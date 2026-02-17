Atlanta Lunar New Year Fundraiser –The Awesome Team Foundation 🧧🐎

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About this event
Purchase the Lunar New Year Horse. Proceeds support The Awesome Team Foundation
Price: $168
Buy the 4-in-1 Charger directly. Proceeds support The Awesome Team Foundation.
Price: $88
Quantity: Limited
Enter the raffle for a chance to win the 4-in-1 Charger. Drawing will be held during the Lunar New Year event on February 21. Winner will be contacted by phone after the raffle drawing on February 21.
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