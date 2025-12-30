Metropolitan Asian Deaf Association

Hosted by

Metropolitan Asian Deaf Association

About this event

Gala Tickets

27 Division St

New York, NY 10002, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$20,000
  • Video Advertisement Played During Gala Program
  • Donor Recognition During Gala Address
  • 10 Minutes Speech During Gala Program 
  • Featured Logo Placement On Event Banner 
  • Full Page Ad in Gala Booklet (Print and Digital)
  • Feature Across Social Media Platforms
  • 10-Seat Table
Gold Sponsorship
$10,000

● Video Advertisement Played During Gala Program

● Donor Recognition During Gala Address

● 10 Minutes Speech During Gala Program 

● Featured Logo Placement On Event Banner 

● Full Page Ad in Gala Booklet (Print and Digital)

● Feature Across Social Media Platforms

● 5 tickets

Silver Sponsorship
$5,000

● Donor Recognition During Gala Address

● 10 Minutes Speech During Gala Program

● Featured Logo Placement On Event Banner

● Full Page Ad In Gala Booklet (Print and Digital)

● Feature Across Social Media Platforms

● 2 tickets

Bronze Sponsorship
$2,000

● Donor Recognition During Gala Address

● Featured Logo Placement On Event Banner

● Half-page Ad in Gala Booklet (Print and Digital)

● Feature Across Social Media Platforms

● 1 ticket

Community Ticket
$350

● $350 per individual

● Reserved seat

