceeds go to Cal's Angels

Bucket Hat
$40

Black bucket hat with red embroidered LJE logo

Golf Hat
$40

Red golf hat with white rope and LJE logo

Additional Raffle Tickets
$4

Buy additional raffle tickets to win one of the outstanding prizes. All proceeds will go to the Cal's Angels Organization. We are also accepting raffle prize donations!

Add a donation for Luke Engebretson Memorial Golf Tournament

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