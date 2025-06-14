Overnight Stay + Farm Days (Friday 6pm-Sat. 4pm)

Stay in in this Yurt style tent and experience glamping at its best! St. Paul's tent can sleep 6 people on beds (can squeeze 8). This includes a queen size bed for amazing comfort along with 2 bunk cots. It has air conditioning and a heater available. Check-in is at 6:00 pm. Enjoy the evening with your family at the farm. Price includes helping with morning chores and your stay during our Farm Days from 10am-4:00 pm on Saturday. Check out at 4:00 pm on Saturday (*Price includes use of Blessed Maria's kitchen throughout your stay for your cooking and meal needs) *Bring your own bedding and towels as they are not provided

