CAPA Lunar New Year Banquet 2026

About this event
Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $44 of the ticket value is tax deductible).
You can also participate in the silent auction and raffle!
PLATINUM TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :
You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!
Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $2,440 of the ticket value is tax deductible).
GOLD TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :
You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!
Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $1,440 of the ticket value is tax deductible).
SILVER TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :
You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!
Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $940 of the ticket value is tax deductible).
BRONZE TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :
You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!
Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $440 of the ticket value is tax deductible).
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