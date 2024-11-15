LULAC Council 2890 Membership 2025

Individual Membership
$35

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Yearly 2025 dues for individual members.
Couple Membership
$60

rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly

Save on yearly dues when you purchase your spouse, partner, child or sibling at the same time.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing