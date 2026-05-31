Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser Gala

Join the NCBW 100 Aurora IL Metropolitan Chapter for the Inaugural Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fund Raising Gala.





Capital & Crown — She Brings Both to the Table





Saturday, November 7, 2026

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Belle Salle Banquets • 1920 East New York Avenue • Aurora, Illinois 60502

Formal Attire — Gowns, Tuxedos & Suits





An extraordinary evening celebrating four Black women who are building, healing, empowering, and leading our community — featuring dinner, live music from Fredi Taylor and the NuSource Band, the Luminare Awards ceremony, a keynote address on Economic Empowerment, a silent auction, and dancing.





Your ticket includes:

Plated dinner

Live music and dancing

Luminare Awards ceremony honoring excellence in Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Civic Engagement

Keynote address by Sacella Smith, Northeast Regional Economic Development Manager, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity

Silent auction access

DJ Dr. Jerry Alexander 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Entrée Selection — required at checkout: Please select your entrée preference:

Chicken

Salmon

Vegetarian

Price: $125