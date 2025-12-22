Psychology for Geeks

Hosted by

Psychology for Geeks

About this event

Lumiere Sober Bar Self-Care Workshops

736 Fulton St

Fresno, CA 93721, USA

General Admission
$40

This workshop includes all supplies to paint The Scream by Edvard Munch with step-by-step instructions by a local artist. It also includes a brief mental health to discuss ways to manage anxiety and stress.

Student Admission
$35

This workshop includes all supplies to paint The Scream by Edvard Munch with step-by-step instructions by a local artist. It also includes a brief mental health section to discuss ways to manage anxiety and stress. Must bring student ID (high school or college) at the time of the workshop.

Add a donation for Psychology for Geeks

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!