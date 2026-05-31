A formal affair invitation for the Inaugural Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser Gala is presented with a woman in a sparkling dress in the foreground and a cityscape in the background.
National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Aurora IL Metropolitan

Hosted by

National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Aurora IL Metropolitan

About this event

Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser Gala

1920 E New York St

Aurora, IL 60502, USA

Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser Gala — Individual
$125

Join the NCBW 100 Aurora IL Metropolitan Chapter for the Inaugural Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fund Raising Gala.


Capital & Crown — She Brings Both to the Table


Saturday, November 7, 2026

6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Belle Salle Banquets • 1920 East New York Avenue • Aurora, Illinois 60502

Formal Attire — Gowns, Tuxedos & Suits


An extraordinary evening celebrating four Black women who are building, healing, empowering, and leading our community — featuring dinner, live music from Fredi Taylor and the NuSource Band, the Luminare Awards ceremony, a keynote address on Economic Empowerment, a silent auction, and dancing.


Your ticket includes:

  • Plated dinner
  • Live music and dancing
  • Luminare Awards ceremony honoring excellence in Education, Health, Economic Empowerment and Civic Engagement
  • Keynote address by Sacella Smith, Northeast Regional Economic Development Manager, Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity
  • Silent auction access
  • DJ Dr. Jerry Alexander 9:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Entrée Selection — required at checkout: Please select your entrée preference:

  • Chicken
  • Salmon
  • Vegetarian

Price: $125

Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fundraiser Gala -Table of 10
$1,250

Reserve a full table of 10 for your group, organization, or business at the Inaugural Luminare Awards & Scholarship Fund Raising Gala.


Capital & Crown — She Brings Both to the Table


Saturday, November 7, 2026, 6:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Belle Salle Banquets • Aurora, Illinois

Formal Attire — Gowns, Tuxedos & Suits


Your table includes 10 reserved seats, plated dinner, live music, awards ceremony, keynote address, silent auction access, and dancing.


Please note: After purchasing your table contact us at [email protected] to submit your group's individual entrée selections — one per guest. Entrée options are Chicken, Salmon, or Vegetarian.


Price: $1,250

Scholarship Donation — Friend
$25
Scholarship Donation — Supporter
$50
Scholarship Donation — Champion
$100
Scholarship Donation — Patron
$250
Add a donation for National Coalition of 100 Black Women Inc., Aurora IL Metropolitan

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!