LUNAR HOUSE SXSW: Heroes x Art x Tech

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About this event
Main Floor + Courtyard
Open bar and creative community mixer. Enjoy the program, explore the AAPI Heroes Mural Campaigns in the AR space, and enjoy light bites from Michelin Guide-recognized restaurant, Siti. All are welcome to attend the AI vs Art Debate beginning at 3:30pm in the courtyard.
RSVP for the AR Workshop for Artists. Workshop begins at 3:30pm in the studio. (First come, first serve. Capacity limit: 30)
RSVP to the Rooftop Doc Filmmakers Meetup at 4-6pm, for A-DOC members only. (First come, first serve. Capacity limit: 50; no elevator access).
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