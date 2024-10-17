LULAC Young Adult Leadership Conference Admission 2025

1366 Bryan Rd

Bryan, TX 77807

Early-Bird Student All-Inclusive Package
$85
✅ Access to all conference sessions & workshops ✅ Entry to the Career & Leadership Expo ✅ Admission to the Soccer Tournament ✅ Chick-fil-A Lunch on Saturday ✅ Daily Breakfast (Saturday & Sunday) ✅ Official Conference T-Shirt & Tote Bag ✅ Gala Ticket – includes dinner, speakers & entertainment
Early-Bird Adult All-Inclusive Package
$115
✅ All conference sessions & workshops ✅ Career & Leadership Expo ✅ Soccer Tournament admission ✅ Chick-fil-A Lunch (Saturday) ✅ Daily Breakfast ✅ T-Shirt & Tote Bag ✅ Gala Ticket + Dinner
Early-Bird Gala Ticket
$70
✅ Admission to Saturday Evening Gala ✅ Gala Dinner ✅ Celebration of attendees and guests with keynote speakers, awards, musical performances, and dancing
Early-Bird Student General Admission
$25
✅ Access to all conference sessions & workshops ✅ Career & Leadership Expo ✅ Soccer Tournament participation ✅ Chick-fil-A Lunch (Saturday) ✅ Daily Breakfast ✅ Conference T-Shirt & Tote Bag ❌ Does NOT include Gala ticket
Early-Bird Adult General Admission
$50
✅ Full daytime programming (sessions + expo) ✅ Chick-fil-A Lunch ✅ Daily Breakfast ✅ Tote Bag & T-Shirt ❌ Gala admission not included

