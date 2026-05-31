Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser Gala

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About this event
Join the NCBW 100 Aurora IL Metropolitan Chapter for the Inaugural Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fund Raising Gala.
Capital & Crown — She Brings Both to the Table
Saturday, November 7, 2026
6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Belle Salle Banquets • 1920 East New York Avenue • Aurora, Illinois 60502
Formal Attire — Gowns, Tuxedos & Suits
An extraordinary evening celebrating four Black women who are building, healing, empowering, and leading our community — featuring dinner, live music from Fredi Taylor and the NuSource Band, the Luminare Awards ceremony, a keynote address on Economic Empowerment, a silent auction, and dancing.
Your ticket includes:
Entrée Selection — required at checkout: Please select your entrée preference:
Price: $125
Reserve a full table of 10 for your group, organization, or business at the Inaugural Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fund Raising Gala.
Capital & Crown — She Brings Both to the Table
Saturday, November 7, 2026, 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM
Belle Salle Banquets • Aurora, Illinois
Formal Attire — Gowns, Tuxedos & Suits
Your table includes 10 reserved seats, plated dinner, live music, awards ceremony, keynote address, silent auction access, and dancing.
Please note: After purchasing your table contact us at [email protected] to submit your group's individual entrée selections — one per guest. Entrée options are Chicken, Salmon, or Vegetarian.
Price: $1,250
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