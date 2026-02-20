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About this event
General Entry
LuMar Classic™ Charity Poker Tournament
Your ticket secures one seat in the LuMar Classic™ Charity Poker Tournament, including tournament chips and access to an exciting evening of competitive play and community impact.
Proceeds support the mission of Get Green and Go, Inc., bringing art and music programming to the community.
This event is 18+ in accordance with Florida law. By purchasing a ticket and attending, you consent to being photographed and filmed for promotional and marketing purposes.
VIP Experience
LuMar Classic™ Charity Poker Tournament
Step into the spotlight with the VIP Experience at the LuMar Classic™ Charity Poker Tournament. This premium ticket includes one $200 tournament seat, complete with tournament chips and entry into an unforgettable evening of high-energy competition and community impact.
VIP guests will receive exclusive LuMar Classic™ branded merchandise, including a limited-edition event t-shirt, and access to designated VIP seating for one guest, allowing your plus-one to comfortably watch the action from a premium viewing area.
Capture the moment with a professional photo opportunity for VIP players and their guests during the event.
Join us for an evening of elevated play, luxury atmosphere, and meaningful impact—all benefiting Get Green and Go, Inc.
This event is 18+ in accordance with Florida law. By attending, you consent to being photographed and filmed for promotional and marketing purposes.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!