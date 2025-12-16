Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival Fund Inc

Hosted by

Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival Fund Inc

About this event

CAPA Lunar New Year Banquet 2026

28 Pell St

New York, NY 10013, USA

Regular Admission
$125

Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $44 of the ticket value is tax deductible).


You can also participate in the silent auction and raffle!

PLATINUM Sponsorship Table
$3,000

PLATINUM TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :

  • Premium Table Placement near the stage.
  • A total of 10 guests, friends, and family to be at your table.
  • Half-page inclusion of your company logo, promotion, or a personal congratulations to one or all of the honorees in the digital program book.
  • Verbal thank you mention by the Master Of Ceremonies during the evening.
  • Visual thank you through sponsorship logo inclusion on screen during the evening.
  • Opportunity to leave promotional materials at one of the community tables.
  • Online thank you mention, and sponsorship logo inclusion in the online program book, social media, and email communications.
  • To be arranged separately (TBD): an opportunity for an exclusive visit to one of the honorees' offices and interact with the staff and learn more about their mission and activities.

You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!


Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $2,440 of the ticket value is tax deductible).

GOLD Sponsorship Table
$2,000

GOLD TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :

  • Premium Table Placement near the stage.
  • A total of 10 guests, friends, and family to be at your table.
  • Half-page inclusion of your company logo, promotion, or a personal congratulations to one or all of the honorees in the digital program book.
  • Verbal thank you mention by the Master Of Ceremonies during the evening.
  • Visual thank you through sponsorship logo inclusion on screen during the evening.
  • Online thank you mention, and sponsorship logo inclusion in the online program book, social media, and email communications.

You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!


Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $1,440 of the ticket value is tax deductible).

SILVER Sponsorship Table
$1,500

SILVER TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :

  • Premium Table Placement near the stage.
  • A total of 10 guests, friends, and family to be at your table.
  • Half-page inclusion of your company logo, promotion, or a personal congratulations to one or all of the honorees in the digital program book.
  • Online thank you mention, and sponsorship logo inclusion in the online program book, social media, and email communications.

You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!


Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $940 of the ticket value is tax deductible).

BRONZE Sponsorship Table
$1,000

BRONZE TABLE SPONSORSHIP BENEFITS :

  • A total of 10 guests, friends, and family to be at your table.
  • Online thank you mention, and sponsorship logo inclusion in the online program book, social media, and email communications.

You and your guests are most welcome to participate in the silent auction and raffle!


Enjoy the full banquet with lion dance and musical performance, and food and non-alcoholic beverages. (*NOTE: $440 of the ticket value is tax deductible).

Add a donation for Asian Pacific American Heritage Festival Fund Inc

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