General Entry



LuMar Classic™ Charity Poker Tournament

Your ticket secures one seat in the LuMar Classic™ Charity Poker Tournament, including tournament chips and access to an exciting evening of competitive play and community impact.





Proceeds support the mission of Get Green and Go, Inc., bringing art and music programming to the community.





This event is 18+ in accordance with Florida law. By purchasing a ticket and attending, you consent to being photographed and filmed for promotional and marketing purposes.