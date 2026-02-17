Awesome Team Foundation

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Awesome Team Foundation

About this event

Atlanta Lunar New Year Fundraiser –The Awesome Team Foundation 🧧🐎

🐎 Horse
$168

Purchase the Lunar New Year Horse. Proceeds support The Awesome Team Foundation

Price: $168

🔌 4-in-1 Charger – $88 item
🔌 4-in-1 Charger – $88
$88

Buy the 4-in-1 Charger directly. Proceeds support The Awesome Team Foundation.

Price: $88
Quantity: Limited

🎟️ Raffle Ticket – 4-in-1 Charger – $10 item
🎟️ Raffle Ticket – 4-in-1 Charger – $10
$10

Enter the raffle for a chance to win the 4-in-1 Charger. Drawing will be held during the Lunar New Year event on February 21. Winner will be contacted by phone after the raffle drawing on February 21.

Add a donation for Awesome Team Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!