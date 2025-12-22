Lumiere Sober Bar Self-Care Workshops

Hosted by
About this event
This workshop includes all supplies to paint The Scream by Edvard Munch with step-by-step instructions by a local artist. It also includes a brief mental health section to discuss ways to manage anxiety and stress. Must bring student ID (high school or college) at the time of the workshop.
