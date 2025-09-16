Luminate Silent Auction

auctionV2.input.startingBid
Experience a moment of insight, reflection, and empowerment with a 20-minute Oracle Reading by Lisa Levart, award-winning artist and intuitive guide. This personalized session offers guidance and inspiration, helping you connect with your inner wisdom and navigate life’s questions with greater clarity.
Also included is the Goddess On Earth Oracle Deck, created by Lisa Levart. This stunning deck celebrates the divine feminine through powerful portraits and stories of real women embodying goddess archetypes from cultures around the world. A beautiful tool for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and honoring the sacred feminine. www.GoddessOnEarth.com
Value $110
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Archival pigment Giclée print on archival matte artist's paper by Johanna Goodman (from original collage) from The Catalogue of Imaginary Beings. 19x13 inches.
Goodman is New York–based internationally exhibited collage artist and illustrator. Her work has received honors from The Society of Illustrators, American Illustration, and Communication Arts. Her clients and features span major global brands, museums, and publications including Rolling Stone and The New York Times.
Value $225
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$50 Gift Card to Local Global Finds. Discover unique, handcrafted goods from around the world. Local Global Finds partners directly with artisans to ensure fair wages and to celebrate traditional craftsmanship.
Value $50+
*Gift card expires March 6, 2026
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Celebrate the legacy of Edward Hopper, one of America’s most acclaimed artists–and Rockland County native— with this special package. Includes a Household Membership to the museum, Edward Hopper by Rolf Renner (hardcover book), Prelude: The Nyack Years exhibition catalog, and a “Would Be Artist” Kit.
Value $150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Explore your musical side—or help your child discover theirs—with four 30-minute lessons at the New City School of Music. Includes one gift certificate each for drum, voice, guitar, and piano lessons.
https://newcitymusicschool.com/
Value $112
*must be used by 12/6/26
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Playful Yogi Space can help you get inspired, feel better in your body and regain your balance at their uplifting studio in Nyack, NY. A one-month membership includes unlimited classes.
Value $150
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Unique Monoprint* by John Rosis entitled Green and Blue Jazz, 2024, 20 x 18 inches, framed.
Represented by Gerald Bland Inc. in New York City, John Rosis is an accomplished artist and instructor with a notable career. He currently teaches at the Rockland Center for the Arts since 1999, and previously taught at Westchester Community College in White Plains and the Art Students League in Sparkill, NY.
https://www.johnrosis-studio.com/
*A monoprint is a unique, one-of-a-kind print, not part of an edition.
Value $2,000
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Ned Kelly & Company offers a curated collection of home décor and furnishings, designed to inspire and celebrate a life well-lived—both indoors and in the garden.
Value $120
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Two Gift certificates, each for one private Ballroom dance lesson for an individual or couple at Fred Astaire Dance Studio in Mamaroneck, NY.
Co-owner and Dance Director of the Fred Astaire Dance Studio, Stanley McCalla is a United States Official National Adjudicator. He has been on the Fred Astaire National Dance Board since 1997. As a professional, he was a principal dancer for the American Ballroom Theatre. Together with his wife Jennifer Ford McCalla, he choreographed the tango scene in Addams Family II.
https://www.fredastaire.com/mamaroneck/
Value $280
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A beautiful gift basket from The Things I Love in New City, including earrings, a necklace, tote bag, compact, jewelry box, and a gift certificate.
https://www.facebook.com/thethingsiloveinteriors
Value $110
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A vintage Bulova men’s watch featuring a chronograph and alarm feature, classic timepiece that never goes out of style.
https://www.facebook.com/marasawatchrepair/
Value $250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
$165 Gift Certificate for CVPJs, work-from-home pajamas. Comfy, structured, collared work shirts with signature flower buttons & elastic airy pants.
Sets can be styled casually, business casually, and worn to bed. Manufactured in New Jersey and made with luck for family + friends + foes.
Designed by Caroline Voigt.
Value $165
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy five hours of quiet, focused time in a private office at Main Street Coworking.*
https://mainstreetcoworking.co/
Value $125
*Valid until 12/31/26
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Five full days of Dog Camp/Daycare in Nyack. Includes indoor playground, resting room, two potty break walks (full days), one potty break walk (half day), supervised dog play. Photos are posted on social media throughout the day.
Pawpaws offers a safe, interactive, fun and cage-free space for your dog to relieve their energy helping them to alleviate any boredom and loneliness. Always supervised by loving and attentive staff, your dog will always play and interact with dogs of similar size and matched energy.
https://www.papawsdoghouse.com/
Value $250
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a selection of sweets plus a $20 gift card from the Tree of Chocolate in Nyack. ($75 value)
Also included is a bottle of Burmester Jockey Club Porto from Grape D'Vine in Sparkill. ($30 value)
https://www.treeofchocolate.com/
Value $105
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Handmade necklace with aventurine beads and gold clasp from Val & Jess in Nyack.
Sometimes called the “stone of opportunity," aventurine is associated with luck, prosperity, and emotional balance.
Value $175
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Gift Certificate for one acupuncture session by Dr Bianca Beldini of Sundala Functional Wellness.
Dr Bianca Beldini is a Doctor of Physical Therapy, Acupuncturist, Master Dry Needler, and Functional Wellness Practitioner. She is nationally board certified through the NCCAOM and holds numerous educational certifications for fitness (golf, triathlon, swimming, running) and functional wellness (holistic nutrition and functional diagnostic nutrition practitioner programs). She presently works on dance royalty from NYC ballet, School for American Ballet and many Contemporary
Movement companies in NYC. She has treated many professional football players from the NY Giants and also had the unique experience of touring the USA with USHER in 2011 during his O.M.G. tour.
Value $190
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Environmental Portrait Experience with Photographer Kellie Walsh.
This personalized session takes place in the comfort of your home — creating an environmental portrait that beautifully illustrates your unique personality, lifestyle, and style. Your session includes:
* 90 minutes of shooting time
* two wardrobe changes
* a private online gallery to select your favorite images
* two professionally retouched portraits are included, with the option to add
Additional custom-retouched images, $50 each.
Available within Rockland County.
https://www.kelliewalshphotography.com/
Value $750
auctionV2.input.startingBid
A Dual annual membership entitles the winner to ticket and concessions discounts, waived online fees, special invitations and more, and includes participation in a vibrant community of filmgoers! ($155 value)
The movie outing includes two movie passes and two popcorn and soda passes to enjoy a film of your choosing at the center. ($40 value)
Value $195
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Treat yourself to the nurturing benefits of Bee Alive with a gift basket featuring a selection of their pure royal jelly and botanical products, offering premium health and skincare essentials that help you feel your best naturally.
Value $200+
auctionV2.input.startingBid
Enjoy a Sampler Basket from Salonnière Coffee Bar in Nyack, featuring pizza flour, a jar of tomato sauce, and a bag of their coffee beans.
https://salonnierecoffeebar.square.site/
Value $50
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing